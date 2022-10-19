It is very likely that as a kid you invented a code language, one you could use to speak with your siblings without your parents being able to understand and to exchange secrets with your classmates and make sure that even if a teacher was around, you wouldn’t get caught. Remember the excitement of creating your own codewords and using them left, right, and center just because you could, and how it felt like you were spies deep undercover?

Well, you were not that far from the truth. Not only spies, but people of all professions and occupations have been using a secret code of some kind that was only understandable to those who were part of the circle for a very long time in history. And of course, there were many secret societies and organizations that would use a secret code language for their safety and the safety of their plans. 

Today this tradition continues for many professionals whose daily work is in some way connected with emergency situations. In doing so, they pursue two goals. Number one, during an emergency, it is always easier to use short and concise messages instead of trying to anxiously explain the situation. And number two, imagine yourself as a visitor or a patient in a hospital, and all of a sudden people start running around, waving their hands, and screaming “Fire!” Your reaction? Yeah, even if you don’t faint, you’ll probably start panicking, getting in everyone’s way, and making things worse. To avoid this, professionals use a special code word that, while meaning virtually nothing to you, tells them exactly what’s happening and what actions should be taken. People like doctors, policemen, firefighters, and others have a whole list of code words for danger that they use when they don’t want to alert the public. 

But codes are not only used for emergencies. Sometimes they just make communication easier and more understandable. For example, when pilots need to spell something over the radio when they are in the air, they use special alphabet code names. This way, they make sure there is no mistake just because someone misheard a letter. 

Some code words have become common public knowledge through movies and TV shows. We collected a list of similar words for this article and added their explanations. How many did you recognize? Do you know any other code words? Share them with us in the comments.  

Code Oscar.

It is used when there is a man gone overboard

chicagotribune.com Report

#2

Code Bravo.

It's used by many cruise ship lines to alert the crew about a fire or other serious emergency onboard, without alarming the passengers.

dco.uscg.mil Report

#3

Charlie, Charlie, Charlie.

Code for a security threat aboard Royal Caribbean ships.

Report

#4

Star Code, Star Code, Star Code.

A code word for medical emergency on Celebrity ships.

Report

#5

Code Silver.

It is used by hospital to alert about a violent threat, hostage situation or other scenario that would require a lockdown.

wsha.org Report

#6

Delta, Delta, Delta.

Commonly used to alert crew of hull damage, it can also indicate a possible bio-hazard scenario.

Report

#7

Code Black.

In buildings covered by Australian Standard 4083, it means that there is a personal threat.

saiglobal.com Report

#8

Echo, Echo, Echo.

It alerts the crew to get into position in case there is a possible collision with another ship or the shore, if the ship is starting to drift, and on some ships, if there is danger of high winds.

chicagotribune.com Report

#9

Operation Brightstar.

On Carnival and Disney Cruise Line vessels, it's used to designate a medical emergency.

Report

#10

Purell, Purell, Purell.

Followed by a location, indicates that some place is in need of a clean up.

Report

#11

Banzai.

NATO brevity code word meaning information or a directive to execute launch and decide tactics.

irp.fas.org Report

#12

7500.

A number the pilots are trained to say in an event of a hijacking of the plane.

abcnews.go.com Report

#13

Code Blue.

Hospitals often have different code words for specific scenarios, but "Code Blue" usually indicated a patient who has gone into a cardiac arrest.

Report

#14

Pan-Pan.

It's the international standard urgency signal to indicate that someone on a boat, a plane, an aircraft or in any other vehicle is having a situation that is urgent.

tc.gc.ca Report

#15

Inspector Sands.

Used by public transport authorities in the United Kingdom, it's to alert staff to a fire alarm without evacuating the station.

telegraph.co.uk Report

6points
POST
Community Member
17 minutes ago (edited)

Parodied in The Museum of Everything - "Could Inspector Bomb please go to the first class lounge? Inspector Bomb to the first class lounge, quickly please. And bring a fire extinguisher."

#16

10-33.

