For every eye-rolling “the Titanic’s pool still has water in it” fun facts, there are still good ones out there, for example, did you know that Victorian era painters ground up mummies to make paint? “Mummy brown” wasn’t just a euphemism.

We’ve gathered some of the best, craziest facts from this online comment thread, from rather concerning facts about where the world is headed, to the random shenanigans folks got up to in the past. So get comfortable as you read through the list, upvote the ones you didn’t know before and be sure to share your own thoughts and examples in the comments section down below.

Ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs carved in stone depicting figures and symbols, illustrating crazy facts shared online. The ancient Egyptians existed so long that the ancient Egyptians were studying ancient Egypt like it was ancient

James Ciaccia361 , Declan Sun Report

    Close-up of a globe highlighting Africa, representing people online sharing crazy facts about geography and world knowledge. Africa is the richest Continent on the planet. They are not poor, they are over exploited

    JJbizzare , James Wiseman Report

    Makes sense tbh, they have so much natural resources, but western societies (especially europe) really messed them up

    we are stuck in this loop of letting rich men make our lives hell. been doing it for centuries and we know it. yet nothing has been done to stop it yet.

    thatguyredwine Report

    Well, they tried in 18thC France, but things didn't pan out they way they hoped.

    Group of medical professionals standing with arms crossed, symbolizing people online sharing crazy facts they know. The median life expectancy in the 1800s was around 40 and people were eating organic food, but they didn’t have modern medicine. The median life expectancy now is around 77, but weirdly people want to romanticize that era by avoiding medical advances.

    linderslindy , user20248055 Report

    And all of the benefits that the industrial revolution has brought us

    Woman in lab coat using a microscope in a laboratory, symbolizing people online sharing crazy facts they know. They erased women inventors, scientists, artists, philosophers, etc, from history to make it look like we ain't smart.

    Someone who knows , Diane Serik Report

    The Vietnam war was an absolute waste of time, resources and human life and the fact the United States government was never held responsible for that is absurd

    Lt Garden Hose Report

    They have never ever been held responsible for any of the many many warcrimes they commited, not only in Vietnam.

    Soldier wearing camouflage gear and protective goggles standing in front of a military tank on a rainy day, illustrating crazy facts shared online. There are at least 2 times we were a single choice away from nuclear war during the cold war where the choice was decided by a single Russian soldier choosing to disobey a standing order.

    Dissonant Aria , Uliana26 Report

    Cuban missile crisis in 1962 was propably the most well known

    Two people observing ancient Egyptian artifacts displayed in a dimly lit museum, illustrating crazy facts shared online. mummies are so rare now because many people in Victorian England ate them. they were considered a delicacy. same with Galapagos turtles. they tried multiple times to bring one back to England but they would eat all of them during the trip

    Slytheringreen , Shvets Anna Report

    also unraveling mummies was entertainment at some upper class partys

    That the Kennedy family that has helped run our government had a daughter lobotomized because she was too "wild", and they didn't want her embarrassing the family.😳

    ThatWestonGirl Report

    Too bad they hadn't done that to RFK jr.

    Model of a historic ocean liner displayed indoors with a large icy glacier backdrop showing crazy facts shared online. the Titanic swimming pool still has water in it

    Wayne , Edwin Petrus Report

    I’d be more worried if it didn’t 😂

    Manatee underwater surrounded by fish, illustrating one of the crazy facts people online share about marine life. Christopher Columbus thought manatees were mermaids and called them ugly

    honhon_baguette , Robbie King Report

    Ancient Colosseum in Rome illuminated at dusk with a dramatic cloudy sky, symbolizing crazy facts shared online. the roman coliseum had advertisement banners hanging on it just like modern day sports games. but no movies put that in cause they think its to modern and no one believes ancient people did this.

    claytonrodriguez_author , Getty Images Report

    Portrait of an ancient Asian man in traditional attire, illustrating people online share crazy facts they know concept. Genghis Khan killed so many people that he lowered the temperature of the earth, and many regions he conquered still haven't returned to their pre conquered population size!

