College Band Announcer Body-Shames Plus-Size Dancers At Halftime, Backlash Forces Apology
A college band announcer was criticized for making a body-shaming comment about Alabama State University’s plus-size dancers.
Florida A&M University band announcer Joe Bullard was forced to apologize for crossing the line during the halftime of the FAMU-Alabama State University football game in Tallahassee, Florida.
He acknowledged that his words were “hurtful and disrespectful.”
Image credits: WHOKEL/YouTube
Joe Bullard sparked outrage in the middle of the game, held on September 28 at the Bragg Memorial Stadium.
During halftime, spectators witnessed ASU’s plus-size dance team, called the Honey Beez, perform with the university’s Mighty Marching Hornets band.
Image credits: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images
Right after the Honey Beez finished their performance, Joe made an inappropriate statement connecting the dancers with Ozempic, the weight-loss medication that has taken over the market.
“Congratulate them, they’re now the new face of Ozempic,” said the announcer.
The longtime radio personality connected the Honey Beez with the weight-loss medication Ozempic
Image credits: the.asuhoneybeez/Instagram
Joe was slammed for his statement, with one commenter exclaiming, “what a mean thing to say?”
“Announcer needs to be fired,” one netizen said.
Another wrote, “Joe it’s time now. Sit down somewhere. Now I see why you not on the radio anymore.”
So FAMU announcer decided to disrespect the Honeybeez, the dance team of Alabama State University Marching Hornets calling them “the new face of ozempic” at yesterday’s FAMU vs ASU football game.
Not only is this dehumanizing, it is fatphobic asf. pic.twitter.com/5lvJA8HTVe
— Je’lon Alexander, M.A. (@JelonAlexander) September 28, 2025
Image credits: JelonAlexander
FAMU’s president Marva Johnson released a statement apologizing to the Honey Beez for Joe’s “thoughtless comment.”
“I extend my deepest and sincerest apologies to the Honey Beez, the Mighty Marching Hornets, President Quinton Ross, and the entire Alabama State University community,” she said.
FAMU’s president, as well as Joe Bullard himself, apologized for the “thoughtless comment”
Image credits: WHOKEL/YouTube
Image credits: Tai76
“The Honey Beez represent discipline, school pride, and their performance tradition is respected across the nation,” the FAMU president said.
“To have their dedication and artistry diminished by a thoughtless comment does not reflect the values or the respect we hold for our colleagues at Alabama State University or for the broader HBCU [Historically Black College and University] community,” she went on to say.
Joe has been the voice of FAMU’s “Marching 100” band since 1975
Image credits: FAMUNationalAA/X
Image credits: GolfBoy01012762
Image credits: MsBelladonna925
Marva said she spoke to AMU’s president to convey her regret and also reaffirmed that “such comments are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”
The backlash led to Joe releasing a comment to offer an apology of his own.
“My comments directed toward the ASU Honey Beez were meant as lighthearted banter, but I now recognize that they came across in a way that was hurtful and disrespectful,” he wrote on social media in a post visible to his followers.
Image credits: the.asuhoneybeez/Instagram
Image credits: WorkoutJunkie
He went on to express his “deepest and most heartfelt apologies” to the Honey Beez, to ASU, to the university’s marching band, to FAMU, and to “anyone else who heard my words.”
“To anyone who was offended, I am truly sorry,” he added.
The radio personality said “friendly competition and playful jesting” have been a part of the HBCU band culture for a long time, but admitted his words “crossed a line.”
“To anyone who was offended, I am truly sorry,” the announcer said in his apology note
Image credits: Joe Bullard/Facebook
Image credits: BigBlackDevin
“My intention was never to belittle or disrespect the incredible young people who represent our schools with such grace, talent, and pride,” he said.
“They are the embodiment of our culture, and they deserve nothing less than our full respect,” he added.
View this post on Instagram
Joe has been the voice of FAMU’s “Marching 100” band since 1975, marking this year as his 50th anniversary as the band’s announcer.
He has years of experience being an on-air radio personality and was inducted into the Black Radio Hall of Fame in 2022.
“These girls are working hard, and I admire them for it,” one commenter wrote online
Image credits: the.asuhoneybeez/Instagram
Image credits: PhillipDonova16
In his recent apology, he asked for forgiveness for his comments directed at the Honey Beez.
“As an elder who has been blessed to serve and witness the brilliance of our students for many years, I humbly ask for your forgiveness,” he said.
“It is my hope that we can continue to move forward together in the spirit of unity, excellence, and mutual respect, regardless of the road ahead,” he continued.
Image credits: WHOKEL/YouTube
Alabama State University President Quinton Ross had responded after the game and called the statement “absolutely unacceptable.”
“While we recognize the spirit of competition, there is no place for disparaging or demeaning remarks directed at our scholars,” he said.
Ross noted that he spoke to the veteran FAMU announcer and also gushed over ASU’s “bold and fearless” dance team.
“Honey Beez, please know that you are celebrated, valued, and admired for the joy that you bring to the Hornet Nation, and also for the bold and fearless way you represent the very best of ASU,” the university president said. “Continue to shine, because your light cannot be dimmed by negativity.”
“By looking at his pics, he should not be throwing shade at anyone,” said one netizen
I’m surprised he hasn’t learned to avoid the “low hanging fruit “ after fifty years at that job. That being said, he apologized, move on. What more do you want from people? How can they prove they are genuinely sorry to you? This shouldn’t be that big of an issue, those girls Know they’re big, their entire squad is big. But they are athletic and did their jobs well and everyone can just go back to living their lives now. Geez.
It's the reaction of people who are tired of dealing with this. An apology doesn't always cut it. He can apologize all he wants, but the insult is still there. You walk up to someone and call them fatty, then apologize. You can be legitimately sincere about the apology, but it's probably not going to stop the person you called out from revisiting the insult. Meanwhile, the person who said it gets to apologize and just wash their hands of the incident. Strictly speaking, letting them off the hook with just an apology isn't proportional to the damage caused.Load More Replies...
