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We all know that one person who subscribes to the most ridiculous health myths. They’re the ones who believe that urine is sterile, salt is bad for you, and vaccines cause autism. And they would choose to stick to their guns, despite the numerous debunkings. 

Here are more of those old wives' tales mentioned in a recent Reddit thread. You may find the usuals: fear of fat and gluten, and walking outside after showering gets you sick. You may also come across more ludicrous claims, like how organic food can cure a serious illness. 

If health myths are your pet peeve, this list may irk you a bit. But if you’re also into laughable claims, you may enjoy reading.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Young woman drinking a healthy smoothie by a wall, illustrating common health myths debunked by people. Natural means safe.

Processed means unhealthy.

TheMeta40k , Mikhail Nilov Report

7points
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    #2

    Close-up of a person holding a pill and a glass of water, illustrating common health myths and wellness misconceptions. My mother complaining that the doctor won’t prescribe antibiotics for the common cold. Every. Freaking. Time.

    Illustrious-Chip-245 , JESHOOTS.com Report

    7points
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    #3

    Man in medical scrubs and gloves, frustrated and holding head, illustrating common health myths debunked by experts. I’m a doctor, so….most of them. The ones that drive me super crazy though, are the ones that are actively dangerous. You want to sell cancer patients some supplements with their chemo? Sure, as long as their oncologist and pharmacist know about them and have confirmed no interactions, and the patient has the money to easily afford them, fine go nuts. You want to tell people black pepper will cure their easily treatable cancer so they shouldn’t do chemo, and then ghost them when they show up with metastatic breast cancer lumps pushing through their skin? Frick you, you pathological psychopath. There’s blood on your hands.

    And don’t even get me started on the antivaxxers. They somehow believe all of us are in the pocket of big pharmacy, to the point that we vaccinate our own infants and families?? (Doctor families have amongst the highest rates of child vaccination) F. You. I care about my children more than I care about any money. I vaccinate my kids because I know it can save their lives. You absolute jerk.

    adoradear , kaboompics Report

    7points
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    #4

    Woman in pink shirt biting a lemon slice with eyes closed, illustrating common health myths debunked by people. Oh man- that eating certain foods or drinks can 'alkalinize' your blood. Your body runs such a tight ship to maintain your blood pH and you DO NOT WANT IT ANY DIFFERENT.

    polkaroo17 , Yaroslav Shuraev Report

    6points
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    #5

    Three bottles of green juice with citrus slices and ginger root, related to health myths and wellness. That anybody needs a "detox." If you have a liver, you're good.

    bradp36 , IARA MELO Report

    6points
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    #6

    Person wrapping a bandage around a knee, illustrating common health myths people wish others would stop believing. Derm here: that letting a wound "air out" or dry out helps it heal.
    The Vaseline-slathered, moist (but clean!) wounds heal best. Less scar, quicker healing.

    AbbeyRoade , Curated Lifestyle Report

    6points
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    #7

    Wooden spoon filled with salt on a black surface, illustrating common health myths about dietary sodium intake. Salt is bad for you.


    Too much salt is bad for you, but there's a minimum you need to live and not having enough causes a lot of issues.


    Feeling dizzy? That could be low salt levels.

    Vuirneen , Marek Kupiec Report

    6points
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    #8

    Young woman with long blonde hair drinking water from a glass, representing health myths debunked by people. That drinking cold beverages with meals will cause the food you ate to congeal and will lead to digestive issues. Even heard someone once claim it can lead to heart attacks. They justified it by asking what happens if you pour grease down the sink followed by cold water.


    Except your body isn't that simple. My short response to dispute this is that the plumbing in your home is a bad analogy. Plumbing isn't kept at a constant high temperature the way a human body is. Anything cold going in isn't going to stay cold for long enough to create a fatberg inside your intestines.

    Edit: Also, yes digestive enzymes and stomach acid.

    Thamnophis660 , Giorgio Trovato Report

    6points
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    #9

    Young woman blowing a bubble gum bubble outdoors with headphones around her neck, illustrating health myths debunked. There's a "natural" gum advertising on TikTok that claims to "repair and regrow" tooth enamel.

    No. No it doesn't.

    _Spastic_ , Curated Lifestyle Report

    6points
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    #10

    Physical therapist performing a neck stretch on a man in a clinical setting, addressing common health myths. Chiropractic practices are legitimate.

    chrisgond , Gustavo Fring Report

    6points
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    emmyandtom085 avatar
    Timbob
    Timbob
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They’re just friends. Really.

    0
    0points
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    #11

    Glass jars with organic pepper and crispy banana snacks on a table, illustrating health myths about organic food benefits. I work in a whole foods. So maybe it's just my area or something.

    But I have a lot of customers come in and think that organic means healthy.

    And I don't mean healthy as in, it's good for you.

    Healthy as in it can cure/improve medical issues.

    The amount of times I been asked "I have x cancer. Which of the organic chickens is better for that?"* is insane.

