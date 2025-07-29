ADVERTISEMENT

Hungarian-born tattoo artist, known on Instagram as “The Countess of Coverups,” transforms unwanted ink into beautiful works of art. Based in Hollywood, Misha approaches each piece as a creative puzzle, turning regret into restoration and scars into stunning designs.

From bold color cover-ups to delicate scar transformations, her work goes beyond aesthetics. It’s a powerful act of healing and self-expression for those receiving her tattoos.

Scroll down to explore a gallery of her most striking transformations, and see how tattoos can truly redefine confidence and artistry.

More info: Instagram | misha-art.com