We were all taught to be kind to our fellow humans. We all believe that kindness is a net positive for society as a whole. But as we go through life, we realize that there is a considerable gap between what we believe and what we actually put into action

Of course, everyone is wired differently. Some people still have it in their hearts to selflessly do something good for another person, and they would even take it up a notch through chaotic good acts. 

Here are some examples, which can hopefully inspire you to show some form of kindness and positivity. As you scroll through, you will also find our conversations with some experts about altruistic behavior.

#1

Steal A Car, Save A Baby

Man returns baby left in stolen car, scolds parents, then steals car again in morally grey chaotic good act story.

Abzkaban Report

    #2

    This Person’s Grandma Was Awesome

    Text conversation showing morally grey acts shared in the chaotic good online group about a 90-year-old grandma stealing food.

    CosmicLuci Report

    #3

    Embodiement Of Chaotic F***ing Good

    Mugshot of a woman involved in a morally grey act shared in the chaotic good online group post.

    Elegant-Variety-7482 Report

    If a stranger asked you if they could stay in your house for the night, you would likely flat-out shut them down. And for many people, it isn’t natural to do an act of kindness without expecting something in return. But why is that? 

    One factor may be a fear of judgment, according to Jared Broussard, MA, LPC, individual therapist and owner of Thumos.Life Mindfulness & Psychology

    As he explained to Bored Panda, we tend to ask questions like, “What if I mess up?” “Does this person really need my help?” “Am I doing this for the right reasons?”
    #4

    To Have A Handy-Dandy Hotline

    Screenshot of a tweet about ICE pausing a hotline after most calls reporting undocumented immigrants targeted Elon Musk.

    HalfwayPost Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WAWAWAWAWAWAWAWA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🤣 😂 🤣 😂 🤣 😂 🤣 😂 🤣 😂 🤣 😂

    #5

    In 1981, Ken Mcelroy, The Town Bully In Skidmore, Missouri, Was Shot In Broad Daylight. He’d Been Terrorizing The Place For Years, And Despite A Crowd Of People Watching, No One Spoke Up. The M***er Was Never Solved

    Interior of a vandalized truck with broken windows and dirty seats, illustrating chaotic good morally grey acts.

    blue_leaves987 Report

    #6

    How Many Carts Is Acceptable To Use To Block A Bad Driver?

    Black Tesla parked illegally in a shopping cart corral, showcasing a morally grey act shared in the chaotic good online group.

    "At least a f***ing dozen"

    dante9pippo Report

    According to licensed therapist and Grovemind Therapy founder Sabrina Grover, LCSW, the scarcity mindset may be a hindrance. It’s thinking that “If I help them, then I won’t have enough.” The same thing applies to trauma and burnout, where helping others may feel like an “emotional stretch.” 

    “It’s not always about unwillingness. Sometimes it’s about capacity,” Grover said.
    #7

    In 1974, Inez García, A Puerto Rican Woman Living In California, Shot A Man Who Had R***d Her

    Black and white portrait of a smiling woman illustrating morally grey acts shared in the chaotic good online group.

    ZenMasterZee Report

    #8

    When A System Is Broken, We Make It Work

    Chat message describing a chaotic good morally grey act involving exploiting a university's automated test system.

    Jaszs Report

    #9

    It Doesn’t Make Sense!!!!!

    Text post from the chaotic good online group about being taught justice and liberty yet facing unfair treatment.

    Suitable-Beginning-2 Report

    There’s also an evolutionary component at play here, according to licensed marriage and family therapist Jason Aaronson, who is also the clinical and executive director at Golden Road Recovery. As he explained, altruism is a social trait that helped humans survive as a species. 

    However, Aaronson also mentioned that inherent biases and the need for social validation may hinder people from doing something entirely selfless for another person.
    #10

    This Guy's Mum's Health Insurance Was Denied So He Discussed It With A Luigi Mangione Pic And The Company Soon Got In Action

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange highlighting morally grey acts shared in the chaotic good online group.

    Delta_Knight17 Report

    #11

    Madlad Steals Ship To Free Slaves:

    Historic image of Robert Smalls, whose morally grey acts include stealing a Confederate ship and aiding slave rescues during the Civil War.

    Brent_Fox Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I worked in Augusta, Georgia I worked with one of his descendants. Great guy.

    #12

    Octavia <3

    Woman in patterned dress and green hat holding a pie, symbolizing morally grey acts shared in a chaotic good online group.

    Difficult_Lynx_5971 Report

    We live in an age where being taken advantage of is at an all-time high. Even the smartest people are vulnerable to scams. And according to clinical psychologist, podcaster, author, and Pranh Healing & Wellness PLLC founder Dr. Gitika Talwar, the fear of falling victim to a potential fraud is another factor. 

    “Sometimes doing things out of the goodness of your heart can make people feel vulnerable to exploitation, and they might want to be careful about who they help and how,” she said.

    #13

    Tiktokers Are ‘Hunting’ Tesla Cybertrucks To Project Anti-Musk Messages On The Tailgate

    Cybertrucks with projected anti-Musk and Tesla messages in a morally grey chaotic good online group context.

    bruhlmaocmonbro Report

    #14

    It Was Never F***ing About…

    Text post discussing morally grey acts related to undocumented immigrants, reflecting chaotic good perspectives shared online.

    Suitable-Beginning-2 Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a French, it's deeply disturbing to see all the people reporting their neighbour to ICE. Reminds me of a certain subject I studied in History classes.

