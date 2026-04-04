Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Therapist Discusses Clients With His Wife, It Backfires When She Goes On To Spread Confidential Information
Woman looking confused and stressed, holding her head, reflecting on how coworkers know personal details about her.
Relationships, Work

Therapist Discusses Clients With His Wife, It Backfires When She Goes On To Spread Confidential Information

4

28

4

ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re going through tough times, opening up to someone can feel overwhelming. That’s where therapists and counselors step in—they’re there to listen, guide, and help you process emotions without judgment. Most of the time, therapy is a safe space, but in rare instances, that trust can be broken.

For example, one woman shared how her therapist completely broke her trust. It all started when her former colleagues began bringing up personal details she never expected anyone to know. As she looked into it, she discovered a shocking connection—her ex-boss was married to her therapist. Apparently, the therapist had shared private conversations with his wife, setting off a chain of gossip she never saw coming. Keep reading to see how the situation unfolded and what happened next.

RELATED:

    Going to therapy is often the crucial first step toward self-discovery and emotional healing

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    For one woman, the sanctuary of therapy was shattered when her counselor betrayed her trust, leaking private details to her spouse—who also happened to be her former boss

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: jet-po / freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: LAthrowaway3131

    Image credits: katemangostar / freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Gossip can create tension and even lead to jealousy among coworkers

    Secret affairs, office rivalries, quiet grudges… it sounds like the plot of a dramatic TV show. But for many people, this is just another day at work. Gossip has a way of slipping into everyday conversations, often without anyone even noticing. In fact, research suggests that people spend around 52 minutes a day talking about others. That’s nearly an hour of conversations that may or may not have anything to do with work itself. And it’s not just a small group—studies show that over 90% of employees admit they engage in gossip at some point. Whether it’s light chatter or something more serious, it’s clearly a big part of workplace culture.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If you think gossip only happens occasionally, think again. Surveys show that it’s a regular part of the workweek for most people. Around 31% of employees say they hear gossip every single day, while another 27% come across it at least once a week. That means more than half of the workforce is exposed to it frequently. It might show up during lunch breaks, quick chats by the coffee machine, or even in casual team conversations. Over time, it becomes so common that people stop noticing how often it happens. It’s just “part of the environment,” even if not everyone is comfortable with it.

    So what exactly are people gossiping about? More often than not, it’s work-related. A survey by LiveCareer found that around 55% of workplace gossip revolves around professional performance—things like how someone is doing their job, whether they deserve a promotion, or how they handled a task. It often starts off as simple curiosity, but can quickly turn into judgment or comparison. In a competitive work environment, it’s only natural for people to notice what others are doing. But when these conversations happen too often, they can begin to shape opinions in ways that aren’t always fair or even accurate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Over time, all this chatter can start to build up in subtle ways. Hearing constant discussions about others (who’s doing better, who’s falling behind) can create an undercurrent of comparison. This often leads to feelings of jealousy or insecurity, even among people who usually get along well. It’s not always obvious in the moment, but the impact can grow quietly. What starts as a quick comment can slowly influence how coworkers see each other. And once those perceptions form, they can be hard to shake off.

    Right behind work performance, personal lives are another major topic of conversation. People often find themselves discussing coworkers’ relationships, family situations, or lifestyle choices. It’s the kind of gossip that grabs attention quickly because it feels more personal and relatable. But it can also cross boundaries just as quickly. What might seem like casual curiosity can turn into sharing details that were never meant to be public. And unlike work-related talk, this kind of gossip can feel much more invasive to the person being discussed.

    The effects of negative gossip can be bigger than people realize. Studies show that around 47% of employees feel gossip lowers workplace morale, creating tension and making the environment less comfortable. On top of that, 39% believe it can negatively impact career growth, especially when rumors or opinions start influencing decisions. When trust begins to break down, it affects how people collaborate and communicate. Even those who aren’t directly involved can feel the shift in atmosphere, making the workplace feel less supportive overall.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At the same time, gossip can sometimes have a positive side, acting as a kind of social glue that brings people together

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s not just about feelings—it can also affect how people perform at work. In roles that require focus, energy, and constant interaction, negativity can be draining. Instead of putting their full attention into their tasks, employees may find themselves distracted by conversations or worried about what’s being said. This added stress can lead to anxiety and reduced productivity. People end up spending more energy managing emotions and avoiding situations rather than doing their best work. Over time, that mental load can really take a toll.

    But interestingly, gossip isn’t always seen as entirely negative. In some cases, it can actually bring people together. Sharing thoughts about a boss or a workplace situation can create a sense of connection among coworkers. It becomes a way to bond over shared experiences, especially when people feel they’re on the same page. In those moments, gossip feels less like negativity and more like a form of social glue. It can help people feel understood and less alone in their workplace challenges.

    Research even suggests that after these conversations, people often feel a stronger sense of belonging with their peers. While they might distance themselves slightly from the person they were talking about, they tend to feel closer to their colleagues. This shared understanding can lead to better teamwork, at least in the short term. It’s a bit of a paradox—gossip can both harm and strengthen relationships at the same time. In the end, it all comes down to how it’s used and where the line is drawn.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In this particular case, the author’s ex-boss clearly crossed a line. What started as gossip turned into something far more serious when she began sharing deeply personal details—things that were meant to stay private between the author and their therapist. It wasn’t just inappropriate, it was a complete breach of trust. Situations like this make you pause and think about boundaries, both personal and professional. What are your thoughts on this?

    People suggested the author file a formal complaint, as this was a clear violation of confidentiality

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The author later shared how they reported the incident, and the truth finally came to light

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: andy_dean_photography / freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: LAthrowaway3131

    Readers expressed empathy, amazed that the author had to endure all of this

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Mental health
    therapy

    28

    4

    28

    4

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    davidh_1 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    20 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    still should sue, bc they didnt secure confidential info. And good they arent practicing, allowing a spouse unsecured access is a federal violation. But sue sue sue

    0
    0points
    reply
    keighleyluna avatar
    Keighley Luna
    Keighley Luna
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do...................................... L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    19 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really want to know what happened in the old workplace. That old supervisor behaved egregiously, reading husband's therapy notes, spreading private medical information about a former employee.... Husband was bad, too, speaking about a patient in such a specific way that they could be identified and not securing his therapy notes. But that wife is a liability to her company and if they are in a lay-off sort of mood....

    0
    0points
    reply
    xqueenbee59x avatar
    Spittnimage
    Spittnimage
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would go to my therapist and say in alll innocence I found out my old boss knows all about my problems somehow and then, guess what, I found out my therapist is her husband and I'm gonna sue him and her and report him to state medical licensing board! Make sure you tell her that little tidbit too, Doctor Bigmouth.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    davidh_1 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    20 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    still should sue, bc they didnt secure confidential info. And good they arent practicing, allowing a spouse unsecured access is a federal violation. But sue sue sue

    0
    0points
    reply
    keighleyluna avatar
    Keighley Luna
    Keighley Luna
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do...................................... L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    19 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really want to know what happened in the old workplace. That old supervisor behaved egregiously, reading husband's therapy notes, spreading private medical information about a former employee.... Husband was bad, too, speaking about a patient in such a specific way that they could be identified and not securing his therapy notes. But that wife is a liability to her company and if they are in a lay-off sort of mood....

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    xqueenbee59x avatar
    Spittnimage
    Spittnimage
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would go to my therapist and say in alll innocence I found out my old boss knows all about my problems somehow and then, guess what, I found out my therapist is her husband and I'm gonna sue him and her and report him to state medical licensing board! Make sure you tell her that little tidbit too, Doctor Bigmouth.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT