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Landscapes are often painted to capture what a place looks like, but Jack Rowland’s work seems more interested in how a place can feel. Through bold color, saturated light, and dreamlike contrasts, the Melbourne-based artist creates natural scenes that feel both familiar and otherworldly. Jack’s paintings often depict deserts, mountains, forests, rock formations, and wide open skies, but his use of color pushes them beyond realism. Blues, purples, greens, pinks, and glowing oranges transform the scenery into something almost meditative, inviting viewers to see the natural world from a different perspective.

Jack holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Painting from RMIT University in Melbourne and has exhibited both nationally and internationally, including at James Makin Gallery, Anna Pappas Gallery, Linden New Art, Rubicon ARI, Blindside Gallery, Flinders Lane Gallery, and Kunstraum Tapir in Berlin. He also received the Hawkesbury Art Prize Highly Commended Award in 2015 and has been shortlisted for several other prizes.

Take a look at some of Jack’s work below, and don’t forget to upvote the paintings that pull you into their colorful world the most.

More info: jackrowlandart.com | Instagram | Facebook