Controlled Chaos Dramatic Split Cup Acrylic Pour Tutorial: My Fluid Art Painting

ADVERTISEMENT

What happens when you combine intention with unpredictability?

Controlled chaos.

In this video, I’m creating a dramatic Split Cup acrylic pour using rich, fiery tones that blend into bold movement and soft, feathered details. I start by pouring from a higher position to encourage natural color mixing, then move closer to the canvas to guide the flow and create depth and some details.

The Split Cup technique is one of my favorites because it gives structure to the composition while still allowing the paint to do its wild, beautiful thing. Every movement matters — but so does letting go.

Do you prefer fully controlled pours or complete chaos?

Thank you for being here and supporting my creative journey.

More info: youtu.be

RELATED: