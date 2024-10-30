Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BoredPanda
Employee With Service Dog Harassed By Co-Worker, Gets Blamed For A Mother Of 3 Getting Fired
Entitled People, Social Issues

Employee With Service Dog Harassed By Co-Worker, Gets Blamed For A Mother Of 3 Getting Fired

For the most part, dealing with an entitled person means taking the high road and being the bigger person. However, some people take their disrespectful behavior to another level, which may require more drastic responses

A “Karen” employee constantly harassed her coworker for having a service dog. Her seeming annoyance toward the situation pushed her to dox her colleague and spread potentially damaging rumors online. 

Her actions eventually led to her termination from the company. However, her friends and family continued to torment the employee for “getting a mother of three fired over a dog.” Read the full story below. 

Some entitled coworkers take things too far and deserve the harshest consequences

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

A “Karen” employee constantly tormented one of her colleagues for having a service dog in the office

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

She eventually got fired after posting the author’s personal information online to continue the harassment

Image credits: No_Copy_237

Doxing carries damaging consequences for the victim

The author’s last straw was when the entitled coworker began posting their personal information online. This is known as “doxing” in today’s digital world.

According to cybersecurity and anti-virus company Kaspersky, doxing involves revealing a person’s name and workplace details, which the woman in the story did. Other sensitive information includes home addresses, phone numbers, social security numbers, and bank account information. 

Many people who dox another person may not realize how damaging their actions can be. Apart from cyberbullying, sharing personal information may lead to identity theft, death threats, and in-person harassment, which may lead to physical violence. 

SafeHome estimates that around 11 million Americans have been victims of doxing and points to personal disputes as one of the leading causes. A study by the company also revealed some consequences, which include mental health issues like depression. 

Likewise, a victim of doxing may also experience money struggles, especially if they’ve been subjected to financial fraud. In such cases, the person may also have to jump through hoops to prove their innocence to governing bodies like the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). 

Victims of doxing must take action within the first 24 hours

Taking immediate action is necessary for people who’ve been victims of doxing. OnlineSOS founder Liz Lee states personal safety should be the utmost priority. 

In an article for Medium, Lee’s first advice is to gather and save all the evidence you can collect. This includes taking screenshots with the date and URL. She also advises against deleting anything, as it can hinder you from taking legal action. 

“All evidence helps. Even if evidence includes content you may regret writing yourself, save it,” she wrote. 

Within the next few hours, the following steps involve telling someone you trust or a person in authority. If you choose the latter, Lee advises anticipating important questions like “Who do you think is behind this?” or “Why do you think you’re being targeted?”

Monitoring the situation is also crucial to damage control. According to Stanford University IT, you may request the takedown of the statements made against you. But if that doesn’t work, you can escalate the situation to appropriate authorities and safety groups. 

The author took the necessary steps by taking screenshots and using them as evidence to file a complaint against the entitled coworker. Meanwhile, the Karen employee deserved the consequences implemented against her for publishing her colleague’s personal information and putting them in potential danger. 

Commenters collectively showed their support for the author

Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

edenlandscaping avatar
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YTA trolls looking for attention again.

Vote comment up
12
12points
Vote comment down
reply
berndkittler avatar
Ringofant
Ringofant
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't understand the attitude of the YTA id**t. Nobody is inconvenienced by the presence of a service dog (apart from people with allergies, maybe). And I'm quite sure nobody 'suffers' from it. According to this sh**ty comment it seems to be okay to cause someone with a severe medical condition to pass out and eventually die, though. At least this bulls**t was downvoted to the core of the earth.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
dc1 avatar
DC
DC
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Had it coming. NTA. Her kids? Well ... isn't your concern. Frankly, she endangered her employment, for reasons unknown to me and likely herself even, and it didn't go in her favour. So sad.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
