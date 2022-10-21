A contemporary modern and minimalist collage American artist from New York has been nailing the art of collage by using plasters, papers, and fabrics. Monochrome and contemporary!

Vercmagnus, also known as V. Estuardo, is an American artist who focuses on watercolor, collages, acrylic paints, photography & new media art as his mediums and styles.

Vercmagnus is a traveler and an entrepreneur who loves to explore new things in different countries. Nature, fashion, and technology influence his creative imagination.

He is an emerging artist who started as a watercolorist. He soon painted using inks and started exploring the world of digital art. Most of his works can be seen at QueenNoble Art Studio and Gallery, Saatchiart, Artmajeur, and on other online art galleries.

His artworks vary in genre. Abstract is his main subject in different forms. Minimalism, collages using fabrics and other mediums, and geometric characters are mostly seen in his art pieces. He has done several solo exhibitions within the United States since the year 2010, held solo exhibitions in Spain and France, and also some workshop events in Japan.

His artworks extend to fashionable apparels, home decors such as rugs and more.

His influences are, QueenNoble, Van Gogh, Jean‑Michel Basquiat, Takashi Murakami, John James Audubon, Thomas Moran, and Others.

More info: queennoble.com