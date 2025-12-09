We’ve gathered some of the best, craziest facts from this online comment thread , from rather concerning facts about where the world is headed, to the random shenanigans folks got up to in the past. So get comfortable as you read through the list, upvote the ones you didn’t know before and be sure to share your own thoughts and examples in the comments section down below.

#1 The ancient Egyptians existed so long that the ancient Egyptians were studying ancient Egypt like it was ancient

#2 Africa is the richest Continent on the planet. They are not poor, they are over exploited

#3 we are stuck in this loop of letting rich men make our lives hell. been doing it for centuries and we know it. yet nothing has been done to stop it yet.

#4 The median life expectancy in the 1800s was around 40 and people were eating organic food, but they didn’t have modern medicine. The median life expectancy now is around 77, but weirdly people want to romanticize that era by avoiding medical advances.

#5 They erased women inventors, scientists, artists, philosophers, etc, from history to make it look like we ain't smart.

#6 The Vietnam war was an absolute waste of time, resources and human life and the fact the United States government was never held responsible for that is absurd

#7 There are at least 2 times we were a single choice away from nuclear war during the cold war where the choice was decided by a single Russian soldier choosing to disobey a standing order.

#8 mummies are so rare now because many people in Victorian England ate them. they were considered a delicacy. same with Galapagos turtles. they tried multiple times to bring one back to England but they would eat all of them during the trip

#9 That the Kennedy family that has helped run our government had a daughter lobotomized because she was too "wild", and they didn't want her embarrassing the family.😳

#10 the Titanic swimming pool still has water in it

#11 Christopher Columbus thought manatees were mermaids and called them ugly

#12 the roman coliseum had advertisement banners hanging on it just like modern day sports games. but no movies put that in cause they think its to modern and no one believes ancient people did this.

#13 Genghis Khan killed so many people that he lowered the temperature of the earth, and many regions he conquered still haven't returned to their pre conquered population size!

#14 America has been the “bad guys” in every war since the civil war. Absolutely diabolical and evil things we’ve done and continue to do around the world

#15 Twice as many Natives were killed to found this country than victims of the holocaust, n the fact that I learned it on tiktok is also egregious. Y r we not taught the true history of this country?? Everything we were taught abt our history is a lie.

#16 There have been multiple Holocaust-scale genocides committed across Africa and still so little recognition for the millions of victims and their descendants

#17 Egyptians had to let their deceased women marinate for a while before sending them to be mummified so their bodies wouldn't be violated....

#18 Anne Boleyn didn’t want to marry the king. She was forced. You could not say no to the king back then.

#19 The fact that Japan is just as bad as Germany but unlike Germany they never faced any consequences

#20 The sharks in the Atlantic changed their migratory patterns bc they were able to eat so many bodies thrown off slave ships. Haunts me, i think about it all the time

#21 Like what would the world be right now if the Library of Alexandria hadnt been burnt

#22 a significant portion of earth's breathable air comes from the oceans. Which are currently dying. Many forests have shown serious stress from the effects of global warming. Stressed plants die.

#23 As a native, basically all the things not said in history class and the generational trauma that still severely impacts tribes throughout the country. The fact we’re statistically the race most likely to be SA’d in some form even today. That includes men and women.

#24 After the attack on Pearl Harbor there was still sailors trapped inside the sunken ships however because there was no way to save them any sailors patrolling the there were ordered to ignore the sounds of pounding and screaming

#25 Some of the astronauts survived the Challenger explosion and died on impact.

#26 Forced adoption in Australia was a government policy that aimed to remove children from single, unwed mothers, and Indigenous families against their will between 1970 and 1980. It is estimated that 250,000 people were affected.

#27 That Lewis, Clark & Sacagawea were not alone and would not have been able to complete their voyage without the help of Clark’s slave York. He was pivotal to the journey & when all was said and done he was SOLD. He mapped America and he was sold.

#28 Haiti has been paying the price for revolting against slavery and colonialism. For a long time European nations and the US avoided helping them as France had Haiti paying ransom and restitutions to the former slave owners which stunted their economy.

#29 elon musk is about to become a trillionaire yet only $50 billion a year could cure world hunger… he made $203 billion last year

#30 The only reason we know so much about frostbite is because of the human testing done by the Japanese in Unit 731.

#31 The sheer number of coupes and collapsed governments that have occurred in direct correlation to CIA intervention.

#32 During the Unit 731 experiments, scientists found out the percentage of water in the human body. The started by weighing a prisoner, then dehydrating the living shit out of them, then weighing them again and figuring out the math on how much weight the prisoner lost.

#33 Julius Ceaser was kidnapped and taken hostage. When he found out how much his kidnappers were asking for his ransom money, Julius Ceaser demanded that they raise it and ask for more.

#34 Look up what the U.S. did to the Marshall Islands in the 1970s

#35 They made so many Purple Heart medals in anticipation of a ground invasion of Japan that they’re still being issued today

#36 Well the reason people used to refer to native Americans as “Indians”, is because Christopher Columbus thought he was in India..

#37 Marylin Monroe went missing for hours after she was found dead. and then when she was found the man doing her autopsy let people in the room alone with her body as long as they paid him a good price

#38 Brazil had millions more slaves in the 1800 then anybody else in the world

#39 The Appalachian mountains & Scottish highlands were part of the same mountain range that was called the central pangean mountains. Which makes all the interesting lore regarding both kind of make sense?

#40 People truly do not understand the horrible lengths the United States went through for Manifest Destiny.

#41 In Ancient Greece older men commonly kept the “company” of young boys bc it was seen as beneficial for their development. This also probably includes your favorite philosopher.

#42 The man in the crypt above Marilyn Monroe is buried upside down so he can be on top of her forever. He left it in his will and his wife actually did it.

#43 coffin births are documented things that have happened. not sure what that is? keep it that way

#44 that hotel Rwanda is based on a true story and most people don't even no that happened at all.

#45 If the history of the universe were scaled down to a calendar year, then all recorded human history would have taken place in the ten seconds before midnight, December 31st.

#46 The Amazon rainforest is likely manmade and the deep in the rainforest tribes created those rainforest environments using Mulch

#47 That the first humans ever discovered originated from Africa and after all this time most of the countries in Africa are still third world countries

#49 Earth has shifted on its axis and the U.S. is currently about 500 miles further north than it was 40 years ago

#50 madame lalaurie and her house of horrors....not even gonna give details out on that one.