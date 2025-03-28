Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Teen Creeps Out Coworker By Using Her Photo In An Internet Trend Implying He Finds Her Hot
Relationships, Work

Teen Creeps Out Coworker By Using Her Photo In An Internet Trend Implying He Finds Her Hot

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

Common sense and common decency would both suggest that you probably should not hit on your coworkers. Of course, this doesn’t mean that some folks won’t skip this suggestion entirely, tanking their careers in the process.

A woman asked the internet what she should do after discovering that a male coworker had literally printed out a picture of her and put it on a “hear me out” cake. We reached out to the person who made the post via private message and we’ll update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

    Maintaining a professional relationship is generally someone’s best bet

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But one woman learned her coworker made a video placing a photo of her on a “hear me out” cake

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Later, she shared a small update

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ThrowRA_wgf

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The young man didn’t quite understand how the “hear me out cake” works

    Image credits: tiktok (not the actual photo)

    For the uninitiated, here is a simple breakdown of a “hear me out cake”. A group of friends take an unadorned cake, which can be store bought or home made, and stick little “flags” with a person (or thing) that they fancy. To be clear, the implication is intimate, this isn’t just about a crush. There is a catch. The reason it’s called a “hear me out” cake is because the people, things, characters being placed are not, typically, considered conventionally attractive. We’ll get back to that later.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So the idea is that one puts pictures of something or someone you are into, but you need to make your friends “hear you out” about it. However, in the pursuit of this trend, it has become abundantly clear that many men do not exactly get it. Instead of placing an image of someone you wouldn’t expect them to be into, they tend to just use this as an excuse to list conventionally attractive people.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This is why, in the context of the story, the woman’s sister, unhelpfully, suggested that she just take it as a compliment. This is probably how the young man envisioned his move, although it does also mark him as someone who truly does not understand how the challenge works. However, that isn’t really the worst thing he did.

    In general, best to not attempt to date coworkers

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hitting on your coworkers is generally a bad idea because workplace relationships come with high risks and lasting consequences. When you mix romance with professional environments, personal dynamics can quickly become complicated. Even if the feelings are mutual, relationships can lead to awkward situations, favoritism concerns, or strained team dynamics. If the interest is one-sided, it can create discomfort or even escalate to accusations of harassment, which can damage reputations and careers.

    Workplaces thrive on professionalism and teamwork, but romantic advances can blur those lines. When one person makes a move, it can put the other in a tough spot, they may feel pressured to act polite to avoid conflict, even if they’re uncomfortable. This can lead to an unspoken tension that affects how well coworkers collaborate. In environments where teamwork is key, that awkwardness doesn’t just stay between two people, it can ripple through the whole team.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Power dynamics also make things tricky. If a supervisor or someone in a position of authority hits on a subordinate, it introduces issues of consent and fairness. Even if the relationship is entirely consensual, other coworkers may perceive favoritism, which can hurt morale. In some cases, people stay silent out of fear for their job security, which can foster a toxic work culture.

    Even if things start well, relationships don’t always last, and when they end, you still have to see that person every day. Breakups are hard enough without having to navigate them at work, where professionalism is expected regardless of personal feelings. This can lead to gossip, tension, or even one party leaving the job entirely to escape the situation.

    She chatted with some folks in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers thought the coworker was being a creep

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    7
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    7

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    suuspuusje avatar
    Susie Elle
    Susie Elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The user cuntish_libtard (wtf) is definitely a man. Just because you're supposedly an insecure 18-year old kid who 'doesn't know how to talk to girls yet' doesn't mean you get to do stuff like this. The 'guys that age don't know how to talk to girls' trope gives me the creeps. You open your mouth and say 'hello', is how you talk to girls. Surprisingly, the guy had no issue talking to OP up until his inappropriate behavior, so it's not that he doesn't know how to talk to people. Jfc, this excuse makes me so mad.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    boredpanda_99 avatar
    SirWriteALot
    SirWriteALot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    so I have to google "hear me out cake" now, too.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sarah-suelzle avatar
    Sarah Suelzle
    Sarah Suelzle
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me too and now I wish I hadn't. This is the lamest thing I have heard in a while. Sheesh! 😑

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    rafaelruivo avatar
    Rafael
    Rafael
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My take on this is that sh!t I'm old. I had to re-read the whole thing to make sense of what the offense was, and even now I'm not sure if I get it. Anyway, my second take on this is that if she felt offended that is reason enough to go to management and let them sort it out. I am glad I am not the one that has to understand what a "hear me out" cake even was on a professional capacity as manager, though :-)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    suuspuusje avatar
    Susie Elle
    Susie Elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The user cuntish_libtard (wtf) is definitely a man. Just because you're supposedly an insecure 18-year old kid who 'doesn't know how to talk to girls yet' doesn't mean you get to do stuff like this. The 'guys that age don't know how to talk to girls' trope gives me the creeps. You open your mouth and say 'hello', is how you talk to girls. Surprisingly, the guy had no issue talking to OP up until his inappropriate behavior, so it's not that he doesn't know how to talk to people. Jfc, this excuse makes me so mad.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    boredpanda_99 avatar
    SirWriteALot
    SirWriteALot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    so I have to google "hear me out cake" now, too.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sarah-suelzle avatar
    Sarah Suelzle
    Sarah Suelzle
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me too and now I wish I hadn't. This is the lamest thing I have heard in a while. Sheesh! 😑

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    rafaelruivo avatar
    Rafael
    Rafael
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My take on this is that sh!t I'm old. I had to re-read the whole thing to make sense of what the offense was, and even now I'm not sure if I get it. Anyway, my second take on this is that if she felt offended that is reason enough to go to management and let them sort it out. I am glad I am not the one that has to understand what a "hear me out" cake even was on a professional capacity as manager, though :-)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda