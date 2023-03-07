Are you sitting in your dorm wondering how to spend your free time, or are you just cruising around, thinking about what to do? Well, you are in luck! Below, we have compiled a college activities list that could put some ideas in your head. If the suggestion suits your lifestyle, give it an upvote. Otherwise, if you have a way of spending time, be sure to share it in the comments below..

Student activities can be divided into two distinctive groups — physical and mental. As the name gives away, physical activities focus more on strength and stress relief. There are a lot of activities students can partake in to let out the stress of studies through dances and different sports, like American football. However, there are more book-oriented, mental activities. A student activity, like essay writing and internship application, can bend the mind and help in the long term.

After you finish high school, chances are that college activities and studies will be the main things you partake in for four years. It’s vital to keep active before studies and after them. Some of the most popular college activities available try to keep the students moving and thinking. Of course, not every activity given fits the student, so it’s crucial to take the time and select the right one.

#1 Express yourself through your dorm room.



The room you live in represents your inner personality. You'll spend a lot of time at your dorm in addition to the classrooms on campus where you'll be taking classes. Why not make it adorable and cozy instead? It may be made more elegant with the ideal comforter or cozier with a photo wall.

#2 Teach yourself a foreign language.



There isn’t a wrong time to learn. Any time is good enough to pick up a book and learn a language, but college is a perfect time. With so many resources available, it may be an optional course option. In addition, adding a second language to your résumé will undoubtedly impress potential employers.

#3 Skip a day worth of lectures.



Relaxation is the key to any student's success in college, especially when they are tired, sick, or feel burnt out by their studies. Naturally, attending lessons is essential to any success, but there are times when some free time appears. Use that time for sleep or a simple road trip. Just be sure to keep your grades up.

#4 Study in another country.



Colleges give you a chance to not only study in your educational institution but also to travel abroad. These days, you can travel to study on every continent on Earth, except Antarctica, of course. Decide on a location you've always wanted to visit or whose culture interests you, then apply to spend a semester there.

#5 Do some work on the side.



Money motivates everyone to work harder and extra. College students aren't an exception. If your major is something like marketing or programming — freelancing might be a good way of earning extra money. This money could be used on more books, clothes, or saving for an apartment or future business.

#6 Seek to get that dream internship.



It's crucial to consider what you want to do after graduation. Don't allow anxiety to prevent you from applying for the internship you've always wanted in your field of study. You may even have a career prepared after your senior year if you perform a fantastic job and use the contacts you build.

#7 Create the best resume.



In the fiercely competitive professional world, one thing that may set you apart is a strong resume that can only highlight your skills and potential. Be sure your CV is solid and has all the necessary information and experience.

#8 Gather some best friends into a group.



True friends are rare in this world. Best friends forever, more commonly known as BFFs, are your pals in crime, as they will always be there for you. College is the best place and time to find them. Befriend your roommates, colleagues of the same study course, and even strangers.

#9 Get a cup of coffee with a professor.



The professors and instructors are vital for your success in college studies. So, if you want to learn more about your major, hang out with your professor on the campus grounds after some lectures. Get a cup of coffee, talk, and converse about academic topics. If they can see potential in you, they might even write a recommendation for you.

#10 Go on a picnic.



Picnics are the best at creating a quiet, relaxing, and calm environment. For this fun college project, you'll need to find a blanket and a basket for food. Choose a quiet area on the campus, fill your food basket with the tastiest snacks in your dorm, and pick up a bottle of your favorite drink. If you don't want to do it alone, get a couple of friends together.

#11 Live with your friends in an apartment.



If there were ever a guide to adult life, renting an apartment would be the first step. It might be thrilling to consider moving out of the dorms and living in an apartment alongside your closest friends while still in college. It's one step closer to adult life, where you can pick your roommate and don't have to adhere to the stringent dorm regulations.

#13 Join a sports team.



Sports are the cornerstones of college action life. Don't be afraid to join a sports team if you enjoy playing sports. It may help you establish a routine for your time in college, open up opportunities for scholarships, and even provide you with a chance to advance your sporting career.

#14 Make a meal with your friends.



If you want to get to know someone better, food might be the perfect opportunity. Thus, if you have the time and the necessary ingredients, surprise your pals by cooking them a delicious supper. There are many simple recipes for college students, even if you're not a gourmet cook. They could even do the same for you in the future!

#15 Learn about other cultures.



There is a lot to learn about the world. Learn about a distinctive celebration, experiment with a new meal, or listen to some music from a foreign culture. Take your pick of a fascinating culture and thoroughly immerse yourself in its facets. Maybe you'll discover a new food or music that you love!

#16 Get something to be passionate about.



You should find that thing you are passionate about in college, the place where like-minded people gather. It's important to explore different topics before settling on a single one. Pick a subject in a field that interests you. Whether it's arts, writing, or music — take your time and find the right thing.