    Eric Mcgrath , Wikipedia Report

    He also was pretty good at repopulating

    America has been the “bad guys” in every war since the civil war. Absolutely diabolical and evil things we’ve done and continue to do around the world

    mahogany Report

    And never held accountable for them.

    Twice as many Natives were killed to found this country than victims of the holocaust, n the fact that I learned it on tiktok is also egregious. Y r we not taught the true history of this country?? Everything we were taught abt our history is a lie.

    Caryn Miller332 Report

    And they're doing their best to cover up more of it too. Disgusting.

    There have been multiple Holocaust-scale genocides committed across Africa and still so little recognition for the millions of victims and their descendants

    colossalsquiddy Report

    like al-Faschir in Sudan. It is happening right now in this moment and no one talks about it

    Egyptians had to let their deceased women marinate for a while before sending them to be mummified so their bodies wouldn't be violated....

    Amberle Lynn Report

    Sigh. Even back then, huh? "not all men, true. But it's always a man"....

    Anne Boleyn didn’t want to marry the king. She was forced. You could not say no to the king back then.

    Aspiring_car.girl Report

    Unless you wanted to lose your head. Which happened to her anyway

    The fact that Japan is just as bad as Germany but unlike Germany they never faced any consequences

    Kira Report

    A very racist country were they still idolise nazis but nobody talks about it.

    The sharks in the Atlantic changed their migratory patterns bc they were able to eat so many bodies thrown off slave ships. Haunts me, i think about it all the time

    kcmpbll Report

    Ancient library with people studying scrolls and manuscripts, illustrating knowledge and crazy facts shared online. Like what would the world be right now if the Library of Alexandria hadnt been burnt

    Donnerys , Wikipedia Report

    Not really a crazy fact, more of a shower/high thought.

    Waves crashing against rocks at sunset, illustrating nature’s power and beauty in chaotic motion by the ocean shore. a significant portion of earth's breathable air comes from the oceans. Which are currently dying. Many forests have shown serious stress from the effects of global warming. Stressed plants die.

    DaBoatLife , Dan Stark Report

    Fortunately, the oceans are not dying, nor are the plankton in them that provide oxygen. I know this will be downvoted because people love to believe in doom, but hey.

    As a native, basically all the things not said in history class and the generational trauma that still severely impacts tribes throughout the country. The fact we’re statistically the race most likely to be SA’d in some form even today. That includes men and women.

    Panda Report

    After the attack on Pearl Harbor there was still sailors trapped inside the sunken ships however because there was no way to save them any sailors patrolling the there were ordered to ignore the sounds of pounding and screaming

    unilock.net Report

    Some of the astronauts survived the Challenger explosion and died on impact.

    POG Report

    Forced adoption in Australia was a government policy that aimed to remove children from single, unwed mothers, and Indigenous families against their will between 1970 and 1980. It is estimated that 250,000 people were affected.

    Zoe Report

    That timeline is way out. The Stolen Generation period started from the early 1900s

    That Lewis, Clark & Sacagawea were not alone and would not have been able to complete their voyage without the help of Clark’s slave York. He was pivotal to the journey & when all was said and done he was SOLD. He mapped America and he was sold.

    Derbogobbie Report

    Haiti has been paying the price for revolting against slavery and colonialism. For a long time European nations and the US avoided helping them as France had Haiti paying ransom and restitutions to the former slave owners which stunted their economy.

    R2-Re:Do Report

    Man in a black suit and tie among a crowd, symbolizing people online sharing crazy facts they know. elon musk is about to become a trillionaire yet only $50 billion a year could cure world hunger… he made $203 billion last year

    ~ , Gage Skidmore Report

    No mention of the middle east trillionaires?!!

    The only reason we know so much about frostbite is because of the human testing done by the Japanese in Unit 731.

    サラ Report

    Rubbish. There were ghastly things done there, for sure, and it's arguable that some current medical knowledge owes a little to some of the stuff that was discovered, but if you're going to make sweeping statements like this then at least try to find an example that actually has some truth to it. Freezing people to death or near-death is not studying frostbite.

    The sheer number of coupes and collapsed governments that have occurred in direct correlation to CIA intervention.

    Mr. Id Report

    Far too many, ironic how they are destroying their own country from within now.

