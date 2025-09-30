College Band Announcer Body-Shames Plus-Size Dancers At Halftime, Backlash Forces Apology

ADVERTISEMENT

A college band announcer was criticized for making a body-shaming comment about Alabama State University’s plus-size dancers.

Florida A&M University band announcer Joe Bullard was forced to apologize for crossing the line during the halftime of the FAMU-Alabama State University football game in Tallahassee, Florida.

He acknowledged that his words were “hurtful and disrespectful.”

“To anyone who was offended, I am truly sorry,” he said.

College band performers and plus-size dancers at halftime show, amid announcer bodyshaming controversy and public backlash.

Image credits: WHOKEL/YouTube

Joe Bullard sparked outrage in the middle of the game, held on September 28 at the Bragg Memorial Stadium.

During halftime, spectators witnessed ASU’s plus-size dance team, called the Honey Beez, perform with the university’s Mighty Marching Hornets band.

College band announcer speaking into microphone at event, linked to bodyshaming plus-size dancers and backlash apology.

Image credits: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Right after the Honey Beez finished their performance, Joe made an inappropriate statement connecting the dancers with Ozempic, the weight-loss medication that has taken over the market.

“Congratulate them, they’re now the new face of Ozempic,” said the announcer.

College band dancers performing at halftime in black outfits with a crowd in the stadium, highlighting plus-size representation.

Image credits: the.asuhoneybeez/Instagram

Joe was slammed for his statement, with one commenter exclaiming, “what a mean thing to say?”

“Announcer needs to be fired,” one netizen said.

Another wrote, “Joe it’s time now. Sit down somewhere. Now I see why you not on the radio anymore.”

So FAMU announcer decided to disrespect the Honeybeez, the dance team of Alabama State University Marching Hornets calling them “the new face of ozempic” at yesterday’s FAMU vs ASU football game. Not only is this dehumanizing, it is fatphobic asf. pic.twitter.com/5lvJA8HTVe — Je’lon Alexander, M.A. (@JelonAlexander) September 28, 2025

Image credits: JelonAlexander

FAMU’s president Marva Johnson released a statement apologizing to the Honey Beez for Joe’s “thoughtless comment.”

“I extend my deepest and sincerest apologies to the Honey Beez, the Mighty Marching Hornets, President Quinton Ross, and the entire Alabama State University community,” she said.

Plus-size college dancers perform at halftime on football field, facing bodyshaming comments from announcer and public backlash.

Image credits: WHOKEL/YouTube

Tweet showing user expressing support for plus-size dancers after college band announcer bodyshames them at halftime, sparking backlash.

Image credits: Tai76

“The Honey Beez represent discipline, school pride, and their performance tradition is respected across the nation,” the FAMU president said.

“To have their dedication and artistry diminished by a thoughtless comment does not reflect the values or the respect we hold for our colleagues at Alabama State University or for the broader HBCU [Historically Black College and University] community,” she went on to say.

Man in a straw hat holding a microphone, smiling at an event with a crowd in the background during halftime performance.

Image credits: FAMUNationalAA/X

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing a college band announcer’s bodyshaming remarks about plus-size dancers at halftime.

Image credits: GolfBoy01012762

Tweet criticizing college band announcer bodyshaming plus-size dancers during halftime, sparking backlash and apology demand.

Image credits: MsBelladonna925

Marva said she spoke to AMU’s president to convey her regret and also reaffirmed that “such comments are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

The backlash led to Joe releasing a comment to offer an apology of his own.

“My comments directed toward the ASU Honey Beez were meant as lighthearted banter, but I now recognize that they came across in a way that was hurtful and disrespectful,” he wrote on social media in a post visible to his followers.

Plus-size college band dancers pose together outdoors in matching gold and black performance outfits at halftime event.

Image credits: the.asuhoneybeez/Instagram

Tweet by Nathan Jones criticizing a college band announcer bodyshaming plus-size dancers during halftime.

Image credits: WorkoutJunkie

He went on to express his “deepest and most heartfelt apologies” to the Honey Beez, to ASU, to the university’s marching band, to FAMU, and to “anyone else who heard my words.”

“To anyone who was offended, I am truly sorry,” he added.

The radio personality said “friendly competition and playful jesting” have been a part of the HBCU band culture for a long time, but admitted his words “crossed a line.”

Apology letter from college band announcer addressing backlash for bodyshaming plus-size dancers at halftime show.

