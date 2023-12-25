ADVERTISEMENT

I am an office worker with a passion for drawing using a ballpoint pen. I consistently create small paintings from my imagination. My artwork often whimsically merges elements from memory. This post is the result of my Christmas imagination for this year.

#1

My Gifts

An Trần
#2

Garden Corner

An Trần
#3

Christmas Trees?

An Trần
#4

Somewhere

An Trần
#5

Table Of Tea

An Trần
#6

Snowmen

An Trần
#7

Beside My Room

An Trần
#8

Neighbor's Fence

An Trần
#9

Garden Decorations

An Trần
#10

Small House

An Trần
#11

Sitting Outside

An Trần
#12

End

An Trần