    OkAssignment6163 , Sarah Chai Report

    6points
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    #12

    Man in red shirt with hand on forehead, appearing tired or stressed, illustrating common health myths debunked. It's so odd to me how it seems really important to people that they believe urine is sterile. Even healthy urine has some bacteria and a lot of urine is not sterile. But everyone insists that urine is sterile and will often get snappy with me when I clarify that it's not. What are they doing with urine that they need to believe it's sterile so badly?

    OhTheHueManatee , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    5points
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    emmyandtom085 avatar
    Timbob
    Timbob
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do you, um, often have urine conversations ?

    0
    0points
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    #13

    Woman in a blue sweater lying on a couch blowing her nose, illustrating common health myths being debunked. That it's snot/mucus clogging up your nose.

    Nope, the turbinates inside your nasal cavity swell up and that is what causes the clogged nose feeling.

    QuintusNonus , Polina Tankilevitch Report

    5points
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    #14

    Cans of PAM cooking spray on a grocery store shelf representing common health myths about cooking oils. Pam cooking spray has no calories and is healthier than regular cooking oil.


    It's just regular oil in a spray can. They just list a ridiculously low serving size so they can round down to zero on the label.

    meh2you2 , Mike Mozart Report

    5points
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    #15

    Young woman eating noodles with chopsticks from a takeout box, enjoying healthy food and debunking health myths. “MSG is bad for you!” No it isn’t, this was basically racist propaganda. And it has sadly stuck around. “But it makes me really thirsty!” No, really? The ‘sodium’ in the name didn’t give it away? It’s just salt. Not cancer causing, and like *anything* in large quantities it would be harmful. But by itself no, it is not harmful.

    Literary_Lady , RDNE Stock project Report

    5points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Woman lying on bed holding a pregnancy test, illustrating common health myths people wish you'd stop believing. "You can't get pregnant on your period." Its less likely but not a 100%. Swimmers can live for 5 days in a woman's body. Plenty of time for another egg to appear for fertilization.

    Vows_Upon_The_Hearth , Nataliya Vaitkevich Report

    5points
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    #17

    Healthcare worker in scrubs and gloves sitting stressed on a couch, illustrating health myths debunked by people. That vaccines cause autism.

    motherofcats112 , Cedric Fauntleroy Report

    5points
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    emmyandtom085 avatar
    Timbob
    Timbob
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about homeopathy ? A substance, i.e., duck liver, diluted to the point where not a molecule of the original substance remains, will cure a disease/ ailment !

    0
    0points
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    #18

    Close-up of person measuring waist with tape measure highlighting health myths about body measurements. You can spot reduce fat.

    FunOwl13 , Andres Ayrton Report

    5points
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    #19

    Close-up of fat free milk label showing nutrition facts and ingredients, relevant to debunking health myths. That non-fat means it's healthier.

    bekisuki , Richard Sprague Report

    5points
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    #20

    Woman wearing glasses and a green coat reading a book while eating bread, illustrating common health myths and facts. Gluten is poison. My SIL will only feed her kids gluten free food. They are not celiac or have any food sensitivities, she just believes gluten is bad.

    neemz12 , George Milton Report

    5points
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    #21

    Person showing arm with a bandage after a vaccine, highlighting common health myths being debunked. "Humanity survived just fine before vaccinations".

    Appropriate_Bar_3113 , Nataliya Vaitkevich Report

    5points
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    maggiefulton avatar
    Maggie Fulton
    Maggie Fulton
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Survived? Yes. Did lots of people die? Also yes.

    0
    0points
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    #22

    Man with beard covering half of his face, blurred motion effect illustrating confusion about health myths. Bipolar mania seems fun

    Source: I have bipolar 1, and it is decidedly *not* fun to deal with.

    Only_Recording3730 , Luiz Woellner Fotografia Report

    5points
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    #23

    Person wrapped in a blanket blowing nose into tissue, illustrating common health myths and misconceptions. Walking outside after showering will 100% get you sick. Can NOT for the life of me convince my dad that this is not the case.

    givethekittykisses , cottonbro studio Report

    5points
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    #24

    Person in gray sweater raising hand to signal stop, illustrating people debunk health myths concept. I’m not eating/drinking that. It’s got chemicals in it.

    No s**t! Find me something that doesn’t contain chemicals.

    Ill-Appointment6494 , Monstera Production Report

    5points
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    #25

    Woman reading product label carefully, highlighting awareness about health myths and informed choices on wellness products. That ingredients you can’t pronounce are automatically bad for that reason.

    That sounds like a skill issue.

    FarmerNeedsHeauxs , Sam Lion Report

    5points
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    #26

    Young woman with dark hair stressed at laptop, surrounded by notes, symbolizing health myths debunking and common misconceptions. That the establishment studies women.

    MadameMorningstar , ANTONI SHKRABA production Report

    5points
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    #27

    Bottle of apple cider vinegar with fresh apples and leaves on a cloth, illustrating health myths and benefits. Apple cider vinegar is anything special.

    daisydelphine , Towfiqu barbhuiya Report

    5points
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    #28

    A healthcare professional gently examines a woman's neck and shoulder to debunk common health myths. Chiropractors aren't doctors, or even healthcare professionals. I used to work in an ER, and I have seen multiple instances of near paralysis or worse.

