“Absolutely Inhumane”: Cop Who Fatally Tasered 95YO Woman In Nursing Home Reveals Reason

An officer in New South Wales (NSW) is currently facing trial after using his Taser on a great-grandmother.

Senior Constable Kristian White defended himself, stating that he perceived the woman, Clare Nowland, as an “imminent threat” and used the electric implement to paralyze the 95-year-old, who suffered fatal injuries after receiving the discharge to her chest.

White faces manslaughter charges, claiming self-defense in court.

Clare Nowland had dementia and was under antipsychotic medication.

Staff reported Nowland's erratic behavior and past knife attacks.

White is facing charges of manslaughter at the NSW Supreme Court, with his defense team arguing that his response was justified because Nowland was armed with a knife.

Prosecutors, on the other hand, stated that White had breached his duty, causing the woman’s unlawful death due to negligence.

White’s barrister, Troy Edwards, claimed that his client acted in self-defense because he believed a violent confrontation to have been imminent. The officer seconded this version of events and has remained consistent in his testimony since the day of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Mitchell Bosworth, who led the investigation, testified that White’s account reflected his belief that using force was inevitable to prevent potential harm to others, including police officers.

The trial also included a geriatrician’s testimony on Clare Nowland’s mental health. Dr. Susan Kurrle, who did not personally treat the 95-year-old, reviewed her medical records and confirmed that she had dementia and had been prescribed potent antipsychotic medication to help manage the symptoms.

Records from Nowland’s nursing home also referenced her acting erratically, with “intrusive behaviors” complicating her stay.

Staff from Nowland’s nursing home said they were forced to call security after she attacked them with knives during a dementia episode

Footage from the nursing home was shown in court to further support White’s defense, showing Nowland slowly moving with a walker while holding two knives. Fellow residents were interviewed, and they reported Nowland entering their rooms uninvited during the night, but said she had not threatened them.

Nursing home staff also stated that Nowland waved the knives in the air after they tried to detain her, eventually throwing one at a staff member who was able to avoid it, causing it to hit the ground. After the incident, staff called emergency services, labeling Nowland a “very aggressive resident.”

“The circumstances she’s passed away in are unfathomable. I think we’re all still shocked,” said Kylie Paske, Nowland’s granddaughter, who attended the trial with other family members.

“You don’t think you’re going to wake up to your grandmother being Tasered.”

Investigations are still ongoing, with prosecutors trying to determine whether White’s actions were justified, or were an act of manslaughter that showed reckless disregard for human life.