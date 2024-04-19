Artist Creates Fun And Easy-To-Read Comics About Space (41 Pics)Interview With Artist
If you’re interested in all things space yet feel that all the information is just too difficult to grasp, well, then we have a fun treat for you!
Jarrod Chua, the creator behind Spaceytales, covers various topics about the universe, planets, and everything else in between, all presented in the form of easy-to-read and fun comics. As Jarrod himself described his work: “Spaceytales cartoons are centered around themes of discovery and exploration, not just of outer space but also of new ideas and learning through fun. To someone who’s never seen my work, I’d describe it as a mix of humor and relatability, wrapped around educational content. Each comic or cartoon strip is designed to spark interest in science and astronomy, catering to both kids and adults.”
So, let’s hop into the post and learn a thing or two about our universe!
In an interview with Bored Panda, Jarrod told us more about himself: “I majored in digital communication in university and self-taught graphic design to create Spaceytales. My academic path was always geared towards creative pursuits. From eagerly anticipating art classes and doodling during breaks in primary school to engaging in design and technology classes in secondary school, my passion for creativity has been a constant in my life.”
The artist also shared what drew him to the world of cartooning.
“I’ve been doodling since I was young, starting on walls, which led my mom to buy me a whiteboard to channel my creativity. My love for constructing stories and scenes extended to playing with Legos. During my national service in Singapore, my army unit imposed a stay-home restriction order due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving me a lot of time at home. This period allowed me to explore various creative outlets, like cooking and baking, but I was drawn back to drawing and graphic design. I tried creating different themed art pages on Instagram, including a logo redesigning page and an inspirational movie poster page, but they didn’t gain much traction. Realizing there was a gap in entertaining and engaging space-related content, I started Spaceytales during this period, combining my passion for space with my skills in graphic design,” Jarrod shared.
Regarding the creative process, Jarrod shared his recipe for success: “Curiosity is where my creative process starts. I find inspiration in scientific facts, everyday occurrences, or questions posed by the Spaceytales community. These ideas are then brainstormed into engaging stories or humorous vignettes. The actual creation involves digital illustration, where the characters and their stories come to life, maintaining a balance between being light-hearted and informative, ensuring each piece offers a laugh and a learning moment.”
Jarrod also delved into what he wished for audiences to take away from his content.
“I hope my audience leaves with a smile and perhaps a bit more knowledge than they had before encountering my comics. Whether it’s a fun fact about the planets or a light-hearted look at complex scientific concepts, my goal is to make learning about space enjoyable and memorable. I want readers to feel more connected to the universe around them and empowered by the knowledge they gain,” wrote Jarrod.
And lastly, the artist added: “Aside from the comics, Spaceytales also offers a range of planet plushies and soon-to-be-launched merchandise, like keychains and shirts, designed to extend the learning experience beyond the screen. Each plushie comes with a tag that delves deeper about the planet, making them perfect companions for both educational and imaginative play.”
Let us know what you think about Jarrod’s space-themed comics, and after you do, we highly recommend checking out the adorable plushies!