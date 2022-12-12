Instagram Account Compares Art With Sports Moments, And People Find It Funnily Accurate (70 New Pics)
Are you a fan of art? Then you came to the right place. And are you a fan of sports? Well, then, you are in for a treat.
An Instagram account called "Art But Make It Sports" with more than 43 thousand followers shares side-by-side images of athletes compared with an art piece, showing the similarities between the two. The resemblance is uncanny and also funny.
In a previous post, this Instagram owner shared how their creative mind works: "a lot of the time it’s just seeing something and recognizing a painting or theme in artwork that I’ve been exposed to in the past. I can’t necessarily explain how it happens."
More info: Instagram | artbutmakeitsports.com
put some clothes on that child pls. jesus is prob freezing
I love these expressions. It's like they're saying: "Do you see the BS that I have to put up with?"