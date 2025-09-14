Neighbor Blasted Music At 2 A.M., So Student Got Petty Revenge At 6:30 A.M.

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
We all have an idea of what a dorm/apartment neighbor from hell is. It’s the person who can’t keep their pets in line, cooks food that stinks up the entire hallway, and/or puts their speakers on blast at odd hours.
A woman had to deal with the latter when the person living right next to her had the habit of playing music during the wee hours of the night. When she confronted the inconsiderate neighbor, all she got was a passive-aggressive, “relax, it’s college.”
With no other choice but to deal with the matter, the woman did what many people would: exact petty revenge.
RELATED:
No one likes an inconsiderate neighbor
Person covering their face while lying in bed, disturbed by loud music from neighbor late at night.
Text on a white background reads about late-night concerts stopping mysteriously after a week, implying petty revenge for blasted music.
Inherent individualism may cause a person to act selfishly among their neighbors
The author didn’t provide much of a background about her neighbor. A college dorm, for example, may encourage someone to act as if they own the entire place, especially if they are experiencing living on their own for the first time.
“There are inevitably people (or neighbors) who can only see things from their point of view – what is best for themselves,” communication scholar Dr. Beth Ribarsky told Bored Panda.
ADVERTISEMENT
Holistic therapist and parenting coach Blanka Molnar shared a similar statement, stating that a college dorm dweller may either have a “Life is a party! Carpe Diem!” mindset, or embody attention-seeking behavior in a bad way.
Being clueless about how your behavior affects others is also a factor, according to Santa Clara University professor Thomas Plante. This could very well be the case in this story, given the person’s response after being confronted.
But what exactly drives a person to act in such an unbecoming way? Apart from the low-hanging fruit assumption of a likely narcissistic disorder, Molnar points to a few possible factors: the lack of conscious parenting, attention-seeking behaviors as a trauma response, or simply playing out a “rebel” archetype.
Effective and clear communication is always a good first step
All three experts agree that talking it out with the nuisance neighbor would be the first sensible step. However, Molnar took it a step further: have the person open up about what they could be dealing with.
“You can have a chat with them. Not about why they are blasting music, and definitely not at 2 a.m., but about what’s going on in their life,” she said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Plante offered a similar suggestion through a friendly comment, a compliment, or even a smile to disarm their defensiveness. He also urges offering polite corrective feedback and requesting a behavior change while ending with a supportive statement.
“When confronting an inconsiderate neighbor, it is important to act in a way that avoids defensiveness on their part,” Plante noted.
Of course, such an approach won’t always work. Acts of kindness aren’t always a practical approach. In such situations, a bit of pettiness may be warranted, according to Molnar.
“If they do not want to open up, live your life a little bit louder too when they would like to sleep,” she said. “It’s a passive-aggressive way, but some people just do not understand the ‘gentle way.’ At least you tried.”
The woman’s petty revenge wasn’t harmful or hurtful, and she effectively conveyed her message. Her satisfaction was understandable.
ADVERTISEMENT
People in the comments had nothing but praise for the author
Reddit comments praising a student's petty revenge on noisy neighbor for blasting music late at night, highlighting creativity and humor.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of an online comment expressing dislike for people with main character syndrome after neighbor blasted music at 2 a.m.
Reddit user comment about music blasting at 2 a.m. and approving a petty revenge plan by a student at 6:30 a.m.
Comment discussing dealing with noisy neighbors and petty revenge over late-night and early-morning noise disturbances.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on a social media post about blasting music late at night and a student's petty revenge early morning.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment with the hashtag oddly satisfying, related to neighbor blasted music petty revenge story.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a petty revenge scenario involving a noisy neighbor blasting music at 2 A.M.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text message conversation showing a neighbor blasting loud music at 2 A.M. and a student planning petty revenge at 6:30 A.M.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment about neighbor blasting music at 2 a.m. and student’s petty revenge at 6:30 a.m. with accordion polkas.
Others shared similar experiences
Text post describing a student’s petty revenge on a noisy neighbor blasting music late at night.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit story about neighbor blasted music at 2 a.m. and student petty revenge at 6:30 a.m.
Screenshot of a user story describing petty revenge by blasting music at 6:30 a.m. after neighbor blasted music at 2 a.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Student's petty revenge on neighbor with blasted music by miswiring a plug to trip the fuse and cut power early morning.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text post describing a student blasting music loudly at 2 a.m., prompting petty revenge from a neighbor at 6:30 a.m.
Neighbor blasted music at 2 a.m., so student played loud dog barking on speakers at 6:30 a.m. for petty revenge.
Screenshot of a Reddit story about a neighbor blasting loud music at 2 a.m. and a student’s petty revenge at 6:30 a.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Text excerpt about a single mom blasting loud music early as petty revenge against noisy neighbors.
Text excerpt about a neighbor blasting music at 2 a.m. and a student getting petty revenge at 6:30 a.m.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing petty revenge involving blasting music early as a response to loud late-night bass music.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text post about noisy neighbors blasting music and a student planning petty revenge with ear plugs and headphones at 6:30 A.M.
ADVERTISEMENT
Student uses Yamaha speakers for petty revenge after neighbor blasted music at 2 A.M., causing the whole neighborhood to hear.
Text post describing petty revenge on noisy neighbors by blasting music at midnight during a holiday to disrupt their sleep.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a neighbor blasting music late at night and the student’s petty revenge early morning.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a student using electricity control for petty revenge against loud neighbor at early morning.
ADVERTISEMENT
Student gets petty revenge on noisy neighbor blasting music at 2 a.m. by setting off car alarm early morning.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment describing using loud music as petty revenge against a neighbor who blasted music at 2 A.M.
Reddit comment about playing loud music in class, relating to neighbor blasted music at 2 a.m. and petty revenge at 6:30 a.m.
Reddit post discussing a student’s petty revenge after a neighbor blasted music late at night in a dorm setting.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Text post describing a student’s petty revenge with a car alarm after neighbor blasted music late at night.
Poll Question
Total votes ·
Thanks! Check out the results:
Total votes ·
Newsletter
Subscribe to Access Exclusive Polls
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Privacy Policy.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.
I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
29
0