Professor Regrets His Grading System Policy After Student Maliciously Complies And Only Sends Him The Title Page For Their Assignment
Rokas Laurinavičius and
Austėja Akavickaitė

Different professors have different teaching styles. And some, like one of Reddit user RedditAdminDumb87‘s, have developed their own grading system, too.

But as tax-evading billionaires would agree, policies are built to be exploited.

So after finding a loophole, the Redditor decided to hand in just the title page for their last class assignment. However, I guess the professor took it as a personal insult because he started bending the rules to dismay the student from getting their way.

Continue scrolling to read the post RedditAdminDumb87 submitted to the platform’s community ‘Malicious Compliance,’ where they detail how it all took place!

This student took advantage of his professor’s grading system

Image credits: Olia Danilevich (not the actual photo)

And they got into a huge argument over it

It got so heated, even the department chair got involved

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

Credits: redditadmindumb87

The original poster (OP) provided more information on the whole ordeal in the comments

As the story went viral, quite a few folks said they had been in a similar situation

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was a college professor for almost 20 years and I totally agree with the student here. The syllabus is a contract. Neither party can change the terms of it. If a student doesn't like it, they can always drop the course after the first day. But the professor is obligated to uphold the terms that s/he laid out.

