Cotton Candy Clouds ~ Beginners Acrylic Pouring Technique with PVA Glue and Acrylics

Cotton Candy Clouds – PVA Glue Pouring medium Experiment #1

In this video, I start a brand-new fluid art series where I explore what happens when you use PVA glue instead of traditional pouring medium for acrylic pouring.

For this first painting, I went soft and dreamy — violets, blues, gold and white — letting the paint drift and melt into what I can only describe as cotton candy clouds.

Some parts flowed like silk, others resisted and cracked open into beautiful surprises… and that’s exactly why I love experimenting like this.

If you’re a beginner, this is a gentle way to see how different mediums affect movement, blending, and cells — and if you’re experienced, maybe it will spark a new idea for your own pours.

Let me know in the comments what you see in this painting and if you’ve ever tried PVA glue in your fluid art.

Thank you for being here and creating with me

— Fiona

PVA Glue Pouring medium recipe:

700 ml PVA Glue

300 ml Water

Acrylic paints used:

Titanium white

Ultramarine

Red violet

Blue violet

24K gold

Pearl white

More info: youtu.be

