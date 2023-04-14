Prepare to be amazed by the miniature world of Tomo Tanaka, a Japanese artist who has been making 1/12 or even 1/24 scale models for over a decade. Using materials like clay and epoxy, Tanaka meticulously crafts highly detailed miniature versions of common household items, including delicious-looking meals that are small enough to fit on fingertips.

Tanaka's brand, Nunu's House, has gained a huge following on social media, thanks to his incredibly realistic miniature creations. Despite their small size, his sculptures are so detailed that it's hard to distinguish them from the real thing. From lettuce and cheese-filled burgers to roast beef sushi and an assorted box of chocolates, Tanaka's miniature food sculptures look good enough to eat! Follow along as we take a closer look at some of Tomo Tanaka's masterpieces, and discover the amazing level of skill and artistry that goes into creating these tiny works of art.

More info: Instagram | Facebook