Our community’s creativity never disappoints, and today we're excited to showcase some of the best embroidery work shared over the years.

From stunning landscapes and life-like pet portraits to hilarious and whimsical pieces, artists have truly pushed the boundaries of this timeless craft. It's been inspiring to see more and more people reconnecting with embroidery as a fun, expressive medium and we couldn’t be happier about it. 

To learn more about embroidery and its evolution, we reached out to Tatyana Ozerova, one of the incredible artists shared on this list, so make sure to read the full interview below.

#1

Realistic Animal Embroidery By Amanda Barnes

Embroidery work depicting a detailed rooster design with vibrant colors and bead embellishments.

amandabarnesart Report

First of all, we asked Tatyana to tell us what she thinks makes embroidery a powerful or unique medium in today's art world.

She wrote: “To me, embroidery is a powerful way to express individuality and creativity - especially when it becomes part of what we wear. Each stitch holds a sense of intention and personality, transforming ordinary fabric into something deeply personal. What makes embroidery truly special is its ability to capture stories. You can preserve a meaningful memory right in the threads - whether it’s a portrait from your wedding day or a landscape you once admired while traveling through Brazil. These embroidered moments become more than art; they become tactile memories, something you can see, touch, and revisit again and again. That’s the quiet beauty of embroidery - it weaves together self-expression, memory, and art into a single, lasting form.”
    #2

    A Night In The Haunted Forest By İrem Yazıcı

    Hand holding hoop with intricate embroidery art showing a whimsical night scene with trees, moon, and a character riding a cat.

    _.baobap._ Report

    #3

    Hand-Embroidered Bag Alena Kova

    Intricate chameleon-shaped purse showcasing vibrant embroidery details against a black background.

    Jembr_art Report

    Tatyana also expressed her opinion on embroidery’s evolution.

    “Embroidery has changed a lot over time. In the past, it was an essential part of tradition -used to decorate clothing, tablecloths, and create patterns based on specific rules. It was primarily a craft tied to everyday life and culture.

    Today, embroidery has become a way to express oneself. It's used not only in decor but also in art, fashion, and even social statements. People are no longer afraid to experiment - mixing techniques, working with unusual materials, and creating modern narratives.

    For me personally, embroidery has become a way to cope with anxiety and depression. When I need to take a break from daily life, I set myself the goal of stitching something interesting. When I achieve that goal, I feel pure joy, like a little child,” wrote Tatyana.
    #4

    Embroidery Works Inspired By Stars And Night By Giovana Marcon

    Five constellation embroidery works featuring Capricorn, Taurus, Leo, Aries, and Libra on dark fabric.

    gimarcon Report

    #5

    Funny Embroidery Artwork By Rebordação Handmade Embroidery

    Embroidery art with text: "Welcome to adulthood, I hope you like ibuprofen," featuring pill bottle design.

    Rebordação Handmade Embroidery Report

    As for recognition in contemporary art spaces, Tatyana wrote: “I believe that embroidery is just starting to gain momentum in the contemporary art world. More and more embroiderers are presenting their works at exhibitions, and this is truly deserving of respect. It's also noticeable that many fashion houses are incorporating embroidery into their collections and runway shows. This shows that embroidery is gradually becoming an important part of both the fashion and art worlds.”

    #6

    Funny Embroidery Artwork By Rebordação Handmade Embroidery

    Embroidery work with humorous text questioning perfection and self-improvement on a fabric hoop.

    Rebordação Handmade Embroidery Report

    #7

    Sunflower Field By Tatyana Ozerova

    Hand holding hoop with embroidery of sunflowers and a vibrant sunset.

    embroiderybynusik Report

    In a way, everything gets more difficult and intricate with time as people always strive to get better, and so we were curious to learn how Tatyana feels about the balance between technical skill and conceptual depth in embroidery art nowadays.

    She responded: “I think it's important for embroidery to combine good technique with deeper meaning. The technique helps create beautiful works, while ideas or emotions make them special. When both aspects come together, it becomes not just decoration, but true art.”