Image credits: Joe Bullard/Facebook

Screenshot of a Twitter reply defending college band announcer after backlash for bodyshaming plus-size dancers at halftime.

Image credits: BigBlackDevin

“My intention was never to belittle or disrespect the incredible young people who represent our schools with such grace, talent, and pride,” he said.

“They are the embodiment of our culture, and they deserve nothing less than our full respect,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama State University (@alabamastate1867)

Joe has been the voice of FAMU’s “Marching 100” band since 1975, marking this year as his 50th anniversary as the band’s announcer.

He has years of experience being an on-air radio personality and was inducted into the Black Radio Hall of Fame in 2022.

Plus-size dancers perform confidently on football field during halftime, showcasing bold moves despite college band announcer backlash.

Image credits: the.asuhoneybeez/Instagram

Tweet from Phillip Donovan praising plus-size dancers for their hard work amidst college band announcer bodyshaming backlash.

Image credits: PhillipDonova16

In his recent apology, he asked for forgiveness for his comments directed at the Honey Beez.

“As an elder who has been blessed to serve and witness the brilliance of our students for many years, I humbly ask for your forgiveness,” he said.

“It is my hope that we can continue to move forward together in the spirit of unity, excellence, and mutual respect, regardless of the road ahead,” he continued.

Image credits: WHOKEL/YouTube

Alabama State University President Quinton Ross had responded after the game and called the statement “absolutely unacceptable.”

“While we recognize the spirit of competition, there is no place for disparaging or demeaning remarks directed at our scholars,” he said.

Ross noted that he spoke to the veteran FAMU announcer and also gushed over ASU’s “bold and fearless” dance team.

“Honey Beez, please know that you are celebrated, valued, and admired for the joy that you bring to the Hornet Nation, and also for the bold and fearless way you represent the very best of ASU,” the university president said. “Continue to shine, because your light cannot be dimmed by negativity.”

Screenshot of a Facebook comment from Frances Slaughter condemning bodyshaming of plus-size dancers at college halftime.

Comment from Kathy Ruth on bodyshaming plus-size dancers during college band halftime, calling for kindness and respect.

Comment praising plus-size dancers for their energy and coordination amid college band announcer backlash.

Comment from Melvin Davis Jr about teenagers and young adults performing, addressing feelings and embarrassment concerns.

Screenshot of social media comment discussing bodyshaming, related to college band announcer and plus-size dancers controversy.

Comment saying he doesn’t need to announce anything again in response to college band announcer bodyshaming plus-size dancers at halftime.

Screenshot of a social media comment calling out bodyshaming of plus-size dancers by a college band announcer.

Comment supporting plus-size dancers, highlighting body positivity after college band announcer bodyshames at halftime.

Comment by Ana Brown discussing insecurity and judgment of others, related to college band announcer bodyshaming plus-size dancers.

Comment from Stacey Underwood criticizing college band announcer bodyshaming plus-size halftime dancers, sparking backlash.

Text message from Rebecca Ann expressing a viewpoint on unkindness and safety, related to bodyshaming backlash.

Comment from Christy Barber criticizing a college band announcer involved in bodyshaming plus-size dancers during halftime.

Comment by Traci Harmon-Mole about the college band announcer bodyshaming plus-size dancers and the resulting backlash apology.

Comment by Darlene Stewart defending plus-size dancers, emphasizing their dancing skills over size in college band halftime context.

Comment on social media criticizing body shaming of plus-size dancers during college band halftime show.

Comment from Kay Gregory Rowe criticizing a mean statement related to a college band announcer bodyshaming plus-size dancers.

Comment from Kirkland Floyd defending college band announcer amid backlash over bodyshaming plus-size dancers at halftime.

Comment on social media by Brian King saying "What did y’all expect it’s FAMU" related to college band announcer bodyshaming.

Social media backlash over college band announcer bodyshaming plus-size dancers during halftime performance.

Facebook comment by Jacqueline Bostick reacting to college band announcer bodyshaming plus-size dancers backlash apology.

Comment from a social media user discussing apology related to college band announcer bodyshaming plus-size dancers controversy.

Screenshot of a social media comment where John Hawkins III apologizes for a previous mistake regarding college band announcer bodyshaming dancers.

Comment from Deledre Jones apologizing for college band announcer bodyshaming plus-size dancers during half time.

Jessica Reed commenting on public shaming of plus-size dancers and supporting the apology after backlash.

Commenter discusses backlash after college band announcer bodyshames plus-size dancers during halftime show.

