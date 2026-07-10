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Our eyes and brains can absorb a lot of information very, very quickly, often by taking a few shortcuts here or there. But sometimes we see a picture that reads as familiar, except for some detail that sticks out and we have to take a second glance.

We’ve gathered, collected and amassed pictures from across the internet that might make you do a double take. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to squint a bit to figure out what’s going on, upvote your favorites and be sure to leave your own examples in the comments down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Sand Dispersed On This New Bike Lane Make It Look As Though The Sun Is Shining…

A newly paved road with white dashed lines, showcasing a perspective that may need a second look.

Technotronsky Report

10points
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    #2

    A Murmuration Of Starlings Takes The Shape Of A Bird!

    Flock of birds forming a large bird shape in the sky

    Raguilar Report

    9points
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    #3

    Peacock (No Plumage) Standing In Front Of Aloe Plant

    A majestic peacock standing in front of a spiky agave plant, a photo that may need a second look.

    nite_owlette Report

    9points
    POST
    #4

    Mountains Look Like Waves In The Middle Of The Ocean

    An aerial view of snowy mountains with a sunset, a photo you need to look twice at to understand.

    [deleted] Report

    8points
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    #5

    No, He Hasn’t Learnt To Balance A Soccer Ball On His Head

    Two dogs in a living room, one with a ball on its head, an optical illusion photo that may need a second look.

    sarakroiter Report

    8points
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    #6

    Ballbirb

    A blurry yellow budgie, a photo that needs a second look to understand its shape.

    ReliableRoommate Report

    8points
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    #7

    The Way This Truck Is Painted To Look Like It's Open

    The back of a semi-truck loaded with boxes, an image that you may need to look twice at to understand.

    GalenaCuber Report

    8points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great design, will put drivers off tailgating this truck

    2
    2points
    reply
    #8

    My Wife Has Eyeliner I Keep Mistaking For A Battery

    A small black tube with a copper cap, labeled MOXIELASH®, an item that you may need to look twice at.

    GiveNoVulpix Report

    8points
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    #9

    Spider-Cat

    A black cat stretched out on a cat tree, appearing to defy gravity, one of the photos you need to look twice at.

    scot816 Report

    8points
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    #10

    Lost Our Dog Again

    A furry dog sleeping on a couch, blending in with a sheepskin throw, a photo that may need a second look.

    C_Gxx Report

    7points
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    #11

    Parallel Universe Behind The Fence

    A person is reflected in a mirrored fence in a landscape, a photo you may need to look twice at.

    Meskalink Report

    7points
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    nathans_1 avatar
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This broke my brain. Upvote for mental pudding.

    3
    3points
    reply
    #12

    Loooong Legs

    A woman appearing to have very long legs due to two red and white poles, one of the photos that need a second look.

    simmma Report

    7points
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    #13

    I Can't Unsee The Elephant

    A photo of a heron appearing to be an elephant with large ears due to an optical illusion. You may need to look twice.

    Gainsborough-Smythe Report

    7points
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    #14

    My Dog Finally Got His Driving License

    A person with a dog's head driving a car, a photo you need to look twice at to understand.

    lushico Report

    6points
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    #15

    The Crack On My Wife’s Windshield Looks Like An Airplane From The Front

    Crack on a car windshield resembling a bird in flight

    ranchdressinggospel Report

    6points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A Cool Butterfly... Oh Wait

    Peeling wall paint shaped like a butterfly next to street sign number 10

    XC3N Report

    6points
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    #17

    For When You Hate Your Guests At The Hotel

    A hotel hallway with a wavy, grid-patterned carpet, creating an illusion that may need a second look.

    OctopussSevenTwo Report

    6points
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    #18

    My Full Cup Of Milk That Made The Cup Look Upside Down

    A close-up shot of a white mug filled with milk, next to a bowl of salad, showing a photo that may need a second look.

    PapaMutt Report

    6points
    POST
    nathans_1 avatar
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If that mug is right side up, then that handle was put on upside down, and that logo looks upside down too.

    4
    4points
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    #19

    Metal Saucepan’s Reflection Of Burner Makes It Appear Transparent

    An upside-down pot on a stove burner, a photo that may need a second look to understand its perspective.

    djangophett315 Report

    6points
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    #20

    Mommy I'm Flying

    A small child in a park runs towards flying pigeons, creating a dynamic photo you may need to look twice at.

    zaham_ijjan Report

    6points
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    #21

    Just A Cow. Its Name Is Bertha

    A black calf in a stall, whose head appears to be facing sideways, requiring a second look to understand.

