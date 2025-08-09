ADVERTISEMENT

We were all taught to be kind to our fellow humans. We all believe that kindness is a net positive for society as a whole. But as we go through life, we realize that there is a considerable gap between what we believe and what we actually put into action.

Of course, everyone is wired differently. Some people still have it in their hearts to selflessly do something good for another person, and they would even take it up a notch through chaotic good acts.

Here are some examples, which can hopefully inspire you to show some form of kindness and positivity. As you scroll through, you will also find our conversations with some experts about altruistic behavior.