#17 Go back home for the holidays.



When you are in college, the longing for home becomes more crushing every day and night. Spending all your leisure time hanging out with pals is sometimes a mistake. Plan a vacation back home for the holidays so you can see your family. They undoubtedly miss you in the same way you miss them.

#18 Go on a romantic date with that special someone.



College dating life is a popular topic in numerous movies and series. College is one of the best periods to maximize your dating life since you can meet individuals from many walks of life. Go on multiple dates, and keep an open mind and low expectations. Just don't be disappointed if it doesn't work out your way.

#19 Participate in a study group.



Studies could go easier with one or more hard-working students in a group with you. When a subject is tedious, a study group might help you to deal with it. Participating in them gives you a chance to socialize with similar-minded people, while also giving you the possibility to reflect your ideas off of another person.

#20 Plan out your future with a vision board.



The text and pictures (the funnier, the better) on your college vision board should serve as daily reminders of why you're here and where you want your life to be. Create a vision board that could inspire you to seek something more - to remind you of your worth. Make it as colorful and large as you want!

#21 Get that diploma.



All of the parties and studies have to end someday. Graduation is the most important event of the four years of study — the awaited grand finale. It might be the last time you see your friends, who studied with you till the sun arose over the horizon. You pick up your diploma and finally become a specialist in the major you studied.

#22 Befriend people from other countries.



It’s vital to make friends not only from your college but also from around the world. They might have a job offer in their country of origin later. Colleges are gathering grounds of like-minded people from all around the world. Having a friend from a different country might just be what you need for the complete college experience.

#23 Go to a college sporting event.



Sports are sometimes more fun to look at than to participate in. Even if you might not be a big fan of college sports, participating in them as a simple watcher can be a lot of fun, especially if you do it with friends. The more, the better.

#24 Make your own graduation hat.



A graduation is a once-in-a-lifetime event, so you should prepare a proper wardrobe for this occasion. The most important part of it all is the graduation hat. The grander, the better. There are thousands of ways to dress up your graduation cap, from glitter to flowers. So use your imagination to create something beautiful.

#25 Fall in love with someone.



While the knowledge colleges instill helps broaden the mind to the world around the students, the love developed on campus grounds clouds the eyes and the ears. Love can do that. It’s normal to fall in love during those several years of studies, and college might give you a chance to find that long-term partner.

#26 Find or become a mentor.



Mentors are the people that guide someone, so it should be on your list of to-do’s to find one or become one. Get a senior mentor or a specialist currently employed in your desired industry if you are still in your junior year of college. If you are a last-year student, look for a junior looking for some guidance in their studies.

#27 Find a job on or near the campus.



Money, sadly, doesn’t grow on trees, so a job is vital for the young student. Join student groups, go to the employment center for students, and look for openings on the college jobs bulletin board. You might be able to land a job on campus at the library or coffee shop with little effort. Just be sure to have a CV prepared.

#28 Try to get a scholarship.



Scholarships are provided depending on merit, major, need for financial aid, and pretty much anything else. Spend a lot of time researching and applying for each one whose criteria you seem to fit. If you are into sports, that will surely help. If you have special skills, like painting and singing, it will also help.

#29 Learn to handle the stresses of public speaking.



Speaking in front of a crowd is one of the most common fears in a person. With all those eyes looking at you, it can be scary to some. Yet, by participating in public speaking events while in college, you'll have the opportunity to nurture and improve your abilities.

#30 Participate in the best college parties.



Parties are the engine of college life. Almost every weekend, there is, for the most part, a college party scheduled. So why not attend one? If you're not much of a "partyer," don't worry. There is always a party happening somewhere that doesn't put too much emphasis on getting wasted.

#31 Gather your friends and go to a music festival.



Music is something that unites college students. Attending a music festival, where you may party all day with tens of thousands of other revelers while listening to different artists, is one opportunity to cut loose on the weekend. Get some tickets, develop a plan, and round up your best friends for a special event.

#32 Don’t shy away from the free campus events.



It's vital to use the opportunities given by colleges. The resources and possibilities colleges have available allow them to stage events that have different themes and tones. Make sure you participate in all free activities since you already pay for a great deal of stuff there, studies included.

#33 Write for the college paper.



Having a school paper with your name on it is always a good thing. The goal of a paper is to inform the public, like professors and students, about important events. You might consider going to the lengths of writing or becoming a part of a college paper. All you need is creativity, literacy, and patience.

#34 Go on a road trip with some friends.



Nothing says college like going on a road trip with your friends, with only a car, a plan, and some snacks. Before going out, you have to prepare yourself. Grab only the best pals from college, gas up the car to a full tank, and look up the potential locations all of you could visit. Just be sure to relax while on the road.

#35 Backpack across Europe.



