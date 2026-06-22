This Artist Paints Desert And Mountain Landscapes In Vivid, Dreamlike Colors (31 Pics)
Landscapes are often painted to capture what a place looks like, but Jack Rowland’s work seems more interested in how a place can feel. Through bold color, saturated light, and dreamlike contrasts, the Melbourne-based artist creates natural scenes that feel both familiar and otherworldly. Jack’s paintings often depict deserts, mountains, forests, rock formations, and wide open skies, but his use of color pushes them beyond realism. Blues, purples, greens, pinks, and glowing oranges transform the scenery into something almost meditative, inviting viewers to see the natural world from a different perspective.
Jack holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Painting from RMIT University in Melbourne and has exhibited both nationally and internationally, including at James Makin Gallery, Anna Pappas Gallery, Linden New Art, Rubicon ARI, Blindside Gallery, Flinders Lane Gallery, and Kunstraum Tapir in Berlin. He also received the Hawkesbury Art Prize Highly Commended Award in 2015 and has been shortlisted for several other prizes.
Take a look at some of Jack’s work below, and don’t forget to upvote the paintings that pull you into their colorful world the most.
More info: jackrowlandart.com | Instagram | Facebook
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“Lost”
“A Perfect World”
Oil on linen, 2025
“Communion”
Oil on linen, 2025
“Glow”
Oil on canvas, 2020
“Arizona”
Oil on canvas, 2023
“Hoodoo Castle”
Oil on linen, 2019
“Joshua Tree”
Oil on linen, 2019
“Tower Bridge”
Oil on canvas, 2021
“Three Drops”
Oil on linen, 2024
“Fushimi Inari”
Oil and acrylic on linen, 2019
“High Vibration”
Oil on linen, 2018
“Reset”
Oil on linen, 2025
“Utopia”
Oil on canvas, 2024
“Ancient Guardians”
Oil on canvas, 2022
“Desert Days”
Oil on linen, 2025
“Desert Dreaming”
Oil on canvs, 2021
“Meander”
Oil on linen, 2024
“Haze”
Oil on canvas, 2021
“New Frontier”
Oil on canvas, 2022
“Pulpit Rock”
Oil on canvas, 2021
“Quiet Breeze”
Oil on linen, 2025
“Time”
Oil on linen, 2025
“Ascent”
Oil on canvas, 2023
“Buddha”
Acrylic on board, 2019
“Discovery”
Oil on canvas, 2022
“Haze 2”
Oil on canvas, 2023
“Ride The Snake”
Oil on linen, 2025
“Sol”
Oil on canvas, 2022
“What Remains”
Oil on canvas, 2022
“Year Zero”
Oil on canvas, 2022
“Skeleton Creek”
Oil on canvas, 2022