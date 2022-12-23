Karen Complains To HR About Another Coworker’s Body – Looks All Smug Until HR Comes To Escort Her For Creating A Hostile Environment
Having a positive and harmonious relationship with your colleagues is essential for a productive and enjoyable environment. However, when Reddit user Indigowulf worked at a call center, one person was just too self-absorbed to be a team player.
Recently, she made a post on the subreddit ‘Petty Revenge‘ detailing a particularly memorable interaction they’ve had. It all started when the coworker, who she dubbed Karen, tried to get her in trouble with the HR and told them Indigowulf was looking too provocative and violating the dress code.
Little did Karen know, she would be summoned next for sexual harassment.
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Mizuno K (not the actual photo)
Image credits: indigowulf
In around 2008 I was working on a TV show, and the (male) producer took the (female) lead to one side and said that her nipples were visible poking through her outfits in some scene, and did she think she should be wearing pasties to cover them up. She was absolutely furious! I'll just add that she played a sex worker in the show. No-one should be policing someone else for having nipples