Used by police, meaning "Emergency, All Units Stand By" to clear the chatter and make the communication between officers easier, faster and clearer.

all-police-codes.com Report

#17

Dr. Firestone.

Used by hospital staff to alert that there is a fire underway.

Report

#18

Alpha Alpha Alpha.

It's a code word for a medical emergency aboard Royal Caribbean ships.

chicagotribune.com Report

#19

Alpha Team, Alpha Team, Alpha Team.

A code word for a fire emergency on Carnival Cruise Ships.

Report

#20

Kilo, Kilo, Kilo.

It's a general signal on Royal Caribbean ships alerting the crew to report to emergency stations.

chicagotribune.com Report

#21

Mr. Mob.

This code word means that a person is overboard.

odu.edu Report

#22

Zulu, Zulu, Zulu.

Code word for when there is a fight aboard most cruise lines.

Report

#23

Code Black Alpha.

In hospitals and other buildings covered by Australian Standard 4083, it means that there is a missing or abducted infant or child.

saiglobal.com Report

#24

Core Purple.

In hospitals and other buildings covered by Australian Standard 4083, Code Purple means that there is a bomb threat.

saiglobal.com Report

#25

Code Orange.

In hospitals and other buildings covered by Australian Standard 4083, this code word calls for evacuation.

saiglobal.com Report

#26

Code Red.

In hospitals and other buildings covered by Australian Standard 4083, Code Red means that there's fire.

saiglobal.com Report

#27

Code Grey.

In hospitals and other buildings covered by Australian Standard 4083, this code word means that there is a combative person without a weapon.

saiglobal.com Report

#28

Code Brown.

In hospitals under Alberta Health Services, this code means that there's a chemical spill or hazardous material.

athabascau.ca Report

#29

Code White.

In hospitals under Alberta Health Services, Code White means that there is a case of violence or aggression.

athabascau.ca Report

#30

Code Purple.

In hospitals under Alberta Health Services, this code word means that there is a hostage situation.

athabascau.ca Report

#31

Code Yellow.

In hospitals under Alberta Health Services, this code word means that there is a patient missing.

athabascau.ca Report

#32

Code 66.

In hospitals under Alberta Health Services, it calls for rapid response.

athabascau.ca Report

#33

Code Pink.

In hospitals under British Columbia Ministry of Health, this code word means that there is a pediatric emergency and/or obstetrical emergency.

gov.bc.ca Report

#34

"There's an oil spill at..." or "Cardboard boxes lying on the ground."

Used between taxi drivers to warn others about a police speed detection unit.

Report

#35

Gasworks.

Used by London taxi drivers while referring to Palace of Westminster.

Report

#36

The Wedding Cake.

Used by London taxi drivers to describe the Queen Victoria Memorial.

Report

#37

"Catch you on the flip flop."

Used by truckers to say "see you on your return trip".

Report

#38

Chicken Lights.

A code name used by truckers to describe additional, after-market lights on a rig or a trailer.

Report

#39

Old Double Nickel.

Truckers call the Highway 55 this way.

Report

#40

Deadhead.

This code applies to the cabin crew and pilots who are travelling to another destination to be repositioned but are not commuting.

Report

#41

Bandit.

During World War 2, Royal Air Force pilots used this code name for identified enemy aircraft.

Report

#42

Buster.

During World War 2, Royal Air Force pilots used this radio-telephony code name meaning "maximum throttle" or full power climb.

Report

#43

Gardening.

During World War 2, Royal Air Force pilots used this code word to describe mine-laying operations.

Report

#44

Scramble.

Used by Royal Air Force pilots in World War 2 to describe fast take-off and climb to intercept enemy aircraft.

Report

#45

Bird.

NATO brevity code, describing a friendly surface-to-air missile (SAM).

irp.fas.org Report

#46

Bruiser.

NATO brevity code describing a friendly air-launched anti-ship missile (AShM).

irp.fas.org Report

#47

Buzzer.

NATO brevity call meaning "electronic communications jamming".

irp.fas.org Report

#48

Feeler.