    The_Green_Sun , kaboompics Report

    5points
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    #29

    Person using defibrillator pads on a manikin during a health training session on common health myths. Defibrillators restart hearts. TV shows get that wrong ALL THE TIME.

    You can target body fat on specific parts of the body to tone that part exclusively. Shedding fat happens on a whole body scale, there is no targeting "belly fat" unless it's liposuction or Cryolipolysis (CoolSculpting).

    Pheonixmoonfire , Mikhail Nilov Report

    4points
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    #30

    Man wrapped in a blanket and wearing a camouflage hat standing outside in snow, illustrating common health myths in winter. The cold makes you sick (it doesn’t MOM).

    ilyk101 , Abrar Hashim Report

    4points
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    #31

    Person checking blood sugar with a lancet device and glucose meter on wooden table, illustrating health myths debunked. That type 2 diabetes is only caused by obesity/being fat. I was diagnosed with type 2 at only 150lbs. Genetics play a huge role.

    ChaiTeaLatte13 , i-SENS, USA Report

    4points
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    #32

    Hand holding an overflowing glass under a faucet with running water illustrating health myths about hydration. The "8 glasses of water a day" rule is totally arbitrary.

    jrealxoangel , BOOM 💥 Photography Report

    4points
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    #33

    Doctor in white coat and mask consulting female patient in grey suit, both wearing masks in a clinical setting debunking health myths. "The doctor diagnosed the patient in 15 minutes they are a fraud" No, they likely spent 20+ minutes reviewing the patients file and have 10+ years of experience with evaluating and treating this condition. You would not expect a student to take the same amount of time to write a thesis or solve a math problem after ten years of studying and experience, right? .

    conationphotography , SHVETS production Report

    4points
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    #34

    Pouring milk into a clear glass with some milk spilled on a wooden surface, illustrating health myths about dairy. Raw milk is a miracle cure for anything. It isn’t safe to drink and has no additional benefits that pasteurized milk doesn’t.

    Obloquium , cottonbro studio Report

    4points
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    #35

    Man in pink sweatshirt covering his face against blue background, expressing frustration about health myths debunked by people. Sucking venom out of a snakebite or urinating on jelly stings 🤦🏻‍♀️.

    rdnkgrrl18 , Norma Mortenson Report

    4points
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    #36

    Breakfast spread with croissants, coffee, tea, bananas, and spreads illustrating food and health myths debunked by people. That breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It was actually a marketing plan for the Kellog cereal.

    DoubleIntern7074 , Gülnihalce Report

    4points
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    #37

    Glass jar filled with soy meat sitting on a beige surface, illustrating health myths about plant-based protein sources. That soy increases your estrogen.

    Psytocybin , cottonbro studio Report

    3points
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    #38

    Person wearing glasses filling syringe with vaccine, representing health myths being debunked and clarified. That the flu vaccine can cause the flu. It's a dead virus. It cannot.

    MichaelFawkesworth , cottonbro studio Report

    3points
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    #39

    Woman enjoying a bowl of spaghetti with fresh tomatoes and herbs, illustrating common health myths about diet debunked by experts. "Carbs are bad".

    MaterialMedical7054 , Greta Hoffman Report

    3points
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    #40

    Health card with stethoscope highlighting health insurance and debunking common health myths concept. That having a corporate middle-man between you and your doctor who funnels a large part of your payments to shareholders sitting on yachts is good for everyone.

    FangornLeghorn , Marek Studzinski Report

    3points
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    #41

    Woman with hands together in a thoughtful pose symbolizing people debunk health myths about wellness and care. Praying the depression away.

    MiddleGeneral6756 , Arina Krasnikova Report

    3points
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    maggiefulton avatar
    Maggie Fulton
    Maggie Fulton
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can also confirm affirmations don’t work.

    0
    0points
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    #42

    Woman wearing sunglasses relaxing on a beach towel at the sandy beach, related to debunking health myths. That tanning in the sun is “healthy” no it isn’t. There is zero benefit from sun exposure except for exposing your face and hands to sunlight for 20 minutes to maintain vitamin D levels. Frying yourself on the beach does absolutely nothing for your health. Tanning beds should be outlawed due to objective cancerogenic effects.

    lingeringneutrophil , Ron Lach Report

    3points
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    #43

    Five glasses of colorful fresh juices with fruit slices on a white plate, illustrating common health myths. That juicing is better for you! (Worse in fact than eating regular fruit which has the benefit of fiber to slow down sugar absorption.).

    Expensive_Result_100 , Allan González Report

    3points
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    #44

    Young woman holding a lemon in a kitchen setting, debunking common health myths while recording on a smartphone tripod. How many “experts” there are on social media telling you to follow this diet to balance your hormones, but they couldn’t name a single hormone or what they do if you asked them lol.

    Possible_Plenty4438 , Anna Shvets Report

    3points
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    #45

    Person showing midriff with belly button visible, wearing layered skirt and bracelets, related to health myths debunked. That women have visible lower belly fat in order to protect the uterus. We don't need to make up BS to explain regular fat distribution.

    WowThisIsAwkward_ , Brett Sayles Report

    2points
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