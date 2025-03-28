Teen Creeps Out Coworker By Using Her Photo In An Internet Trend Implying He Finds Her Hot
Common sense and common decency would both suggest that you probably should not hit on your coworkers. Of course, this doesn’t mean that some folks won’t skip this suggestion entirely, tanking their careers in the process.
A woman asked the internet what she should do after discovering that a male coworker had literally printed out a picture of her and put it on a “hear me out” cake. We reached out to the person who made the post via private message and we’ll update the article when she gets back to us.
Maintaining a professional relationship is generally someone’s best bet
Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)
But one woman learned her coworker made a video placing a photo of her on a “hear me out” cake
Image credits: pexels (not the actual photo)
Later, she shared a small update
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ThrowRA_wgf
The young man didn’t quite understand how the “hear me out cake” works
Image credits: tiktok (not the actual photo)
For the uninitiated, here is a simple breakdown of a “hear me out cake”. A group of friends take an unadorned cake, which can be store bought or home made, and stick little “flags” with a person (or thing) that they fancy. To be clear, the implication is intimate, this isn’t just about a crush. There is a catch. The reason it’s called a “hear me out” cake is because the people, things, characters being placed are not, typically, considered conventionally attractive. We’ll get back to that later.
So the idea is that one puts pictures of something or someone you are into, but you need to make your friends “hear you out” about it. However, in the pursuit of this trend, it has become abundantly clear that many men do not exactly get it. Instead of placing an image of someone you wouldn’t expect them to be into, they tend to just use this as an excuse to list conventionally attractive people.
This is why, in the context of the story, the woman’s sister, unhelpfully, suggested that she just take it as a compliment. This is probably how the young man envisioned his move, although it does also mark him as someone who truly does not understand how the challenge works. However, that isn’t really the worst thing he did.
In general, best to not attempt to date coworkers
Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)
Hitting on your coworkers is generally a bad idea because workplace relationships come with high risks and lasting consequences. When you mix romance with professional environments, personal dynamics can quickly become complicated. Even if the feelings are mutual, relationships can lead to awkward situations, favoritism concerns, or strained team dynamics. If the interest is one-sided, it can create discomfort or even escalate to accusations of harassment, which can damage reputations and careers.
Workplaces thrive on professionalism and teamwork, but romantic advances can blur those lines. When one person makes a move, it can put the other in a tough spot, they may feel pressured to act polite to avoid conflict, even if they’re uncomfortable. This can lead to an unspoken tension that affects how well coworkers collaborate. In environments where teamwork is key, that awkwardness doesn’t just stay between two people, it can ripple through the whole team.
Power dynamics also make things tricky. If a supervisor or someone in a position of authority hits on a subordinate, it introduces issues of consent and fairness. Even if the relationship is entirely consensual, other coworkers may perceive favoritism, which can hurt morale. In some cases, people stay silent out of fear for their job security, which can foster a toxic work culture.
Even if things start well, relationships don’t always last, and when they end, you still have to see that person every day. Breakups are hard enough without having to navigate them at work, where professionalism is expected regardless of personal feelings. This can lead to gossip, tension, or even one party leaving the job entirely to escape the situation.
She chatted with some folks in the comments
Readers thought the coworker was being a creep
The user cuntish_libtard (wtf) is definitely a man. Just because you're supposedly an insecure 18-year old kid who 'doesn't know how to talk to girls yet' doesn't mean you get to do stuff like this. The 'guys that age don't know how to talk to girls' trope gives me the creeps. You open your mouth and say 'hello', is how you talk to girls. Surprisingly, the guy had no issue talking to OP up until his inappropriate behavior, so it's not that he doesn't know how to talk to people. Jfc, this excuse makes me so mad.
On a side note, it seems that the censorship has sailed past that one.
Yeah, he's just excusing the behavior. And to all the commenters saying OP should have talked to the 18 y/o first: it's not like the 18 y/o did so why should she? This is the 18 y/o's mess to clean up, not hers.
so I have to google "hear me out cake" now, too.
Me too and now I wish I hadn't. This is the lamest thing I have heard in a while. Sheesh! 😑Load More Replies...
My take on this is that sh!t I'm old. I had to re-read the whole thing to make sense of what the offense was, and even now I'm not sure if I get it. Anyway, my second take on this is that if she felt offended that is reason enough to go to management and let them sort it out. I am glad I am not the one that has to understand what a "hear me out" cake even was on a professional capacity as manager, though :-)
The user cuntish_libtard (wtf) is definitely a man. Just because you're supposedly an insecure 18-year old kid who 'doesn't know how to talk to girls yet' doesn't mean you get to do stuff like this. The 'guys that age don't know how to talk to girls' trope gives me the creeps. You open your mouth and say 'hello', is how you talk to girls. Surprisingly, the guy had no issue talking to OP up until his inappropriate behavior, so it's not that he doesn't know how to talk to people. Jfc, this excuse makes me so mad.
On a side note, it seems that the censorship has sailed past that one.
Yeah, he's just excusing the behavior. And to all the commenters saying OP should have talked to the 18 y/o first: it's not like the 18 y/o did so why should she? This is the 18 y/o's mess to clean up, not hers.
so I have to google "hear me out cake" now, too.
Me too and now I wish I hadn't. This is the lamest thing I have heard in a while. Sheesh! 😑Load More Replies...
My take on this is that sh!t I'm old. I had to re-read the whole thing to make sense of what the offense was, and even now I'm not sure if I get it. Anyway, my second take on this is that if she felt offended that is reason enough to go to management and let them sort it out. I am glad I am not the one that has to understand what a "hear me out" cake even was on a professional capacity as manager, though :-)
25
7