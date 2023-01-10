Man Gets Back At His Workmate Who Kept Kicking The Bucket He Used As A Seat By Loading It With Random Stuff Interview With Author
It’s no secret that getting along with everyone is pretty much impossible. Whether it’s your classmates, family, friends of friends, random passersby, or, as in this case, coworkers – chances are, there’ll be some interesting characters you come across on your way.
That said, knowing how to handle obnoxious people is an essential element that’s vital both in your professional and personal life – however, dealing with folks like that might be a tad simpler when you’re not at your job, trying to perform your duties.
So, what should one do if they encounter a self-proclaimed wit at their workplace?
We all know how critical setting boundaries is, so perhaps try and implement a few distancing rules you’ll keep up with around said coworker. Moreover, don’t react to their antics; as tempting as it might be, you’re risking giving them the attention they might be seeking. You could also try addressing the issue, be it with a superior or with the person directly.
But here’s the thing – it doesn’t work for everyone, and sometimes, all you need is some petty revenge.
As Joshua Ferris, an American author, once said: “It is really irritating to work with irritating people”
Image credits: Dean Johnson (not the actual photo)
“A coworker would kick my lunch ‘seat’ across the room every day at lunch and I got him back” – this web user turned to one of Reddit’s most spiteful communities to tell its members a story about the time he got even with his jokester of a colleague. The post managed to garner over 13K upvotes as well as 249 comments appreciating the man’s genius approach.
Man exacts the ultimate retaliation against a coworker who kept kicking the bucket he used as a seat during lunch break
Image credits: Ok_Present_6508
Bored Panda was able to reach out to the creator of the post and pose him a couple of questions. “I’m a metal fabricator. At the time of the story I was working for a company that did large structural projects like bridges, dams, oil rigs – you name it, we could build it. I believe at this particular incident we were building the drill platform for a mobile oil rig,” said u/Ok_Present_6508 when we invited him to introduce himself.
During lunch, the author and a few of his teammates would often eat in their foreman’s hut
Image credits: Ok_Present_6508
We then pondered what inspired the man to post his story on the platform, to which he said: “I had recently subscribed to r/maliciouscompliance and started getting r/pettyrevenge stories in my feed. I was enjoying the stories I was reading and decided to post my own.”
Every time he’d prepare to sit down, his coworker would kick the bucket he used to sit on across the room
Image credits: Ok_Present_6508
Considering the fact that the post’s author had to endure his coworker’s antics for quite some time, we decided to ask him about the overall atmosphere at his workplace: “Well it’s complicated. When I first started working there it was pretty great. I had come in as a welder and by the time I left, I had gained a lot of experience that has carried me far in my career. I owe them that gratitude.”
Eventually, the joke wore thin, so the creator of the post decided to get back at the prankster
Image credits: Ok_Present_6508
“I also worked on so many cool projects that I am proud to say that I had a hand in building. A lot of the people there though were pretty rough around the edges, to say the least, and by the time I decided to move on, it had started becoming a fairly hostile work environment. I started there in 2007 and quit in 2015; the story takes place around 2008-09. Prior to 2013, pranks and horseplay ran rampant and were hardly ever punished. In 2013 an extremely serious accident occurred (not due to horseplay) that caused the company to start taking safety a lot more seriously, which meant cracking down on the shenanigans,” Ok_Present_6508 continued.
He cut the bottom of the bucket off, filled it with nuts and bolts, and then put the lid back on
Image credits: Ok_Present_6508
Last but not least, we asked the netizen to tell us more about the culprit of the story: “He was kind of a hit-or-miss guy. Sometimes he was great to work with, other times he could be insufferable. He was definitely the kind of guy I would not carry on a friendship with outside of work. As far as [what] his reaction to it was, the moment he kicked the bucket he was [mad]. He got even angrier when he picked it up and the nuts and bolts came crashing out and was even more [mad] when the foreman made him clean up the mess. But, of course, he had to one-up me and came up with a ‘creative’ prank to get me back, which I don’t recall what it was. But that started somewhat of a prank rivalry between us.”
Dealing with pesky clowns at workplaces is the last thing anyone wants to do – however, only a few people can boast about being able to strike back at someone, much less this cleverly. What would you have done if you were in the author’s shoes?
Fellow online community members shared their thoughts and opinions on the story
Most commenters emphasized how “insufferable” the coworker sounded
While others commended the author for giving his revenge so much thought
Image credits: Tracy Hunter (not the actual photo)
Handling such “humor” is never enjoyable, much less when you’re at work, trying to unwind and have some quiet time while on break. Fortunately for the author though, he seemed to have done it up to everyone’s par. Innocently enough, but very well executed. Most Redditors wanted to know more about the outcome, and the netizen said that the guy did hurt his toe, and he was also ordered to clean up the mess by the superior. Apparently, he was a pretty unlikeable person and even played a major part in the author’s decision to finally depart from the company.
Image credits: Jonathon Burton (not the actual photo)
Reminds me of a coworker i had, the little s**t got found of scaring me, hidfing behind corners and then yeall as i was passing by ( normaly when we left work in the underground parking lot ), 1st time, granted it was funny, but after the 1st week it was starting to get frikking irritating, só i warn him to stop that, he ignored it and kept doing it, i warn him again, i warned him 3 bloody Times, One day i was allready pissed off i got in the car ( i drove a 4x4 at the time ) and something hit the side widow of the car with a loud " cling " dude just had thrown his dennin jacket and the steel buttons hit the glass, i Lost it, after that everything turned red, i start the car and go after him, luckily for him, and for me, he hide in the stair well, because i was só blinded with rage that all i wanted was to " tattoo " my car's bullbars on his back. Next morning he apologise, and never did it again... I think that in all my 44 almost 45 years of life i never Lost it like that.
Sounds scary, mate!! But sometimes s**t like this does push one over the edge..
Im a very calm guy, i very rarelly get anoyed, but dude i was calmly in the car starting it up then i hear that frikking " clang " in the Window and the little shithead laughing like an hiena behind my other coworker's car....
I started read title: "Man get back his workmate who kept 'kicking the bucket'" and I was like God! How many times did his workmate die..
