“Absolutely Inhumane”: Cop Who Fatally Tasered 95YO Woman In Nursing Home Reveals Reason
News

“Absolutely Inhumane”: Cop Who Fatally Tasered 95YO Woman In Nursing Home Reveals Reason

An officer in New South Wales (NSW) is currently facing trial after using his Taser on a great-grandmother.

Senior Constable Kristian White defended himself, stating that he perceived the woman, Clare Nowland, as an “imminent threat” and used the electric implement to paralyze the 95-year-old, who suffered fatal injuries after receiving the discharge to her chest.

  • Officer White claims 95-year-old was an 'imminent threat' due to a knife.
  • White faces manslaughter charges, claiming self-defense in court.
  • Clare Nowland had dementia and was under antipsychotic medication.
  • Staff reported Nowland's erratic behavior and past knife attacks.

White is facing charges of manslaughter at the NSW Supreme Court, with his defense team arguing that his response was justified because Nowland was armed with a knife. 

Prosecutors, on the other hand, stated that White had breached his duty, causing the woman’s unlawful death due to negligence.

An Australian police officer is facing trial for fatally tasering a 95-year-old woman. His defense argues that the woman was dangerous and was armed with a knife

White’s barrister, Troy Edwards, claimed that his client acted in self-defense because he believed a violent confrontation to have been imminent. The officer seconded this version of events and has remained consistent in his testimony since the day of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Mitchell Bosworth, who led the investigation, testified that White’s account reflected his belief that using force was inevitable to prevent potential harm to others, including police officers.

The trial also included a geriatrician’s testimony on Clare Nowland’s mental health. Dr. Susan Kurrle, who did not personally treat the 95-year-old, reviewed her medical records and confirmed that she had dementia and had been prescribed potent antipsychotic medication to help manage the symptoms.

Records from Nowland’s nursing home also referenced her acting erratically, with “intrusive behaviors” complicating her stay.

Footage from the nursing home was shown in court to further support White’s defense, showing Nowland slowly moving with a walker while holding two knives. Fellow residents were interviewed, and they reported Nowland entering their rooms uninvited during the night, but said she had not threatened them.

Nursing home staff also stated that Nowland waved the knives in the air after they tried to detain her, eventually throwing one at a staff member who was able to avoid it, causing it to hit the ground. After the incident, staff called emergency services, labeling Nowland a “very aggressive resident.”

“The circumstances she’s passed away in are unfathomable. I think we’re all still shocked,” said Kylie Paske, Nowland’s granddaughter, who attended the trial with other family members.

“You don’t think you’re going to wake up to your grandmother being Tasered.”

Investigations are still ongoing, with prosecutors trying to determine whether White’s actions were justified, or were an act of manslaughter that showed reckless disregard for human life.

petes-jmail avatar
Pete jamail
Pete jamail
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good thing this didn’t happen in the US. She would have gotten her a*s kicked first and her family would have to watch the cop whine every night on Fox about how mean everybody is to him.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
jpgoat avatar
Jp Goat
Jp Goat
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sure a trained cop could have restrained a 95 year old woman with out need of any equipment. Obviously not fit to be a policeman

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is a 95 year old lady going to do to you, even if she had a knife? A taser was so unnecessary

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
