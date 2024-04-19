ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re interested in all things space yet feel that all the information is just too difficult to grasp, well, then we have a fun treat for you!

Jarrod Chua, the creator behind Spaceytales, covers various topics about the universe, planets, and everything else in between, all presented in the form of easy-to-read and fun comics. As Jarrod himself described his work: “Spaceytales cartoons are centered around themes of discovery and exploration, not just of outer space but also of new ideas and learning through fun. To someone who’s never seen my work, I’d describe it as a mix of humor and relatability, wrapped around educational content. Each comic or cartoon strip is designed to spark interest in science and astronomy, catering to both kids and adults.”

So, let’s hop into the post and learn a thing or two about our universe!

More info: spaceytales.com | twitter.com | Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com | youtube.com | webtoons.com