Cafe Patron Pressures People Into Getting “Regular Milk”, Gets Crass Lecture On Lactose Intolerance

Food intolerances are common. And while they aren’t life threatening, they bring a lot of discomfort to people. Luckily for us, now there are plenty of food alternatives to avoid these consequences.

But many of us like coffee, and especially with milk, so we are thankful for many plant-based milk alternatives that let us keep enjoying it. However, some people sometimes tend to forget about intolerances or even allergies and complain when somebody orders an ‘oat milk latte’.

Well, this Reddit user was in a similar situation when she received comments at a coffee shop from another customer for not ordering regular milk. So, the author explained in graphic detail the reason why she doesn’t drink it, which probably wasn’t the answer the customer expected.

More info: Reddit

As people say – don’t ask questions you don’t want the answers for

Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch (not the actual photo)

This woman went to get some coffee and while waiting in the line she noticed that one man kept muttering when somebody would order plant milk

Image credits: Masud Allahverdizade (not the actual photo)

When it was his time to order, he loudly said he was coffee with real milk not this ‘frufru’ everyone drinks

After him went the woman who ordered an oat milk latte, which, of course, caught his attention

Image credits: Nicola Barts (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Meowow912

He then said that it wouldn’t kill her to drink regular milk, to which she simply explained what would happen if she did

This Reddit user took her story online asking folks if she was being a jerk for explaining to a man in the coffee shop who refused to mind his business what happens in graphic detail if she drinks regular cow milk in her latte. The post received a lot of attention and it reached almost 20K upvotes and 2K comments.

The author shares that one day she had to run some tests in the hospital and after that went to a coffee place nearby. The line was long, but she specifically noticed one mad man who, every time someone would order coffee with some plant-based milk, would mumble louder. Finally, when it was his turn, he loudly said that he wanted coffee with real milk, not this ‘frufru’ nonsense that everyone drinks these days.

Well, after him it was OP’s turn to order and she took oat milk latte. As the rude customer was nearby he looked at her and said that it’s not real milk and it won’t kill her to drink regular milk. Well, after this, the author simply explained that it may not kill her but she doesn’t really want to have diarrhea on her way home. The guy just threw his coffee away and left.

While the author thought she may be the jerk for her ‘graphic explanation’, community members gave her ‘Not the A-hole’ badge. “I laughed WAY too hard at this post. NTA. If he minded his own business, you wouldn’t have had to ‘educate’ him. Kudos to you!” one user wrote. “That was fantastic. Well done and thank you on behalf of the many who are lactose intolerant people out there and have to put up with people like him way too often,” another added.

Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch (not the actual photo)

Now, let’s look through a bit of statistics. So, Healthline shares that the most common intolerance is dairy. To be more specific, lactose, which is a sugar found in milk and dairy products. In fact, it is estimated that lactose digestion is a problem for 65% of the world’s population. And the symptoms of lactose intolerance include abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, gas or nausea.

Speaking about plant-based milk, as in the story mentioned, people think that it’s not real milk and only cow milk is good for us. UCLA Health senior dietitian states that drinking plant-based milk instead of cow’s milk truly has no drawbacks. Moreover, it can also provide you with health benefits, such as it’s lower in fat and calories. Most plant-based milks contain 37% to 75% less fat per cup than one cup of whole-fat cow’s milk.

Moreover, Walter Willett, professor of epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, shares that the production of plant-based milks is less harmful to the environment than the production of cow’s milk, which uses a lot of water and emits a lot of greenhouse gases.

As the professor says, at this point in time, it’s important to look through health lenses and also environmental lenses. So, guys, what do you think about this story? Have you switched to plant-based milk and now don’t want to think about regular milk? Or maybe you are on the opposite side of the barricade and can’t understand people drinking plant-based milk? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Redditors shared their personal experiences and applauded the author

Image credits: daan evers (not the actual photo)