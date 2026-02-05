Chaos Split Cup Acrylic Pour 🌊 From Wild Pour to Fine Details

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the second Split cup pour with a wild start and calm ending for fine details. Pouring paint fast and from up high creates beautiful depth with colour mixing and the slower up-close pour makes gorgeous details.

The top part of this painting feels like standing on a cliff above a liquid planet.

Those turquoise rivers look like memory itself—slow, deep, ancient—while the gold cuts through them like sunlight breaking open a storm. There’s tension here: calm water vs molten fire, serenity flirting with danger. Like an ocean that knows it was once lava and hasn’t quite forgotten.

The lower part?

That’s where it gets juicy. Those dark, layered cells feel like tectonic plates sliding, secrets pushing up through skin.

For my eyes, It’s not just pretty — it’s alive, breathing, ..

A little wild.

A little holy.

A little “don’t touch me, I bite.”

Just like me! 😈

List of colors used for this Chaos Split Cup Acrylic Pour:

Amsterdam Prussian Blue

Custom mixed Metallic green

Amsterdam Greenish blue

DecoArt Extreme sheen Aquamarine

Amsterdam Turquise green

DecoArt Extreme sheen 24K Gold

Pearl white mix

