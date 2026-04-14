If health myths are your pet peeve, this list may irk you a bit. But if you’re also into laughable claims, you may enjoy reading.

Here are more of those old wives' tales mentioned in a recent Reddit thread . You may find the usuals: fear of fat and gluten, and walking outside after showering gets you sick. You may also come across more ludicrous claims, like how organic food can cure a serious illness.

We all know that one person who subscribes to the most ridiculous health myths . They’re the ones who believe that urine is sterile, salt is bad for you, and vaccines cause autism. And they would choose to stick to their guns, despite the numerous debunkings.

#1 Natural means safe.



Processed means unhealthy.

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#2 My mother complaining that the doctor won’t prescribe antibiotics for the common cold. Every. Freaking. Time.

#3 I’m a doctor, so….most of them. The ones that drive me super crazy though, are the ones that are actively dangerous. You want to sell cancer patients some supplements with their chemo? Sure, as long as their oncologist and pharmacist know about them and have confirmed no interactions, and the patient has the money to easily afford them, fine go nuts. You want to tell people black pepper will cure their easily treatable cancer so they shouldn’t do chemo, and then ghost them when they show up with metastatic breast cancer lumps pushing through their skin? Frick you, you pathological psychopath. There’s blood on your hands.



And don’t even get me started on the antivaxxers. They somehow believe all of us are in the pocket of big pharmacy, to the point that we vaccinate our own infants and families?? (Doctor families have amongst the highest rates of child vaccination) F. You. I care about my children more than I care about any money. I vaccinate my kids because I know it can save their lives. You absolute jerk.

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#4 Oh man- that eating certain foods or drinks can 'alkalinize' your blood. Your body runs such a tight ship to maintain your blood pH and you DO NOT WANT IT ANY DIFFERENT.

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#5 That anybody needs a "detox." If you have a liver, you're good.

#6 Derm here: that letting a wound "air out" or dry out helps it heal.

The Vaseline-slathered, moist (but clean!) wounds heal best. Less scar, quicker healing.

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#7 Salt is bad for you.





Too much salt is bad for you, but there's a minimum you need to live and not having enough causes a lot of issues.





Feeling dizzy? That could be low salt levels.

#8 That drinking cold beverages with meals will cause the food you ate to congeal and will lead to digestive issues. Even heard someone once claim it can lead to heart attacks. They justified it by asking what happens if you pour grease down the sink followed by cold water.





Except your body isn't that simple. My short response to dispute this is that the plumbing in your home is a bad analogy. Plumbing isn't kept at a constant high temperature the way a human body is. Anything cold going in isn't going to stay cold for long enough to create a fatberg inside your intestines.



Edit: Also, yes digestive enzymes and stomach acid.

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#9 There's a "natural" gum advertising on TikTok that claims to "repair and regrow" tooth enamel.



No. No it doesn't.

#10 Chiropractic practices are legitimate.

#11 I work in a whole foods. So maybe it's just my area or something.



But I have a lot of customers come in and think that organic means healthy.



And I don't mean healthy as in, it's good for you.



Healthy as in it can cure/improve medical issues.



The amount of times I been asked "I have x cancer. Which of the organic chickens is better for that?"* is insane.

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#12 It's so odd to me how it seems really important to people that they believe urine is sterile. Even healthy urine has some bacteria and a lot of urine is not sterile. But everyone insists that urine is sterile and will often get snappy with me when I clarify that it's not. What are they doing with urine that they need to believe it's sterile so badly?

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#13 That it's snot/mucus clogging up your nose.



Nope, the turbinates inside your nasal cavity swell up and that is what causes the clogged nose feeling.

#14 Pam cooking spray has no calories and is healthier than regular cooking oil.





It's just regular oil in a spray can. They just list a ridiculously low serving size so they can round down to zero on the label.

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#15 “MSG is bad for you!” No it isn’t, this was basically racist propaganda. And it has sadly stuck around. “But it makes me really thirsty!” No, really? The ‘sodium’ in the name didn’t give it away? It’s just salt. Not cancer causing, and like *anything* in large quantities it would be harmful. But by itself no, it is not harmful.

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#16 "You can't get pregnant on your period." Its less likely but not a 100%. Swimmers can live for 5 days in a woman's body. Plenty of time for another egg to appear for fertilization.

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#17 That vaccines cause autism.

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#18 You can spot reduce fat.

#19 That non-fat means it's healthier.

#20 Gluten is poison. My SIL will only feed her kids gluten free food. They are not celiac or have any food sensitivities, she just believes gluten is bad.

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#21 "Humanity survived just fine before vaccinations".

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#22 Bipolar mania seems fun



Source: I have bipolar 1, and it is decidedly *not* fun to deal with.

#23 Walking outside after showering will 100% get you sick. Can NOT for the life of me convince my dad that this is not the case.

#24 I’m not eating/drinking that. It’s got chemicals in it.



No s**t! Find me something that doesn’t contain chemicals.

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#25 That ingredients you can’t pronounce are automatically bad for that reason.



That sounds like a skill issue.

#26 That the establishment studies women.

#27 Apple cider vinegar is anything special.

#28 Chiropractors aren't doctors, or even healthcare professionals. I used to work in an ER, and I have seen multiple instances of near paralysis or worse.

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#29 Defibrillators restart hearts. TV shows get that wrong ALL THE TIME.



You can target body fat on specific parts of the body to tone that part exclusively. Shedding fat happens on a whole body scale, there is no targeting "belly fat" unless it's liposuction or Cryolipolysis (CoolSculpting).

#30 The cold makes you sick (it doesn’t MOM).

#31 That type 2 diabetes is only caused by obesity/being fat. I was diagnosed with type 2 at only 150lbs. Genetics play a huge role.

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#32 The "8 glasses of water a day" rule is totally arbitrary.

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#33 "The doctor diagnosed the patient in 15 minutes they are a fraud" No, they likely spent 20+ minutes reviewing the patients file and have 10+ years of experience with evaluating and treating this condition. You would not expect a student to take the same amount of time to write a thesis or solve a math problem after ten years of studying and experience, right? .

#34 Raw milk is a miracle cure for anything. It isn’t safe to drink and has no additional benefits that pasteurized milk doesn’t.

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#35 Sucking venom out of a snakebite or urinating on jelly stings 🤦🏻‍♀️.

#36 That breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It was actually a marketing plan for the Kellog cereal.

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#37 That soy increases your estrogen.

#38 That the flu vaccine can cause the flu. It's a dead virus. It cannot.

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#39 "Carbs are bad".

#40 That having a corporate middle-man between you and your doctor who funnels a large part of your payments to shareholders sitting on yachts is good for everyone.

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#41 Praying the depression away.

#42 That tanning in the sun is “healthy” no it isn’t. There is zero benefit from sun exposure except for exposing your face and hands to sunlight for 20 minutes to maintain vitamin D levels. Frying yourself on the beach does absolutely nothing for your health. Tanning beds should be outlawed due to objective cancerogenic effects.

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#43 That juicing is better for you! (Worse in fact than eating regular fruit which has the benefit of fiber to slow down sugar absorption.).

#44 How many “experts” there are on social media telling you to follow this diet to balance your hormones, but they couldn’t name a single hormone or what they do if you asked them lol.

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#45 That women have visible lower belly fat in order to protect the uterus. We don't need to make up BS to explain regular fat distribution.