    During the Unit 731 experiments, scientists found out the percentage of water in the human body. The started by weighing a prisoner, then dehydrating the living shit out of them, then weighing them again and figuring out the math on how much weight the prisoner lost.

    Cay Report

    Julius Ceaser was kidnapped and taken hostage. When he found out how much his kidnappers were asking for his ransom money, Julius Ceaser demanded that they raise it and ask for more.

    octavia2e Report

    left out the part where after he was released he hunted down and crucified them all

    Look up what the U.S. did to the Marshall Islands in the 1970s

    Pfizec Report

    Two Purple Heart medals in open display cases highlighting people online share crazy facts about military awards. They made so many Purple Heart medals in anticipation of a ground invasion of Japan that they’re still being issued today

    Plumber John , Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Reina Delgado Report

    I'm surprised the Dear Leader hasn't snaffled them all and handed them out like party favours to his buddies

    Well the reason people used to refer to native Americans as “Indians”, is because Christopher Columbus thought he was in India..

    lauren Report

    Marylin Monroe went missing for hours after she was found dead. and then when she was found the man doing her autopsy let people in the room alone with her body as long as they paid him a good price

    Kai/Ash/Ashtroid Report

    First that gross man who was buried upside down so he'd be on top of her for eternity. And now this news. Jfc..... "not all men, true. But always a man...."

    Brazil had millions more slaves in the 1800 then anybody else in the world

    hsteffen1911 Report

    I feel like the majority of the world owned slaves at some point

    The Appalachian mountains & Scottish highlands were part of the same mountain range that was called the central pangean mountains. Which makes all the interesting lore regarding both kind of make sense?

    anon Report

    People truly do not understand the horrible lengths the United States went through for Manifest Destiny.

    Lore-Master Void Report

    In Ancient Greece older men commonly kept the “company” of young boys bc it was seen as beneficial for their development. This also probably includes your favorite philosopher.

    IIIII-IIIII Report

    Classic portrait of a glamorous woman with platinum blonde hair and red lipstick, featured in crazy facts shared online. The man in the crypt above Marilyn Monroe is buried upside down so he can be on top of her forever. He left it in his will and his wife actually did it.

    vonikki , Wikipedia Report

    This is just so repulsive to me. When alive, she wouldn't have wanted that strange man "on top of her" and she would have made it known. But the poor deceased woman has no voice anymore and some strange pervert now "is on top of her". Gross af when not even the dead are allowed to consent or not. I hope this is a rumor/conspiracy.

    coffin births are documented things that have happened. not sure what that is? keep it that way

    HobGoblinDave Report

    Coffin birth is a rare phenomenon where gases from a decomposing pregnant body push a fetus out through the birth canal, often weeks or months after the mother's death, typically expelling a nonviable fetus. - from google

    that hotel Rwanda is based on a true story and most people don't even no that happened at all.

    Morgan Report

    it litterally says so on the cover of the dvd

    If the history of the universe were scaled down to a calendar year, then all recorded human history would have taken place in the ten seconds before midnight, December 31st.

    Marty Martin🇺🇲 Report

    The Amazon rainforest is likely manmade and the deep in the rainforest tribes created those rainforest environments using Mulch

    Vokerman Report

    That the first humans ever discovered originated from Africa and after all this time most of the countries in Africa are still third world countries

    Fat Rat Balls the Head Elf Report

    Because the industrial revolution started in the north, although most innovations came from the north anyway.

    During the time of slavery, enslaved people were often thrown off ships traveling from one country to the next. This made sharks start to follow slave shops and changed their migration patterns.

    mxw Report

    Earth has shifted on its axis and the U.S. is currently about 500 miles further north than it was 40 years ago

    A gentleman’s daughter Report

    And about 500 miles further to the Right than they were 40 years ago, too!

    madame lalaurie and her house of horrors....not even gonna give details out on that one.

    Murphy Report

    no need to, I've allready heard about that on Hoaxilla (german podcast)

    Soo Albert Einstein actually just stole his wife‘s work and put his name on it

    mia Report

    not entirely true, at least not proven. Mileva Maric and Einstein most likely co-worked on the theroies and was said to be significantly better at calculus than him.