Backpacking across Western or Eastern Europe is one of the best ways to experience the continent across the Atlantic. Both of them offer a different view of Europe. While the western part has the warm beaches of Spain and the old structures of Italy, Eastern Europe might have the tastiest cuisine you can find.

#36 Leave your comfort bubble.



Life is too important to keep oneself from trying new things out of worry or fear. Having a particular someone by your side who supports and encourages you while you face your fear is one of the finest methods to overcome it. Thus, climb that mountain top, ride that coaster, and enjoy everything the world has.

#37 Help out by volunteering.



These days, there are several ways you can volunteer and help the people around you. Take the time to find the perfect organization and activity closest to your heart and maybe your future profession. Also, it's a plus if your volunteer experience looks impressive on your CV to potential employers.

#38 Get to know the professor you like.



It's not particularly unusual to be friends with your professors in college, but there are certainly ethical considerations. You have to respect personal boundaries because teachers must treat their students fairly. Although there is no set way to become pals with your professor, you may start by participating in their class.

#39 Get a Polaroid camera.



Pictures are the windows to the past. They remind us of the good times, the laughs we had, and the friends we created. An instant camera, more commonly known as a Polaroid camera, captures the moment in an old-fashioned and fun way. As far as fun goes, this way of capturing the moment is the most interesting.

#40 Treat yo self!



As Tom and Donna would say — treat yo self! With all the studies and socializing going on, you might get tired of it all, so reward yourself sometimes for all your hard work as a sign of self-love.

#41 Watch an entire season of a show in one sitting.



After studying, sometimes all you need is some alone time. Spend time relaxing while enjoying some tasty nibbles and cozy pajamas while watching entertaining content on your laptop. All you need to do is make yourself a cup of tea, open your favorite streaming service like Netflix, and relax.

#42 Organize a holiday celebration in your dorm.



Holidays are usually spent together with family members who love you, but when you are going to college, it isn't always an option. If your home is far away, you do not have to return there for the holidays. Plan to spend at least one holiday with your buddies on campus if they sign up for it too.

#43 Test your skills during a karaoke night.



There is a singer in everyone — be it good or bad. The important thing is that we can all sing, especially with the backing vocals doing most of the work. The main goal of karaoke is to have fun. Therefore, it doesn't matter how excellent your voice is! So gather your pals, get the guts to perform on stage, and belt out a few songs.

#44 Change up your hair.



You shouldn't limit yourself when it comes to your hairstyle because your time in college is generally a time of exploration and self-expression. Experiment with blue streaks, or some entertaining blonde highlights. Instead, for something even less spooky, use some temporary hair chalk.

#45 Taste every option of food the campus has to offer.



You can eat before, during, and after your studies, alone or with coursemates. The college campus is full of places to eat at any time. Try the coffee shop for the morning, the cafeteria for lunch, and a campus food truck for the evening, and let your taste buds explore every eating choice available on your campus.

#46 Participate in a college club.



School clubs are the gathering ground of familiar-minded people who share one or two interests on the more mental side of activities. There are several college clubs to join, including ones for languages, math, and culinary skills. One may join a group or club for the sole reason of having some fun.

#47 Pick up cooking as a hobby.



You can't just eat ramen at the dining hall every meal — you might want to learn to cook. You don't need to be a Gordon Ramsey to be able to cook something tasty. Simply the satisfaction of creating something from scratch will make it taste so much better than a prepared dinner from the supermarket.

#48 Take part in campus traditions.



Traditions are somewhat vital for newcomers. Each educational institution is unique in its customs, with some being very odd, ranging from nude quad runs to mud volleyball competitions. It is the best way to learn about the students and the college. Just be sure to stand your ground if the tradition is uncomfortable.

#49 Participate in a round of beer pong.



Beer pong is the game of all college culture. Grab a couple of plastic cups, a ping pong ball, and some beer to turn a boring party into a fun one. Just make sure you are of legal age to drink. Otherwise, change the drink to soda. The objective — make sure the other team is out of drinks first.

#50 Get the best grade on your exam.



The top item on your college bucket list should unquestionably be this! Set your classes in order of importance, review your notes, create a study regimen, test your knowledge, and finally ace your final. If you need assistance with your studies, head to the library or another location where you can concentrate more on the relevant material.

#51 Try to get accepted into a graduate school.



Once you set your mind on your four-year degree and future perspectives, you should apply to graduate school to continue your studies. It's where you may specialize in a field of study that interests you, and further education will provide you with more information, abilities, and opportunities to network.

#52 Go to a party uninvited.



In college, you and your friends will attend a lot of parties on and off the campus area. Nonetheless, there may occasionally be a party you didn't receive an invitation to. In this case, you might want to show up to it as a party crasher. Just watch out for the host, as he might get angry.

#53 Get to know the city.



