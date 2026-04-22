People Can’t Believe This Employee’s Revenge On A Colleague Who Exposed Them For Arriving A Few Minutes Late

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Plenty of things can get under your skin at work. Your boss scheduling last-minute meetings, the copy machine refusing to work at a crucial moment, and your colleagues bragging about their kids that you couldn’t care less about.

Unfortunately, dealing with small annoyances is just par for the course of working any job. But when one employee became extremely fed up with a judgmental coworker, they decided to teach them a lesson in the parking lot. Below, you’ll find the full story that they shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers left.

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There are few things more frustrating at work than an obnoxious, entitled colleague

So this person decided that a certain coworker of theirs needed to be put in their place

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Image credits: Apprehensive-Arm-614

Image credits: Charles Kettor (not the actual photo)

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Dealing with toxic colleagues can be a nightmare

According to the author of the original post, they love their job very much, but lately they are occasionally late once or twice a week. Not by much – about five minutes, and not entirely through their own fault, because over the past year, four bridges located directly on the way to work underwent repairs at once. As a result, traffic jams periodically occur, and the Original Poster arrived at work later than necessary.

However, this is life, and no one is immune from force majeure. Yes, but unfortunately, not everyone agrees with this. For example, in the company where the OP worked, there was another employee who constantly complained about coworkers to their superiors for their slightest mistakes. In general, as the author of the post says, this colleague’s behavior was extremely toxic even in everyday communication, and once even played a big role in not having a seasonal employee rehired the following year.

And so, the toxic worker’s new target was the OP and their lateness. The colleague made comments to the author of the post several times, and then even began to harass the head of the department with reminders of this, so finally, the OP’s supervisor reluctantly wrote them up. Needless to say, the author of this story was not at all happy to have such a colleague. And what could be done here? After all, the snitch actually acted in full accordance with corporate rules.

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However, an idea came to the Original Poster one day, and it looked absolutely beautiful. The author noticed that the snitching employee regularly arrives at work about ten minutes before the start of the shift and constantly parks their car in a very convenient spot, right in front of the entrance to the building. However, this was not their dedicated spot – just at the moment when they arrived, the perfect spot was always empty. Not for long…

Image credits: Alexander Cruzado Abanto (not the actual photo)

Sometimes, people need to learn lessons the hard way

So, the author of the post decided that they would simply get up an hour or so earlier before work. Yes, it turned out to be quite difficult – but now the OP got to work literally before everyone else, sometimes even forty minutes before the start of the working day. And this, of course, gave a unique opportunity to be the first to choose a spot to park their car. Now, please, guess which place the Original Poster has been constantly choosing?

The colleague was, of course, beside themselves with anger, but they could not do anything – after all, they were actually repaid in their own coin. The Original Poster didn’t violate anything, arrived at work before everyone else, and the fact that now the mean employee had to look for a parking place for a long time – well, no one said that karma is a pleasant thing for everybody!

Most of the people in the comments simply praised the Original Poster for being so inventive. According to commenters, there’s no shame in the OP’s game at all. Someone simply went out of their way to put the author down, folks online suppose, so the OP just didn’t hesitate to give the snitch a dose of their own medicine, which turned out great and fair.

According to most of the commenters, this one is really good and not petty. Just making sure the Original Poster’s doing what the puritan moral guru so kindly escalated, people in the comments claim. “This is awesome! Keep taking that parking spot every damn day!” another commenter states.

For some reason, we are almost sure that you have also encountered this kind of employee in your own work, so please feel free to tell us how it was and how it all ended for both sides of the conflict. Well, in case nothing like this ever happened to you, just please tell us what you think about this particular tale.

Many readers applauded the employee for being so inventive, and they joined in on the conversation

However, some called them out for their behavior

And some shared similar stories of their own