    Shpinc Report

    5points
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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That took me way. too long…

    1
    1point
    reply
    #22

    My Daughter Going To Sleep Hugging Her Stuffed Animal

    A stuffed lion toy peeking out from under a blanket, an image you may need to look twice at to understand.

    Chimsley99 Report

    5points
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    #23

    Fried Chicken 🍗

    Three puppies that you may need to look twice at, resting in a cage.

    twolvesfan9 Report

    5points
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    #24

    This Tree Fell And Got Caught On Another Tree, They Tried Cutting It But Now It’s Just Levitating:

    A tree branch that you may need to look twice at, appearing to float horizontally in a forest.

    zherper Report

    5points
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    nathans_1 avatar
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wingaurdiam Lumber'Oh'SAH .. I'll see myself out..

    3
    3points
    reply
    #25

    This Building Paint That Matches The Sky

    A building with an unpainted section that resembles a human profile, a photo you may need to look twice at.

    Ivene Report

    5points
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    #26

    This Chonky Snail

    A snail crawling over a smooth, wet rock that resembles a larger snail, a sight you may need to look twice at.

    Dirko007 Report

    5points
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    #27

    What Is He Thinking?😂

    A man with a dog's head, an optical illusion where a dog sits on a man's lap, needing a second look.

    kanxzz Report

    5points
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    #28

    Bebe

    A baby with adult-sized jeans and colorful boots, creating an amusing photo that needs a second look.

    odegood Report

    5points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apple bottom jeans - boots with the fur . . . .

    0
    0points
    reply
    #29

    Legless Woman

    A woman kneeling on a path surrounded by cherry blossom trees, needing a second look to understand the perspective.

    PanicPotatoe Report

    5points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like she's hovering as well.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #30

    My Son And My Dog Have The Same Hair

    Dog with fur styled like a lion's mane cuddling with child

    Danb72888 Report

    4points
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    #31

    A Sweet Potato That Looks Like A Bird

    A hand holding a sweet potato shaped like a duck, creating a funny image that may need a second look.

    GorianDray93 Report

    4points
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    #32

    Wife Took A Pic While My Nephew Was Climbing Off The Bed They Look Like My Legs

    A man lying on a bed with a child, creating a strange angle that needs a second look to understand.

    mattskacus Report

    4points
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    #33

    Levitating Hand

    A person holding a grey bag at a train station, creating a visual trick that needs a second look.

    RadioChemist Report

    4points
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    nathans_1 avatar
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tangent. These are great laptop bags, minimalistic, but just enough padding. Chic too.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #34

    Thin Building

    A strikingly thin, angled skyscraper against a clear blue sky, a building that makes you look twice.

    _ThatIrishGuy_ Report

    4points
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    #35

    Found This Picture Of My Dad Today

    A man appears to be drinking from a large water jet in a photo that you may need to look twice at.

    teenwoof69 Report

    4points
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    #36

    Little Princess?

    A man holding a small child, an optical illusion making it seem like the child has adult legs, needing a second look.

    kanxzz Report

    4points
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    #37

    Hoozabiggirrrl?

    A giant fluffy dog resting in the snow next to a tiny child bundled in winter clothes. You may need to look twice at the scale.

    jrinneard Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    Rob Thomas Of Matchbox 20 Hanging Off Kyle's Guitar

    A man playing a guitar on stage with a person behind him holding an object creating an optical illusion of a giant hand. Look twice.

    merriman99 Report

    4points
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    #39

    Our Ginger Looks Like A Baby

    Ginger root in fridge that looks like a duck

    Unknown Report

    3points
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    #40

    Duct Tape Residue Looks Like Elvis

    Paint peeling off wood resembling a face, a photo you need to look twice at to understand.

    quiblet13 Report

    3points
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    #41

    Abraham Lincoln Enjoying A Coffee At My Local Whole Foods

    A man resembling Abraham Lincoln with a modern beanie and coffee, a photo that may need a second look.

    causa__sui Report

    3points
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    #42

    Accidentally Made The Apple Logo In My Cappuccino

    A coffee with foam art resembling an Apple logo, a photo that may need a second look to comprehend.

    yoethgallopers Report

    3points
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    #43

    Driving Off Tables?

    A father and son on a golf course. The photo needs a second look to understand the optical illusion.

    agrecalypse Report

    3points
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    #44

    Hand Me That Cookie!

    A hand holding a giant cookie, needing a second look to understand the optical illusion in this photo.

    anon Report

    3points
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    #45

    The Way These Chairs Are Stacked

    A stack of red chairs that you may need to look twice at, forming an optical illusion.

    AlwaysChangingMind88 Report

    3points
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    #46

    Looks Like A Hairy Faced Something

    A capybara's face that you may need to look twice at, with teeth visible and a hand petting it.

    sinmantky Report

    3points
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    #47

    My Loooooong Dog(S)

    A dog that you may need to look twice at, peeking from under a sofa.

    CalbertCorpse Report

    3points
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    #48

    A Cat That Seems To Be Standing Up

    A fluffy cat is curled up inside a beige cat tree, creating an illusion that you may need to look twice at.

    anon Report

    3points
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    #49

    Woke Up And Saw This Sillhouette Of A Women. Turned Out To Be My Desk Chair With Trousers On It

    A split image showing a room in darkness and then brightly lit, highlighting the need to look twice to understand the change.

    LustigerTimo Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Thought I Saw The Ghost Of Sleepy Hollow On The Way To Work

    A person without a visible head walking up stairs at a train station, an image you may need to look twice at.

    21Average666 Report

    3points
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    #51

    How Many Sticks?

    Several hockey sticks leaning against a wall next to a door, a photo you may need to look twice at.

    imRickdiculous Report

    3points
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    #52

    MA Sent A Pic Of The Dog, Her Neck Looks Weird

    A small terrier dog sitting on a couch, blending almost seamlessly with a pillow featuring the same dog's image. Look twice to understand.

    UnScrapper Report

    3points
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    #53

    Stabbed Kitty

    A black cat resting in a cardboard box, appearing to have a knitting needle protruding from its back, creating an optical illusion. Look twice.

    Dave_Paker Report

    3points
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    #54

    The Case Of The Disappearing Snake Segment

    A young girl gently holds a large yellow python, a surprising photo you may need to look twice at.

    _StygianBlueGames_ Report

    3points
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    #55

    A Shot Of Burning Man That Looks Like A Solar System

    An aerial view of a vibrant night festival with a glowing central circle, a stunning photo that makes you look twice to understand.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
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    social_276 avatar
    SM
    SM
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is beautiful!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #56

    My Daughter, Where's The Rest Of Her?! Ohh I See, Do You?

    A girl appears to be half-buried in a paved path, a tricky photo that makes you look twice to understand.

    MK24ever Report

    3points
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    #57

    This Olive Looks Like A Foetus

    A hand holding a grape that looks like a kidney, a photo you need to look twice at to understand.

    PresidentZarb Report

    2points
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    #58

    Got A Squirrel Mid-Jump From Stump Onto Tree, But Also Looks Like The Squirrel Is Holding Up The Tree

    A squirrel mid-jump, appearing to defy gravity on a tree trunk, a photo you may need to look twice at.

    irishrimp Report

    2points
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    #59

    Look MA, No Head!

    A person with their head inside a white bag and blue shirt, appearing headless, a photo you may need to look twice at.

    Nat-muffins Report

    2points
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    #60

    Dog Standing Upright?

    A furry dog with a human-like haircut in a park; optical illusion that may need a second look.

    ThumYorky Report

    2points
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    #61

    Hm

    A man playing a large organ, a photo that may need to be looked twice at to fully understand the scene.

    anon Report

    2points
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    #62

    No, Don't Look At Her Legs

    A stylish person in a black jacket and white leggings walking on a city street, one of the photos needing a second look.

    PanicPotatoe Report

    2points
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    #63

    Beheaded/Entangled Dog

    A dog is lying on its back with paws curled, appearing to defy gravity in a photo to look twice at.

    calculate32 Report

    2points
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    #64

    Incognito?

    A dog sits upright in a train seat wearing a pink shirt, a confusing photo that makes you look twice.

    xume Report

    2points
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    #65

    This Is Messed Up (Not My Pic)

    A child's head appears to be inverted on an adult body, a photo you may need to look twice at.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
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    #66

    Tiny Cheerleader

    A cheerleading stunt creates an optical illusion, making it seem like a cheerleader is floating to look twice at.

    Gatorflier Report

    2points
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    #67

    Young Girl Posing With A Bag Of Popcorn

    A young girl in a field, with a perspective that makes her legs appear disproportionately long, making you look twice to understand.

    shellybean23 Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    It Looks Like A Mockup Or A Giant, But It's Just Me On The Second Floor Of The College

    A man wearing a face mask and glasses leans over a railing, creating a perspective that makes you look twice to understand.

    joalllucas Report

    2points
    POST
    #69

    Picture Of A Pool, Under Water, During Rain, Upside Down

    An optical illusion of a tiled room, appearing to be underwater or a mirrored space, makes you look twice to understand.

    bran55don Report

    1point
    POST
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