102 Powerful Quotes About The Comfort Zone
Yeah, right, we all know life's truth telling us to step out of our comfort zone to reach max potential or achieve greatness. Sounds very logical and easy-peasy when in writing, doesn't it? But the truth is that leaving your cozy nest (whether literal or figurative) is only ever easy in words, but never so in real life. It does take a lot of courage and determination to leave safety, and while we're not able to lend you that gentle push (or a shove; depends on what you need at the moment), these quotes about your comfort zone might just lend you the inspiration to at least start thinking about striving for the best. Whatever your best is, and not somebody else's, of course!
We have to admit here, out of all the inspiring quotes about love, life, and whatever else, these comfort zone quotes are by far our favorite. Think of it this way - everything great in life starts with you being a bit uncomfortable, be it love, relationships, or a career. So, if you agree with us on this, you'll see that these stepping out of your comfort zone quotes are actually the basis for plenty of other motivational stuff and loads of different life truths. All of these are important, but without this initial movement, they're basically nil. Now, what we do hope for is that these powerful quotes will motivate you and help you on your journey of moving forwards and onwards.
We're done with the rallying - now it's your turn to scroll on down below and check out the beautifully moving quotes. Be sure to give your vote for the quotes about the comfort zone that did stir something in you, for they might also have the very same effect on our other fellow readers. Once that is all well and done, share this article with your friends!
This post may include affiliate links.
Do something your inner kid loves: like a roller coaster ride, sledding or play with water guns.
Set up a Zoom meeting with people you’ve never talked with before.
Ask for feedback (at work or home.)
Start hanging out with the people who are doing what you want to do and start emulating them.
Participate in a workshop on a subject you know nothing of.
Have a photoshoot out in public.
Reach out to someone you’ve wronged and apologize.
Reach out to 5 celebrities on Twitter. Try to get one to respond.
Go to a bar or nightclub by yourself and try to make friends.
Take a leadership role in an activity or organization.
Start learning a new language.
Try some new unique and/or healthy foods.
Turn your shower to cold at the end.
Visit a new place (park, city or country.)
If you're someone who doesn't interact with people - volunteer to help with something in your community.
Try a new workout (yoga, pilates, kickboxing, running.)
To practice public speaking, look for a toastmasters group in your area.
Try to listen to a music genre you never do or read something you’d never normally read.
Take yourself out on a date (eat by yourself in public, try a champagne tasting.)
Try to wake up at 5 am in the morning one day.
Film yourself dancing!
Ask for something that you don’t see on the menu at the restaurant.
Create your own costume for the next holiday (Halloween, Christmas.)
Invite someone you don’t know well to lunch.
Respond with something besides “good” when someone asks how you are.
Give someone a spontaneous and creative gift for no reason.
Become a "Yes" person for one day.
Take a day to be offline.
Pick activities that challenge you (go skydiving or on a blind date.)
Pick someone who's naturally adventurous to be your partner in trying new experiences.
Before start something new, ask yourself, "What's the worst that could possibly happen?"
Be more spontaneous.
When ordering a drink at a restaurant, ask the waiter to surprise you.
I did this once and after he jumped out on me in the ladies toilet I nearly had a heart attack ...
Throw out the things you haven’t used in 1 year.
Move towards your fears, not away from them.
Tomorrow will be your no-makeup day if you usually wear makeup every day.
Post your artwork on social media. If you don’t have any, create it.
Buy a plant and plant it somewhere public.
Go out for a coffee with someone you’ve never been alone with.
Sing in your local karaoke bar.
Give your honest feedback on something you don't like.
I really think these are a waste of time .. just being honest :)
Ask your crush out on a date.
Navigate somewhere without GPS and ask other people for directions.
We all know this one is just for females as males never ask for directions 😗
Paint your nails a fun vibrant color instead of neutral.
Wake up early during one winter’s morning when it’s freezing cold and go for a walk.
Order and eat dessert first in the restaurant.
Travel alone somewhere.
Ask your boss for a raise.
Apply for a job that intimidates you.
Make a toast at a party or other social event.
Offer to take on a new responsibility at work.
Cutting negative people out of your life is some of the best advice. And don’t feel bad about it!
Reach out to someone you haven’t spoken to in a while.
Take a new route for your walk or car ride.
Ask for a discount next time you go into a store.
Write yourself a note using your non-dominant hand.
Take a creative class like music, art or cooking.
Commit to saying "Hi" to everyone you meet on your next walk.
Try being vegan for a day.
Sleep on the floor or in the bathroom for one night.
and wake up with 3 dogs and 3 cats laying on you and an irate teenager wanting a shower ...
Intentionally sit in the wrong seat.
Preferably with someone already sitting in it, this is your chance to speak to a stranger as suggested earlier on :)
Switch up your morning routine, then do it to your night routine too.
Try to learn a new instrument.
Start a conversation with a stranger.
Reward yourself for each task you do.
Do everyday things differently (decide what to wear more quickly, turn of your TV while having dinner.)
Practice honestly in all situations.
Smile towards everyone.
Get yourself a piece of clothing you would never go for and wear it for a full day.
Communicate your feelings with someone you aren’t used to doing that.
Sit for an hour doing absolutely nothing. It is harder than you think.
Answer questions on Quora or Reddit. Be of help to someone.
While staying in your car at the red traffic light turn up the music and sing.
Open up to a close friend about something you’re struggling with right now.
If you're a coffee addict - go one full day without caffeine.
Do something you’ve been putting off forever.
Buy a homeless person lunch.
Ask the librarian what his/her favorite book is and read it.
Stand in public with a sign saying "Free Hugs." Try to get at least five hugs.
Try to improve comedy class.
Start a challenge with a friend (reading, fitness, no sugar...)
Try fasting.
Tell someone how much you love and appreciate them.
Start that project you’ve always wanted to start.
Give someone a compliment (friend, co-worker, family member.)
Take a picture every day for a month.
Walk or take the bicycle to work.
Tell yourself that if you don't go through with the class, you won't be allowed to watch the new episode of your favorite TV show.
Move closer to your goals and create new ones.
Instead of planning a favorite holiday destination to relax, change things up by planning a more adventurous trip.
Publish something online. It could be your thoughts or a quote that challenges others opinions on a sensitive subject.
Do a live video on social media and talk about your passion for at least five minutes.
Sleep on the opposite side of the bed.
Meditate in public.
Give yourself permission to make mistakes and be scared.
Ask deep questions.
On some days just tell yourself "enjoy it all."
Pay someone else’s shopping in the grocery shop.
Go to sleep two hours earlier than usual.
Outsource a task that takes up a huge chunk of your time to someone else.
Write all your thoughts and feelings in a journal.
Jump into a lake with your clothes on.