    Lastly, Tatyana added: “Don’t aim for perfection right from the start. Allow yourself to make mistakes, try new things, experiment, and learn from your experiences. Practice and patience will lead to great results.”
    #8

    Mixed Technique Of Embroidery And Printed Fabrics By Floor Giebels

    Embroidery artwork of a person with a woven braid walking in nature, captured in a circular hoop.

    fullmetalneedle Report

    #9

    Embroidery Combined With Acrylic Painting By Mk

    A detailed embroidery featuring a polar bear diving underwater, showcasing incredible embroidery artistry.

    mk.makes.art Report

    #10

    Embroidery Combined With Acrylic Painting By Mk

    Hand holding embroidery hoop featuring a detailed quokka design, exemplifying incredible embroidery works.

    mk.makes.art Report

    #11

    Mr. Burns By Daniela Belmar

    Colorful embroidery art of a character on a pink rug talking on a vintage phone.

    kulibordados Report

    #12

    ‘Psychological Landscapes’ By Michelle Kingdom

    Embroidery artwork of a person lying in blue flowers on fabric, showcasing incredible needlework.

    michellekingdom Report

    #13

    Embroidered Pet Portrait By Lauren Reed

    Person holding an embroidery of a cat's face titled "Hiccup" from Bored Panda community.

    theartistslabuk Report

    #14

    Realistic Animal Embroidery By Amanda Barnes

    Embroidery work of a giraffe in a circular frame, showcasing detailed and colorful stitching.

    amandabarnesart Report

    #15

    Colourful Landscape By Carolina Torres

    Embroidery art depicting a vibrant landscape with blue skies, mountains, and a field of red flowers.

    carolinatorresart Report

    #16

    Embroidered Mittens By Natalija Brancevičienė

    Owl-shaped crochet embroidery gloves showcasing intricate stitch patterns on hands.

    nbGlovesAndMittens Report

    #17

    Homer Simpson By Daniela Belmar

    Colorful embroidery art with a cartoon character peeking through dense green foliage.

    kulibordados Report

    #18

    Embroidery On Old Tennis Rackets By Danielle Clough

    Intricate embroidery of vibrant flowers on a tennis racket, showcasing incredible artistry.

    danielleclough Report

    #19

    Embroidery On Old Tennis Rackets By Danielle Clough

    Embroidery artwork of a blue flower on a vintage tennis racket.

    danielleclough Report

    #20

    Hand-Embroidered Bag Alena Kova

    Handcrafted purse with detailed embroidery, featuring vibrant reds and greens, resembling a fruit design.

    Jembr_art Report

    #21

    Artist Recreates Favorite Scenes From The Simpsons By Gabriela Martinez

    Embroidery of a cartoon girl holding a book against a sunset, showcasing vibrant needlework art.

    bazarbartiano Report

    #22

    Anatomical Embroidery By Cath Janes

    Embroidery work of a detailed anatomical heart in a hoop against a stone background.

    KrakenKreations Report

    #23

    Paintings Interwoven With Embroidery By Xheni Bandula

    Embroidery art featuring two cartoon characters with a colorful background, emphasizing creative stitches and design.

    art_by_xheni Report

    #24

    Colourful Landscape By Carolina Torres

    Vibrant embroidery landscape depicting a sunset over mountains and sea, featuring colorful clouds and a tree in the foreground.

    carolinatorresart Report

    #25

    Embroidered Mittens By Natalija Brancevičienė

    Colorful floral embroidery on black fingerless gloves showcases intricate craftsmanship.

    nbGlovesAndMittens Report

    #26

    Embroidered Mittens By Natalija Brancevičienė

    Embroidered fingerless gloves with a hummingbird and floral design on a blue background.

    nbGlovesAndMittens Report

    #27

    Aurora Borealis By Melanie Dehne

    Embroidery art depicting a wolf howling at the aurora borealis in a circular frame.

