There are certain things that many find beautiful and inspiring, and horses or ponies are among them. Naturally, for most, seeing one by the school gates in the morning might make their day, yet for some parents, it may become challenging when their kid decides they want to ride it.

Yet there is probably no way around teaching a kid to find appropriate ways to enjoy various things. At least such was the discussion online, after this Redditor let her kid ride a pony to school and was confronted by another parent.

A girl rode her pony to the school gates; her mom was then confronted by another parent and sought advice online

A woman who owns two horses allowed her daughter to ride her pony to school gates

The pony attracted a small crowd and lapped up all the pats and strokes from kids

Yet a girl of around 8 years of age asked to ride the horse and the horse owner explained she has to learn with a safer horse

A woman has recently brought her story to the Reddit AITA community online after she let her daughter ride a pony to the school gates and was confronted by another parent about it.

The woman shared that every morning, her daughter gets all of her pony chores done before they leave for school, as she owns two horses – one is hers and the other one is her 7-year-old daughter’s pony.

The family lives on the outskirts of a fairly populated city where it’s not uncommon to see horses occasionally and the story starts as the woman agreed to let her daughter ride her pony to school because she thought it was a harmless, fun thing to do, and would give the pony some exercise on a day they already had plans for the evening.

As they arrived at the school gates, it was all going well, and even though the pony naturally gathered a small crowd, he was well-behaved and lapped up all the pats and strokes from kids.

However, a girl from the year above the OP’s daughter also wished to ride the pony. As the horse owner told her politely she couldn’t because she didn’t have a special hat and she would have to learn on a safer horse, the girl immediately burst into tears and pleaded with her mom to let her ride.

The crying girl’s mother looked at the horse owner with disgust and asked if she could now see what happens when one brings “a f*****g horse to a school” and stormed off with her kid.

While the woman assured readers that her horse was safe around kids, she wished to know if she might have been a jerk to take it to the school gates.

The girl immediately burst into tears, while her mother cursed at the horse owner for bringing the horse to the school gates

The woman was also told by her friend during the weekend she shouldn’t have brought her pony to the school gates

Verywell Family discussed the importance of introducing and nurturing the skill of impulse control in children, as without effective intervention certain harmful behavior can become normalized and worsen over time.

One step towards better awareness and accordingly, self-regulation, as listed by Verywell Family, is the skill of recognizing and labeling one’s feelings, as a child who isn’t able to say, “I’m angry” or “I’m sad” is more likely to hit or throw themselves on the floor in order to show they’re upset.

They also emphasized that teaching one’s kid problem-solving skills is crucial and highly effective; it consists of showing a kid that there is more than just one way to solve a problem and encouraging them to brainstorm ideas and decide which solution is most likely to be effective.

Finally, Verywell Family advised to teach one’s kids specific anger management techniques, such as taking a walk around the house or playing with their pet.

Coming back to the original post, the woman’s story gathered 12.9k upvotes on Reddit in just four days, and people judged the woman was not a jerk in this situation. Commenters noted that the crying girl’s mother was blaming the horse owner for her own lack of parenting skills, rather than managing her child’s expectations.

Redditors sided with the woman, noting that the crying girl’s mother blamed her for her own lack of parenting skills