NATO brevity code name for a fire control radar.

irp.fas.org Report

#49

FENCE.

NATO brevity code meaning to set cockpit switches as needed prior entering or exiting the combat area.

irp.fas.org Report

#50

Goblin.

NATO brevity code name for an enemy diesel electric powered submarine.

irp.fas.org Report

#51

Red Parties, Red Parties, Red Parties.

Used by Disney Cruise Line over PA system to alert the crew of a fire or a possible fire.

Report

#52

Code Brown.

In hospitals and other buildings covered by Australian Standard 4083, Code Brown means there is an extreme emergency, like a disaster, mass causalities, etc.

saiglobal.com Report

#53

Code CBR.

In hospitals and other buildings covered by Australian Standard 4083, this code word means that there is a chemical, biological or radiological contamination.

saiglobal.com Report

#54

Code Black.

In hospitals under Alberta Health Services, Code Black means there is a bomb threat/suspicious package.

athabascau.ca Report

#55

Code Green.

In hospitals under Alberta Health Services, this code word means evacuation.

athabascau.ca Report

#56

Code Grey.

In hospitals under British Columbia Ministry of Health, this code word means that there is a system failure.

gov.bc.ca Report

#57

Code 77.

In hospitals under British Columbia Ministry of Health, Code 77 alerts of a stroke.

gov.bc.ca Report

#58

Code Aqua.

In hospitals under Ontario Hospital Association, this code word means flood.

nygh.on.ca Report

#59

2222.

In UK hospitals, dialing 2222 from any internal phone will alert staff about a cardiac arrest or peri-arrest.

Report

#60

External triage.

In Hospitals in US, this code word used to alert about external disaster impacting the building, like mass casualties, severe weather, power outages, nuclear, biological and chemical incidents.

hasc.org Report

#61

Rapid Response Team.

Code word used in US hospitals for when there is a medical team needed at patient's bedside, when the medical condition is rapidly declining.

hasc.org Report

#62

Code Clear.

Code call used in Washington hospitals when an emergency is over.

wsha.org Report

#63

Mr. Sands.

May be used by nightclub and bar employees to indicate that there is fire or smoke.

Report

#64

The Tripe Factory.

Used by London taxi drivers when referring to the Broadcasting House.

Report

#65

Kangaroo Valley.

London taxi drivers use this code name for Earl's Court.

Report

#66

The Dead Zoo.

London taxi drivers use it to describe the Natural History Museum.

Report

#67

The Rat Run.

The rank at Waterloo, as described by London taxi drivers.

Report

#68

The Scent Box.

Rank at King's Cross Station named by London taxi drivers.

Report

#69

Bear.

Truck drivers use this code name for a police officer.

Report

#70

Chicken Coop.

A weigh station, called so by truck drivers.

Report

#71

Comic Book.

A driver's log journal, called so by truckers.

Report

#72

Evil Knevil.

A code name used by truck drivers to describe a police officer on a motorcycle.

Report

#73

"Stay Loaded."

Used by truckers to wish other trucks good luck.

Report

#74

Weight Cop.

Code name used by truckers to warn about the Department of Transportation.

Report

#75

"Keep the rubber side down and the bugs off your glass."

when parting ways with other truckers, truck drivers wish luck this way, wishing to not flip over and to keep the windshield clean.

Report

#76

Flight level.

Pilots use this followed by a number to indicate how high is the plane.

Report

#77

Air Pocket.

A term used in flights to describe air turbulence.

Report

#78

Angels.

During World War 2, Royal Air Force pilots used this code to describe height in thousands of feet.

Report

#79

Circus.

During World War 2, Royal Air Force pilots used this code word for the daytime bomber attacks with fighter escorts against short range targets.

Report

#80

Diver.

During World War 2, Royal Air Force pilots used this radio-telephony code word for a sighted V-1 flying bomb.

Report

#81

Flower.

During World War 2, Royal Air Force pilots used this code word to describe counter air patrols in the enemy area airfields, to prevent enemy aircraft from lifting off and attacking those who succeeded.