Students usually go to a new city or state for college for their studies, to leave their hometown, but go a step further and check out one of the nearby towns. Spend a day excursion or possibly the whole weekend meeting new people, visiting various museums, and dining at various new establishments.

#54 Venture into another state.



With so many US universities and colleges located in the state capitals, you should step out of the college campus and the city and visit other states just across the border. If you ever have the chance, prepare yourself with a small traveling plan of where you will go and what you will take to those places.

#55 Grab a midnight snack from the campus shops.



The need to eat can arise anytime, even when the clock hits the late midnight hour. Luckily, there are snacks to fill the stomach. It might be a good idea to explore the options that college campuses provide for their students. Why not visit a local coffee shop for tea or a donut shop for a snack?

#56 Visit a career fair.



Careers get built through contacts we have. Students graduate from college and enter the workforce, so you should prepare a foundation by visiting a career fair. It's the ideal time to inquire about current employment possibilities by gaining specific knowledge about what hiring managers are searching for.

#57 Reside on the campus.



Nothing can beat the experience of living in a dorm on campus. The dorms dotting the campus are full of potential besties. You will have several years to partake in this activity. Being near your lectures and the necessary resources makes it the perfect location for those who want to experience student life.

#58 Prepare a scrapbook.



It’s vital to remember the importance of college life, the friends created during it, things learned, and the locations visited during free time. Scrapbooks, a combination of books and scraps, are the perfect way to remember these things for a long time. You can create one for several years or for every year you go to study.

#59 Have a memorable spring break.



The most exciting period for a student is the week before spring break, since it is the time when they may take a vacation from school and relax. Taking a fantastic spring break trip is one of the finest things you can do in college to unwind from the stress that studies create. You can always enjoy this period with a couple of besties.

#60 Celebrate a holiday with your roommate’s family.



If you can't spend a holiday with your family or are tired of the dorm, you might need to ask your roommates to celebrate at their parents' place. Your roommates and pals instantly become like family when you're in college. If you want to know your other family better, you could celebrate a holiday with them.

#61 Visit the nearest beach.



With colleges located in the cities, where buildings and concrete are everywhere, you should explore the most beautiful sight in the world — the local beach. With the stress of studies becoming more crushing, visit the closest beach to mark a successful exam result or the conclusion of the semester.

#62 Build a potential business network.



At college, you can network and take advantage of information exchanges with peers, teachers, and others to find jobs and related possibilities. Leave your comfort bubble and network with like-minded individuals. Take on side jobs, participate in networking events, show initiative or cooperation in in-class assignments.

#63 Attend a sorority or fraternity party.



The best friendships are occasionally formed at parties and in colleges. Some of the best pals can be found at parties. Fraternity or sorority parties are some of the best ones in college. Not only are they enjoyable, but they also provide chances to meet people and create enduring friendships.

#64 Eat some new food.



College might teach you a theory or two, facts and laws, but life after studies, before sleep, might educate you about food. You can't be eating ramen every day for four years. Thus, your college years might be the best time to step into the world of cuisine and learn a dish or two to make.

#65 Go to a random class.



Sometimes, a surprise is much better than something expected. Most educational institutions permit students to enroll in one or two arbitrary classes with little to do with their major. Try something new that could be a bit less stressful than one of your previous classes, whether it be creative writing, law, or social studies class.

#66 Do a themed 5K run.



Marathons are the most effective way to exercise to burn calories. It’s a testament to your mental and physical skills, as the 5K run, as the name shows, is 5 kilometers long. Luckily, there are ways to make it more fun. There are 5K themed runs that colleges set up that include zombies, others — mud.

#67 Tailgate.



Grab your car and support your college sports team by tailgating at their next game. Tailgating at sporting events is nearly as enjoyable as the competition itself! Usually, tailgating takes place at a stadium or other event's parking lot. Snacks and conversation should be available at the back of the tailgating cars.

#68 Go to a formal dance with your suit or dress.



Some college social events are more official than any dorm party happening every day. Formal dances allow you to grab a suit and set it loose on the dance floor. It's the ideal way to make new friends or get in touch with old ones you haven't seen in a while due to the intense studies of college.

#69 Pick up your first credit card.



You can’t go around without a credit card in these economic times. Credit cards help you establish a credible credit score. Using your credit card responsibly might provide you the best chance to raise your credit score and expand your spending power. Also, you can gain benefits like cash back or mile points.

#70 Stay up all night.



You and your friends don't necessarily have to stay up all night studying for an exam — you might be doing it for fun instead. Those eight hours of the night are full of potential. For instance, you could stay up all night to see the sun rising in the morning or watch a couple of horror movies on your laptop.

#71 Zone out in your mind.



It’s important to disconnect yourself from the worries around the world and focus more on yourself and your health. Take the time to relax and enjoy the small moment of relief. Look out the window, listen to music, and smell the flowers. Live in the moment and push away your problems for a minute.