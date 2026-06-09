41 Clever Cartoons By Chris Shorten That Take Everyday Logic To Unexpected Places
Cartoonist Chris Shorten specializes in a particular kind of humor: the sort that emerges when everyday logic is pushed just far enough to become ridiculous. Based in Australia, he creates single-panel cartoons that draw inspiration from modern technology, language, popular culture, social conventions, and the countless oddities people encounter in daily life. His jokes often begin with a familiar premise before taking an unexpected detour, revealing how strange many of our assumptions can seem when viewed from a slightly different angle.
Part of what makes Shorten's work so distinctive is its efficiency. His drawings are intentionally simple, allowing the idea itself to remain the focus. Whether he's imagining planets with emotional problems, trees engaging in philosophical debates, or absurd solutions to everyday inconveniences, the humor is driven less by spectacle and more by clever observation. The result is a style of cartooning that feels both accessible and surprisingly inventive, rewarding readers who enjoy humor built around language, perspective, and unexpected connections.
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Outside of cartooning, Shorten is involved in a wide range of creative projects. He publishes "MiddleSquiggle", a newsletter that offers readers a behind-the-scenes look at his creative process and cartoons. He is also the creator of "Art Needs Friends", a community-focused initiative designed to help artists connect and support one another, as well as the writer behind (is a) "Good Thing", a newsletter dedicated to sharing positive stories and ideas. In addition, he co-hosts "The Brunswick Beer Collective" podcast and works professionally as a book editor and designer, bringing the same attention to storytelling and communication that characterizes his comics.
The cartoons below showcase the breadth of Shorten's imagination, from playful wordplay and surreal scenarios to observations about technology, creativity, and human behavior. If you've ever enjoyed humor that takes ordinary ideas and nudges them into unexpected territory, you'll likely find plenty to appreciate in his work.
"Which one? The official leader? He just takes one of his many naps. The other one just moved to Argentina."
That's what happens when you censor every nìpple on TV...
Reminds me of a bunch of sketches with German Comedienne Anke Engelke.