Report

#82

Jim Crow.

During World War 2, Royal Air Force pilots described coastal patrols to intercept unfriendly aircraft crossing the British coastline as "JIm Crow".

Report

#83

Mandolin.

Used by Royal Air Force pilots in World War 2 to describe attacks on enemy railway transport and other ground targets.

Report

#84

Ramrod.

Used by Royal Air Force pilots in World War 2 to describe short range bomber attacks on ground.

Report

#85

Rhubarb.

Used by Royal Air Force pilots in World War 2 to describe fighter sections, low cloud and poor visibility, crossing the English Channel.

Report

#86

Alpha Check.

A brevity code requesting or confirming of bearing and range to described point.

irp.fas.org Report

#87

Ashcan.

Brevity NATO code for Airborne Early Warning (AEW) depth charge.

irp.fas.org Report

#88

Autocat.

NATO brevity code meaning any communications relay using automatic retransmissions.

irp.fas.org Report

#89

Bead Window.

NATO brevity code word meaning the last transmission that potentially disclosed unauthorized information.

irp.fas.org Report

#90

Bird negat.

NATO brevity code words indicating that the unit is unable to engage a specified target with surface-to-air missiles (SAM).

irp.fas.org Report

#91

Bogey dope.
NATO brevity code requesting for target information as briefed or available.

irp.fas.org Report

#92

"BRAA".

NATO brevity code word, which is a tactical control format, providing target bearing, range, altitude and aspect, relative to the friendly aircraft or bullseye.

irp.fas.org Report

#93

Buddy lock.

NATO brevity code meaning a lock to a known friendly aircraft, normally a response to a spike or buddy spike and accompanied with position, heading or altitude.

irp.fas.org Report

#94

Bugout.

NATO brevity code which means separation from a particular operation with no intent to re-engage.

irp.fas.org Report

#95

Burn glint.

NATO brevity code asking for illumination.

irp.fas.org Report

#96

Buster.

A NATO brevity call to fly at maximum continuous speed.

irp.fas.org Report

#97

Chattermark.

NATO brevity code calling to begin using briefed radio procedures to counter communications jamming.

irp.fas.org Report

#98

Christmas tree.

NATO brevity code word for turning on all the exterior lighting.

irp.fas.org Report

#99

Cobra.

NATO brevity code meaning a ASW torpedo in gyro angle snake search (GASS) mode.

irp.fas.org Report

#100

Confetti.

NATO brevity code word for a chaff lane or a corridor.

irp.fas.org Report

#101

Datum.

NATO brevity code word for the last known position of a submarine after contact was lost.

irp.fas.org Report

#102

Dolly.

NATO brevity code name for a Tactical Digital Information Link.

fas.org Report

#103

Duck.

NATO brevity code a tactical air-launched decoy (TALD).

irp.fas.org Report

#104

Echo.

NATO brevity code for a positive SEESAW or electronic warfare system.

irp.fas.org Report

#105

Feet wet/dry.

NATO brevity code for when flying over water/land.

irp.fas.org Report

#106

Glowworm.

NATO brevity code name for a flare-dropping aircraft.

irp.fas.org Report

#107

Mr. Skylight.

Paged over the PA system, it alerts the crew that there is a minor emergency somewhere.

Report

#108

Code Black J.

In hospitals and other buildings covered by Australian Standard 4083, this code means that there is a self-harm case.

saiglobal.com Report

#109

Code Blue.

In hospitals and other buildings covered by Australian Standard 4083, it means that there is a medical emergency.

saiglobal.com Report

#110

Code Yellow.

In hospitals and other buildings covered by Australian Standard 4083, it means that there is an internal emergency.

saiglobal.com Report

#111

Code Grey.

In hospitals under Alberta Health Services, Code Grey means there is shelter in place/air exclusion.

athabascau.ca Report

#112

Code Orange.

In hospitals under Alberta Health Services, it means that there is a mass casualty incident.

athabascau.ca Report

#113

Code 99.