    #15

    Phoolan Devi, India's F***ing "Bandit Queen"

    Woman wearing bandolier and blindfold, smiling while standing among a group, illustrating chaotic good morally grey acts.

    blue_leaves987 Report

    It seems like there are way too many roadblocks that set us back from selflessly showing kindness. That then begs an important question: how can altruism be standardized in a society where political divisiveness, prejudice, and hatred are rampant? Broussard says it is up to us to take action, even in our own little way. 

    “People (must) make their efforts each day in both big and small ways to exhibit those altruistic actions as best they can, with the awareness that they would need to do so in the presence of the type of uncomfortable thoughts and feelings,” he said.
    #16

    That's One Way...

    Screenshot of a chaotic good post showing a Florida man stopping a street fight by running everyone over.

    Catcatian Report

    #17

    Water Chad Is On A Mission

    Man standing inside a deep rocky hole, illustrating a chaotic good morally grey act in an unusual setting.

    After his wife was denied water by upper caste people, Indian laborer Bapuro Tajne managed to dig her a well in under 40 days and ended up discovering a water source capable of sustaining his entire village.

    PlentyOfMoxie Report

    #18

    Marianne Bachmeier K***ed The F**k Who K***ed Her 7-Year-Old Daughter In The Middle Of His Trial

    Black and white photo of a woman surrounded by photographers and a man in uniform, illustrating morally grey acts.

    senorphone1 Report

    britjap_1 avatar
    Panda On My Balcony
    Panda On My Balcony
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good on her. There are times when Biblical justice is the only right answer.

    Many people view life as a survival of the fittest, a dog-eat-dog world. And for kindness to spread like an epidemic, Aaronson says it happens once we learn to work together. 

    “Undoubtedly, the ability to be altruistic exists within humanity,” he said. “(It) can be developed when strong empathic and cooperative values and a sense of shared humanity are fostered.”
    #19

    Posted In Dallas Airport Bathroom Stalls. Phone Number Calls The Lt. Governor

    Security notice about Electronic Genital Verification using AI for restroom access, shown in chaotic good morally grey acts.

    orangecatsocialclub Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is hysterical and is what they will probably come up with next to "protect" us ladies.

    #20

    Here’s Your Chance

    Screenshot of a social media post from Alt National Park Service showing a sarcastic and chaotic good comment.

    wcsib01 Report

    #21

    Banner In New Hampshire

    Highway overpass with a chaotic good morally grey acts sign reading "Where's the list?" over the road.

    Winter-Stranger-3709 Report

    But apart from people’s efforts, a systematic change is also necessary, according to licensed psychologist and Sunburst Psychology founder Dr. Yuxin Sun. As she stated, it’s about building a social system that can accommodate every person’s basic needs, instead of having a small percentage of people holding most of the resources and causing strife. 

    “We can become more open and kind to people who are different from us, and be more naturally drawn to giving and gifting from a place of abundance.”
    #22

    What Is Mike Johnson Trying To Hide?

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing morally grey acts related to hiding Epstein files, shared in chaotic good online groups.

    victorybus Report

    #23

    King Of Chaos Did Some F***ing Good. May He Rest In Peace

    Band members taking a bow on stage after chaotic good morally grey acts shared in an online group performance.

    JayGatsby52 Report

    #24

    J6er Loses Everything

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing struggles and social reintegration related to chaotic good morally grey acts online group.

    pippinlup61611 Report

    In terms of causing a systematic change, Grover advocates for building human connection, something she describes as “one of the most powerful tools” to foster kindness in the world. As she explained, sharing stories and listening with empathy can cause a significant shift. 

    “Love becomes possible when we slow down, stay curious, and commit to learning about each other.”

    #25

    Don’t Fact Check This Sh*t Article.. Actually Do.. Might Be True

    Headline from NewsBeek discussing supply chain shortages, egg prices, and coffee tariffs impacting the breakfast industry.

    West_Upstairs_46 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, in fact they ARE kil‍ling the breakfast industry. But that is the least of my worries about what all they are kil‍ling.

    #26

    Just A Little Art Project:

    Person pointing at a colorful altered American flag on a screen, shared in a chaotic good online group post.

    "Next time you see someone who hasn't filled out their DIY pride flag, help them out by coloring it in for them!
    It's nice to be nice"

    Brent_Fox Report

    #27

    Some Rich Person Anonymously Donated $30k To Luigi

    Donation message on GiveSendGo from an anonymous giver, reflecting morally grey acts in the chaotic good online group.

    Repulsive-Ad-7180 Report

    I would like to believe that there is still so much good in this world. Dr. Talwar agrees, saying, “Love is an ongoing practice, like a seed you have to water and nourish.”

    “There are ways for us all to build solidarity without erasing each other’s humanity,” she said. “At the heart of it, altruism can be a way of seeing each other’s humanity and reinforcing our own, too.”

    #28

    Luigi Street Art Resistance: The Space Invader Strategy

    Pixelated street art resembling a video game character on a concrete wall, illustrating chaotic good morally grey acts.

    mrrapacz Report

    #29

    Google Maps Has Fallen, Bing Maps Has Fallen But Mapquest Is Holding The Line

    MapQuest interface showing a Gulf of Mexico map with local dining options, highlighting morally grey acts in chaotic good groups.

    fleebinflobbin Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mapquest, we are proud of your integrity. P.S. Fu‍ck that orange guy.

    #30

    A Dancer Flew A Combined Palestinian And Sudanese Flag During Kendrick Lamar’s Half-Time Show; The Flag Was Waved For About 45 Seconds Before He Was Tackled By Security And LED Out

    Person holding Sudan Gaza flag during chaotic good morally grey acts at a public event with a crowd and security present.

    xx_eversincehell_xx Report

