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Cartoonist Chris Shorten specializes in a particular kind of humor: the sort that emerges when everyday logic is pushed just far enough to become ridiculous. Based in Australia, he creates single-panel cartoons that draw inspiration from modern technology, language, popular culture, social conventions, and the countless oddities people encounter in daily life. His jokes often begin with a familiar premise before taking an unexpected detour, revealing how strange many of our assumptions can seem when viewed from a slightly different angle.

Part of what makes Shorten's work so distinctive is its efficiency. His drawings are intentionally simple, allowing the idea itself to remain the focus. Whether he's imagining planets with emotional problems, trees engaging in philosophical debates, or absurd solutions to everyday inconveniences, the humor is driven less by spectacle and more by clever observation. The result is a style of cartooning that feels both accessible and surprisingly inventive, rewarding readers who enjoy humor built around language, perspective, and unexpected connections.

More info: Instagram | chrisshorten.com | middlesquiggle.substack.com