In hospitals under British Columbia Ministry of Health, this code word warns of incoming trauma.

gov.bc.ca Report

#114

Internal triage.

In hospitals in US, it is used to alert about an internal emergency, like bomb or bomb threat, computer network down, major plumbing problems and power or telephone outages.

hasc.org Report

#115

Mr. Johnson is in theater number three.

It may be used by movie theater employees to alert about a fire or a smoke in that theater.

Report

#116

Den of Thieves or Fagin's Kitchen.

London taxi drivers use these code names for the London Stock Exchange.

Report

#117

American Workhouse.

Used by London taxi drivers to describe the Park Lane Hotel.

Report

#118

Magic CIrcle.

Used by London taxi drivers to describe the area around Piccadilly.

Report

#119

The Kremlin.

Used by London taxi drivers to describe the cab shelter by Albert Bridge.

Report

#120

The Raft.

Rank above the Victoria Station as described by the London taxi drivers.

Report

#121

The Rathole.

This code name is used by London taxi drivers to describe the rank at Embankment Station.

Report

#122

The Resistance.

Code name given by London taxi drivers to Harley Street.

Report

Community Member
8 minutes ago

Harley Street is known for an abundance of private doctors, who resisted the creation of the NHS.

#123

The Spit and Cough.

London taxi drivers use this code name for the Athenaeum Club.

Report

#124

The Pipe.

Used by London taxi drivers to describe the Blackwall Tunnel.

Report

#125

10-4 Roger.

Used by truckers, it means "yes".

Report

#126

Back Door.

Truckers use this to describe someone who is behind another trucker's truck, like a police officer.

Report

#127

Chicken Truck.

Truckers use this code name to describe a heavily modified truck, with a lot of additional lights and accessories.

Report

#128

Clean Shot.

Truckers use this to let other truck drivers know, that there are no police officers on the road ahead.

Report

#129

Diesel Bear.

A code name used by truckers to describe a Department of Transportation officer.

Report

#130

Four-Wheeler.

Truck drivers use this to describe regular, four-wheeled cars and other vehicles.

Report

#131

"Wipin' Her Feet."

Used by truckers to describe when the truck is slipping or sliding.

Report

#132

"Westbound, you're good to bring it on back to the Granny lane."

Means a trucker in front can pull back to the slow lane in front of another trucker.

Report

#133

"Kojak with a Kodak at the... yard stick."

Truckers use this to warn other truck drivers of police operating a radar at a particular mile marker.

Report

#134

"Going to the barn yard."

Truckers describe the trucking company's yard this way.

Report

#135

"Bear bait going past the 52."

Truckers describe a car going at an excessive speed in this way.

Report

#136

"Doors to arrival and crosscheck."

Said by the senior flight attendant, it means that the plane is approaching the gate.

Report

#137

Ground Stop.

This code word describes the moment when the destinations are reduced by the air traffic control.

Report

#138

EFC Time.

The point at which the flight crew can expect to be set free from a holding pattern or from a ground stop.

Report

#139

Bogey.

During World War 2, Royal Air Force pilots used this code word for unidentified and possibly unfriendly aircraft.

Report

#140

Channel Stop.

During World War 2, Royal Air Force pilots called this the air operations intended to stop the enemy ship passing through the Strait of Dover.

Report

#141

Instep.

During World War 2, Royal Air Force pilots used this code word to describe missions to restrict attacks on Coastal Command aircraft by routinely maintaining a presence over Western Approaches.

Report

#142

Intruder.

During World War 2, Royal Air Force pilots used code word "Intruder" to describe offensive patrols to destroy enemy aircraft over friendly territory.

Report

#143

Kipper.

Used by Royal Air Force pilots in World War 2 to describe patrols to protect fishing boats in the North Sea.

Report

#144

Mahmoud.

Used by Royal Air Force pilots in World War 2 to describe sorties flown by de Havilland Mosquitos with rear-facing radar.

Report

#145

Noball.

Used by Royal Air Force pilots in World War 2 to describe attacks on V-Weapons launch sites.

Report

#146

Ranger.

