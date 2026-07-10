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Our eyes and brains can absorb a lot of information very, very quickly, often by taking a few shortcuts here or there. But sometimes we see a picture that reads as familiar, except for some detail that sticks out and we have to take a second glance.

We’ve gathered, collected and amassed pictures from across the internet that might make you do a double take. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to squint a bit to figure out what’s going on, upvote your favorites and be sure to leave your own examples in the comments down below.