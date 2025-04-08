50 Incredible Embroidery Works Shared By Our Bored Panda CommunityInterview With Artist
Our community’s creativity never disappoints, and today we're excited to showcase some of the best embroidery work shared over the years.
From stunning landscapes and life-like pet portraits to hilarious and whimsical pieces, artists have truly pushed the boundaries of this timeless craft. It's been inspiring to see more and more people reconnecting with embroidery as a fun, expressive medium and we couldn’t be happier about it.
To learn more about embroidery and its evolution, we reached out to Tatyana Ozerova, one of the incredible artists shared on this list, so make sure to read the full interview below.
Realistic Animal Embroidery By Amanda Barnes
First of all, we asked Tatyana to tell us what she thinks makes embroidery a powerful or unique medium in today's art world.
She wrote: “To me, embroidery is a powerful way to express individuality and creativity - especially when it becomes part of what we wear. Each stitch holds a sense of intention and personality, transforming ordinary fabric into something deeply personal. What makes embroidery truly special is its ability to capture stories. You can preserve a meaningful memory right in the threads - whether it’s a portrait from your wedding day or a landscape you once admired while traveling through Brazil. These embroidered moments become more than art; they become tactile memories, something you can see, touch, and revisit again and again. That’s the quiet beauty of embroidery - it weaves together self-expression, memory, and art into a single, lasting form.”
A Night In The Haunted Forest By İrem Yazıcı
Hand-Embroidered Bag Alena Kova
Tatyana also expressed her opinion on embroidery’s evolution.
“Embroidery has changed a lot over time. In the past, it was an essential part of tradition -used to decorate clothing, tablecloths, and create patterns based on specific rules. It was primarily a craft tied to everyday life and culture.
Today, embroidery has become a way to express oneself. It's used not only in decor but also in art, fashion, and even social statements. People are no longer afraid to experiment - mixing techniques, working with unusual materials, and creating modern narratives.
For me personally, embroidery has become a way to cope with anxiety and depression. When I need to take a break from daily life, I set myself the goal of stitching something interesting. When I achieve that goal, I feel pure joy, like a little child,” wrote Tatyana.
Embroidery Works Inspired By Stars And Night By Giovana Marcon
Funny Embroidery Artwork By Rebordação Handmade Embroidery
As for recognition in contemporary art spaces, Tatyana wrote: “I believe that embroidery is just starting to gain momentum in the contemporary art world. More and more embroiderers are presenting their works at exhibitions, and this is truly deserving of respect. It's also noticeable that many fashion houses are incorporating embroidery into their collections and runway shows. This shows that embroidery is gradually becoming an important part of both the fashion and art worlds.”
Funny Embroidery Artwork By Rebordação Handmade Embroidery
Sunflower Field By Tatyana Ozerova
In a way, everything gets more difficult and intricate with time as people always strive to get better, and so we were curious to learn how Tatyana feels about the balance between technical skill and conceptual depth in embroidery art nowadays.
She responded: “I think it's important for embroidery to combine good technique with deeper meaning. The technique helps create beautiful works, while ideas or emotions make them special. When both aspects come together, it becomes not just decoration, but true art.”
Lastly, Tatyana added: “Don’t aim for perfection right from the start. Allow yourself to make mistakes, try new things, experiment, and learn from your experiences. Practice and patience will lead to great results.”