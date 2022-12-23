Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Karen Complains To HR About Another Coworker’s Body – Looks All Smug Until HR Comes To Escort Her For Creating A Hostile Environment
Karen Complains To HR About Another Coworker’s Body – Looks All Smug Until HR Comes To Escort Her For Creating A Hostile Environment

Rokas Laurinavičius
Gabija Palšytė

Having a positive and harmonious relationship with your colleagues is essential for a productive and enjoyable environment. However, when Reddit user Indigowulf worked at a call center, one person was just too self-absorbed to be a team player.

Recently, she made a post on the subreddit ‘Petty Revenge‘ detailing a particularly memorable interaction they’ve had. It all started when the coworker, who she dubbed Karen, tried to get her in trouble with the HR and told them Indigowulf was looking too provocative and violating the dress code.

Little did Karen know, she would be summoned next for sexual harassment.

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Mizuno K (not the actual photo)

Image credits: indigowulf

As her story went viral, the original poster (OP) provided more information on what happened in the comments

And people congratulated the woman for keeping her cool and handling the situation so well

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

highwaycrossingfrog
highwaycrossingfrog
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In around 2008 I was working on a TV show, and the (male) producer took the (female) lead to one side and said that her nipples were visible poking through her outfits in some scene, and did she think she should be wearing pasties to cover them up. She was absolutely furious! I'll just add that she played a sex worker in the show. No-one should be policing someone else for having nipples

highwaycrossingfrog
highwaycrossingfrog
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