Used by Royal Air Force pilots in World War 2 to describe freelance flights over enemy territory.

Report

#147

Roadstead.

Used by Royal Air Force pilots in World War 2 to describe dive bombing and low-level attacks on enemy ships at sea or at a harbor.

Report

#148

Rodeo.

Used by Royal Air Force pilots in World War 2 to describe fighter sweeps over enemy controlled area.

Report

#149

Rover.

Used by Royal Air Force pilots in World War 2 to describe armed reconnaissance flights.

Report

#150

Tally-ho.

This radio-telephony code word was used by Royal Air Force pilots in World War 2, which means "enemy in sight".

Report

Community Member
6 minutes ago

From fox hunting, this cry goes up when the quarry is sighted.

#151

Anyface.

Brevity code for Airborne Early Warning (AEW) aircraft.

irp.fas.org Report

#152

Arizona.

Brevity NATO code meaning that there is no anti-radiation (ARM) ordnance left.

irp.fas.org Report

#153

"As fragged."

Brevity NATO code for meaning that the unit or element will be performing exactly as ordered by the air tasking order (ATO).

irp.fas.org Report

#154

Ball.

NATO brevity code meaning the aircraft carrier optical landing system.

irp.fas.org Report

#155

Bassett.

NATO brevity code word meaning a rocket-thrown ASW torpedo.

irp.fas.org Report

#156

"Bloomer".

NATO brevity code meaning "disregard my last transmission".

irp.fas.org Report

Community Member
5 minutes ago (edited)

A bloomer being an old slang term for a c*ck-up.

#157

Buddy spike.

NATO brevity code meaning a friendly aircraft air-to-air indication on radar warning receiver (RWR).

irp.fas.org Report

#158

Bulldog.

NATO brevity code meaning a friendly surface or submarine-launched AShM.

irp.fas.org Report

#159

Candygram.

NATO brevity informative call to an aircraft, informing that the electronic warfare (EW) targeting information is available on a briefed secure net.

irp.fas.org Report

#160

GERTSUB.

NATO brevity code for when there is a visual sighting of a submarine.

irp.fas.org Report

#161

Champagne.

A NATO brevity code for a type of attack, where there are three distinct groups with two in front and one behind.

irp.fas.org Report

#162

Cloak.

NATO brevity informative or directive call to switch from normal exterior lights to covert night vision device (NVD) only lighting.

irp.fas.org Report

#163

Cowboys.

NATO brevity code word for ships of an ASW Search and Attack Unit (SAU).

irp.fas.org Report

#164

Deadstick.

NATO brevity call meaning that there is no propulsive power due to the loss of one or multiple engines.

irp.fas.org Report

#165

De-louse.

NATO brevity code for a directive to detect and identify an unknown aircraft trailing a friendly aircraft.

irp.fas.org Report

#166

Dogbox.

NATO brevity code word for an area within which units may interfere with or be in danger of ASW torpedoes.

irp.fas.org Report

#167

Dustbin.

NATO brevity code name for a nuclear ASW depth charge.

irp.fas.org Report

#168

Echelon.

NATO brevity code for a formation with a wingman placed around 45 degrees behind leader's 3/9 (o'clock) line.

irp.fas.org Report

#169

Fish.

NATO brevity code meaning that there is an incoming torpedo.

irp.fas.org Report

#170

Furball.

NATO brevity code name for a turning fight involving multiple aircraft.

irp.fas.org Report

#171

Gingerbread.

NATO brevity code for a directive to establish or maintain a tighter brevity over voice communication.

irp.fas.org Report

#172

Code Black Beta.

In hospitals and other buildings covered by Australian Standard 4083, it means that there is an active shooter.

saiglobal.com Report

#173

Code Amber:

In hospitals under British Columbia Ministry of Health, Code Amber means that there is a missing or abducted child.

gov.bc.ca Report

#174

All-call.

Whole crew on the plane must report at this instant.

Report

#175

Last minute paperwork.

It means the flight crew is waiting for the maintenance staff to finish everything in the flight's log book.

Report

