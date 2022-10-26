Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Artistic Creativity Is An Expression Of What Is Happening In My World (4 Pics)
10points
User submission
Art12 hours ago

Artistic Creativity Is An Expression Of What Is Happening In My World (4 Pics)

Олександра Малишко
Community member

I am Ukrainian artist Oleksandra Malyshko, and here is my story.

In the spring of 2022, I was painting landscapes while my country wouldn’t stop exploding. The world is no longer as we all observed it before. At this unsettling time, Ukrainian artists are going through an internal fight with reflexivity during this troubling moment.

I’ve been through a lot of unsettling obstacles and had the experience of the inner struggle of “being human”. I ask myself, what do I want to record: the world that “collapsed”, “exploded”, “the beautiful past that we all had yesterday”, “the experience of the horror we lived through today”, “the terrible things that are happening to us now”? 

I was painting icons in the evenings when I could hear air raids in my city apartment. Despite their flaws, they were truthful. They had potential. Now I want to paint something more hopeful, I’ve decided to use light and gentle colors to represent it better. I wanted to paint pictures that would be a reflection of happiness, joy, and everything you could find in the “ideal world.” I thought about it a lot and decided that I could do it with color – bright lemon ochre.

I was inspired to paint before the bombing started. After that, the painting was suspended and I did not understand how to continue doing it in such conditions. It’s like closing your eyes, covering your ears, forgetting everything as if nothing happened and nothing exists. I couldn’t be in the city anymore, I wanted to find a new meaning, I was looking for the meaning of life in the country during the war.

I was finally able to collect coins for canvas and continue painting. Prior to that, I could easily afford it, just like a loaf of bread. Now, Every day, I have to decide whether to buy food or go without, a paintbrush or food, a canvas, or my daily necessities.

It is in such moments of reflection that new ideas are born. Please, have a look at my fully realized, dreamy painting and let me know what you think.

More info: Facebook

I am probably a “fan of colored clothes”

Artistic Creativity Is An Expression Of What Is Happening In My World (4 Pics)

Please do not worry. My house is intact it was not damaged, so everything that was before the war remained. My things, clothes, and kitchen utensils, I have enough. I can wear my clothes. The coat I’m wearing is about 20 years old, but I love it very much, the yellow color cheers me up.

Having lost inspiration, I did not know what to do next.

Artistic Creativity Is An Expression Of What Is Happening In My World (4 Pics)

I wanted to finish this painting but I didn’t know how. I probably needed to pause and be distracted by other things. I did not lose hope. I decided to take the painting with me when my friends offered to go to the river together. It seemed to me that it was in nature that I could find meaning, rethink, and find something personal.

Personal

Artistic Creativity Is An Expression Of What Is Happening In My World (4 Pics)

To sense life and express it as a personal message via painting, I sat close to the stones and wandered on the grass with the painting in my hands.

The painting

Artistic Creativity Is An Expression Of What Is Happening In My World (4 Pics)

Finally, the picture is painted, it is impossible to add more lines and I am glad.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Олександра Малишко
Олександра Малишко
Author, Community member

Oleksandra Malyshko artist was born in 1977 in the Dnieper city, Ukraine. By education she is architect and the member of the National union of artists of Ukraine. The participant near hundreds of art actions and exhibitions, she have prize diplomas of the participant. The most part of pictures was charitable given to the organizations and institutions of the region where she lives. Given an event in creative life became an opportunity to take part in 58 Venice Biennials "that you lived in interesting times", the participant of the "Falling dream shadow on the gardens Jardini" project of the Ukrainian pavilion...

Read more »
Agne Dracanovaite
Agne Dracanovaite
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Agnė is a Community Manager for Bored Panda. She is a dreamy, down-to-earth person who believes practice makes perfect; this is why after school, she wasn't planning on continuing education at university, but rather decided to travel the world to find her true calling.

Agnė's hobbies are rooted in creativity: painting, sewing, leather crafting and cooking are the most popular ones she chooses to invest her time in.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
harpling
harpling
Community Member
28 minutes ago

I love the way you use colour and art in your life to maintain your creativity and sanity. Your painting is lovely, and I'm very glad you were able to finish it.

0
0points
reply
POST
harpling
harpling
Community Member
28 minutes ago

I love the way you use colour and art in your life to maintain your creativity and sanity. Your painting is lovely, and I'm very glad you were able to finish it.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda