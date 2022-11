Jon Baker is an artist creating comic strips with unexpected dark plot twists to "make your day suck less." This creator succeeds in surprising his audience with never-before-seen comedy in comics he calls "Alarminglybad."



Thanks to his witty sense of humor and out-of-the-box originality, Jon provides us with fun adventures in many different situations. His sense of humor is direct and slightly weird at times, but that’s what makes his webcomics absolutely hilarious and different from others.