Breaking Stereotypes Of Beauty: 20 Portraits I Took Using Clear Water
In my photo series Curves, I am displaying another, original look of portrait photography. It goes beyond the classical beauty and prefers an abstract art image of the photographed model. I try to distort the perfect symmetry of the shape so that the final portrait will look at first like an abstract painting.
In my more recent and abstract photo ideas, I am questioning the viewer's perception of aesthetics and encouraging them to find beauty in abstract imperfection, which is so unique and rare in current media.
The curvature of the image is achieved by using the physical properties of water. The surface of all water is curved. The water in motion creates irregular curves of the object. It can move, curve, reflect.
With my creative ideas, I break the perfection and create unique abstract underwater portraits aiming to show that even imperfection can be beautiful. I was inspired by famous as well as modern painters, who create beautiful paintings and are not afraid to break classic portrait rules. I wanted to bring that to my underwater photography series. I find excitement in the creative process as the possibilities of water curvature are endless.
The project won 2nd place in 2019 FineArt Photography Awards, abstract category. You can also find the photographs in Vogue Best of and Photo of the Day gallery.
Extraordinary imagery. I really like it and it's unusual. Good to see something different. This is very creative and offers so much visually and perceptively. In this one, it's the nails which stand out. It's almost as if the male has morphed into the female and that they're one and the same.
Crikey I couldn't have this on my wall but it's hard to look away from. Visually stunning yet unpleasant and that its power. The viewer is forced to have a reaction. The image is almost defying you to be objective. Really very clever but I still wouldn't have it on my wall.
All these people are objectively pretty (symmetrical faces, well groomed, in shape, no deformities) so it's not breaking a single stereotype. But it is a cool effect. Creates an interesting abstract feel to the images on some of them, less so on others.
These are absolutely stunning!
Honestly don't like these. Looks a mess.
