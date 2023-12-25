12 Drawings Of My Christmas Memories That I Made Using A Ball Pen
I am an office worker with a passion for drawing using a ballpoint pen. I consistently create small paintings from my imagination. My artwork often whimsically merges elements from memory. This post is the result of my Christmas imagination for this year.
More info: Facebook
These are lovely drawings, would like to see more of them. Maybe spring or summer scenes?
I will try. Thanks you too much.
Your art has the power to transport me to another world, and I'd be honored to have that experience every day by adding this piece to my collection. Is it for sale?
p/s Giving you as my Christmas presents to you, not for sale.
Hello, I'm so happy to hear your comments. I don't draw them for sale, but I can give them to you if you love them. I'm in Vietnam, I've never sent paintings out of the country, so if you want to receive them, I'll find out how. Facebook của tôi là : Hoa Nhất Tiếu Email của tôi là: ukyokuyo@gmail.com
