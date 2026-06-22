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Landscapes are often painted to capture what a place looks like, but Jack Rowland’s work seems more interested in how a place can feel. Through bold color, saturated light, and dreamlike contrasts, the Melbourne-based artist creates natural scenes that feel both familiar and otherworldly. Jack’s paintings often depict deserts, mountains, forests, rock formations, and wide open skies, but his use of color pushes them beyond realism. Blues, purples, greens, pinks, and glowing oranges transform the scenery into something almost meditative, inviting viewers to see the natural world from a different perspective.

Jack holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Painting from RMIT University in Melbourne and has exhibited both nationally and internationally, including at James Makin Gallery, Anna Pappas Gallery, Linden New Art, Rubicon ARI, Blindside Gallery, Flinders Lane Gallery, and Kunstraum Tapir in Berlin. He also received the Hawkesbury Art Prize Highly Commended Award in 2015 and has been shortlisted for several other prizes.

Take a look at some of Jack’s work below, and don’t forget to upvote the paintings that pull you into their colorful world the most.

More info: jackrowlandart.com | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Lost”

“Lost”

Jack Rowland Report

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    #2

    “A Perfect World”

    “A Perfect World”

    Oil on linen, 2025

    Jack Rowland Report

    7points
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    #3

    “Communion”

    “Communion”

    Oil on linen, 2025

    Jack Rowland Report

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    #4

    “Glow”

    “Glow”

    Oil on canvas, 2020

    Jack Rowland Report

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    #5

    “Arizona”

    “Arizona”

    Oil on canvas, 2023

    Jack Rowland Report

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    #6

    “Hoodoo Castle”

    “Hoodoo Castle”

    Oil on linen, 2019

    Jack Rowland Report

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    #7

    “Joshua Tree”

    “Joshua Tree”

    Oil on linen, 2019

    Jack Rowland Report

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    #8

    “Tower Bridge”

    “Tower Bridge”

    Oil on canvas, 2021

    Jack Rowland Report

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    #9

    “Three Drops”

    “Three Drops”

    Oil on linen, 2024

    Jack Rowland Report

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    #10

    “Fushimi Inari”

    “Fushimi Inari”

    Oil and acrylic on linen, 2019

    Jack Rowland Report

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    #11

    “High Vibration”

    “High Vibration”

    Oil on linen, 2018

    Jack Rowland Report

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    #12

    “Reset”

    “Reset”

    Oil on linen, 2025

    Jack Rowland Report

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    #13

    “Utopia”

    “Utopia”

    Oil on canvas, 2024

    Jack Rowland Report

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    #14

    “Ancient Guardians”

    “Ancient Guardians”

    Oil on canvas, 2022

    Jack Rowland Report

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    #15

    “Desert Days”

    “Desert Days”

    Oil on linen, 2025

    Jack Rowland Report

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    #16

    “Desert Dreaming”

    “Desert Dreaming”

    Oil on canvs, 2021

    Jack Rowland Report

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    #17

    “Meander”

    “Meander”

    Oil on linen, 2024

    Jack Rowland Report

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    #18

    “Haze”

    “Haze”

    Oil on canvas, 2021

    Jack Rowland Report

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    #19

    “New Frontier”

    “New Frontier”

    Oil on canvas, 2022

    Jack Rowland Report

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    #20

    “Pulpit Rock”

    “Pulpit Rock”

    Oil on canvas, 2021

    Jack Rowland Report

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    #21

    “Quiet Breeze”

    “Quiet Breeze”

    Oil on linen, 2025

    Jack Rowland Report

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    #22

    “Time”

    “Time”

    Oil on linen, 2025

    Jack Rowland Report

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    #23

    “Ascent”

    “Ascent”

    Oil on canvas, 2023

    Jack Rowland Report

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    #24

    “Buddha”

    “Buddha”

    Acrylic on board, 2019

    Jack Rowland Report

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    #25

    “Discovery”

    “Discovery”

    Oil on canvas, 2022

    Jack Rowland Report

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    #26

    “Haze 2”

    “Haze 2”

    Oil on canvas, 2023

    Jack Rowland Report

    3points
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    #27

    “Ride The Snake”

    “Ride The Snake”

    Oil on linen, 2025

    Jack Rowland Report

    3points
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    #28

    “Sol”

    “Sol”

    Oil on canvas, 2022

    Jack Rowland Report

    3points
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    #29

    “What Remains”

    “What Remains”

    Oil on canvas, 2022

    Jack Rowland Report

    3points
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    #30

    “Year Zero”

    “Year Zero”

    Oil on canvas, 2022

    Jack Rowland Report

    3points
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    #31

    “Skeleton Creek”

    “Skeleton Creek”

    Oil on canvas, 2022

    Jack Rowland Report

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