    LittleMelonHandmade Report

    #28

    Pet Portraits By Emillie Ferris

    Embroidery work of a fox in a wooden hoop showcased by the Bored Panda community.

    emillieferris Report

    #29

    Pet Portraits By Emillie Ferris

    Embroidery of a resting fawn in a hoop surrounded by eucalyptus leaves.

    emillieferris Report

    #30

    ‘Psychological Landscapes’ By Michelle Kingdom

    Five women in intricate embroidery, symbolically interacting with red threads on a dark background.

    michellekingdom Report

    #31

    Embroidery Works Inspired By Stars And Night By Giovana Marcon

    Embroidery art featuring a UFO, stars, and trees on a black fabric with glowing details.

    gimarcon Report

    #32

    Yellow Sided Green Cheek Conure By Beth Carroll Art

    Embroidery of a colorful parrot in a hoop among leaves, showcasing intricate needlework art.

    bethcarrollart Report

    #33

    Small Tortoiseshell Butterfly By Beth Carroll Art

    Hands holding a butterfly embroidery piece in a wooden hoop, with leafy background.

    bethcarrollart Report

    #34

    Artist Recreates Favorite Scenes From The Simpsons By Gabriela Martinez

    Embroidery of a cartoon character disappearing into greenery, showcasing unique needlework artistry.

    bazarbartiano Report

    #35

    Anatomical Embroidery By Cath Janes

    Embroidery work of detailed human lungs in a wooden hoop, showcasing intricate artistic techniques.

    KrakenKreations Report

    #36

    Baby, It's Cold Outside By Hilary

    Hand holding a circular embroidery with "baby it's cold outside" text, featuring a winter cabin scene, in front of a pine tree.

    hlesliedesign Report

    #37

    Neuschwanstein, Germany By Tatyana Ozerova

    Intricate embroidery work depicting a castle and mountains, showcasing impressive detail and vibrant colors.

    embroiderybynusik Report

    #38

    Embroidery Works Inspired By Stars And Night By Giovana Marcon

    Embroidery of constellations and a UFO scene on wooden hoops, showcasing intricate artwork.

    gimarcon Report

    #39

    A Miniature Scene From The Movie 'Spirited Away' By İrem Yazıcı

    Hand holding an embroidery art piece featuring a traditional Japanese bridge, with a similar scene in the background.

    _.baobap._ Report

    #40

    Mixed Technique Of Embroidery And Printed Fabrics By Floor Giebels

    Embroidery artwork in a hoop depicting a figure in a blue coat with a blurred background.

    fullmetalneedle Report

    #41

    Realistic Embroidery By Yulia Sherbak

    Embroidery of a hedgehog with leaves, surrounded by pine cones on fabric.

    mossandfeather Report

    #42

    Paintings Interwoven With Embroidery By Xheni Bandula

    Embroidery of Winnie the Pooh and Piglet holding hands in a forest scene.

    art_by_xheni Report

    #43

    Embroidery Combined With Acrylic Painting By Mk

    Embroidery work featuring a night sky with stars and silhouetted trees in a circular frame.

    mk.makes.art Report

    #44

    Colourful Landscape By Carolina Torres

    Embroidery landscape art with colorful sunset and mountains, showcasing community creativity.

    carolinatorresart Report

    #45

    Aurora Borealis By Melanie Dehne

    Embroidery hoop depicting a night scene with northern lights and trees, showcased by Bored Panda community.

    LittleMelonHandmade Report

    #46

    ‘Psychological Landscapes’ By Michelle Kingdom

    Two embroidered dancers with red birds, showcasing intricate embroidery work on a green background.

    michellekingdom Report

    #47

    Hand-Embroidered Bag Alena Kova

    Embroidered bag with intricate whale design, showcasing stunning embroidery craftsmanship.

    Jembr_art Report

    #48

    Embroidered Red Roses Necklace By Marta Krajewska

    Oval pendant with vibrant floral embroidery, featuring pink and yellow flowers, displayed on a textured background.

    EmbroideredJewerly Report

    #49

    Embroidered Red Roses Necklace By Marta Krajewska

    Embroidery jewelry with red and purple floral designs displayed on a textured surface.

    EmbroideredJewerly Report

    #50

    Embroidered Pet Portrait By Lauren Reed

    Embroidery of a black and white cat named Mittens, with thread, scissors, and art tools nearby.

    theartistslabuk Report

