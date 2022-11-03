Family Decides To Change Their Adopted Kid’s Name, Upsets Birth Family, Ends Up Telling Them Off

Having your own baby and adopting one are two very different experiences but each of them have their own joys and challenges. One step that adoptive parents are most likely to miss is the choosing of a name and deciding on what they want to call their child.

Most likely is the correct wording as the parents may want to choose a new name for their child, especially if they are adopting a baby and if the previous name has some negative connotations and they can do that. However, when this woman changed her kid’s name, the biological parents were quite mad and the situation escalated a bit with people snapping at each other and now she thinks that she may have been too harsh.

More info: Reddit

Woman changed her adoptive child’s name and had to shut down social media because of the harassment

Image credits: Maessive (not the actual image)

The Original Poster (OP) is a mom for 3 kids now, but the last addition to the family was adopted. The family wasn’t planning on it, but life circumstances led the baby into their arms. The boy was just a newborn when OP’s husband’s cousin Sue gave him to them as she and the baby’s dad John were suffering from addiction and couldn’t take care of a child.

This was supposed to be a temporary decision until the parents recovered, but after 2 years without any results, and even without any visible effort, OP and her husband decided to officially adopt the baby, especially because his biological parents didn’t show any interest neither in their recovery nor their child.

The woman was not planning any more kids after her 2 daughters but she is happy that she got to adopt her son

Image credits: u/Any-Blacberry-5557

After the boy was officially adopted, the mom wanted to also officially change his name as she and her husband never referred to him by his birth name anyway. It was because the baby was named after John’s brother, who died after an overdose which occurred while Sue was pregnant with the baby in the story.

The mom didn’t think it was appropriate because of its backstory. She imagined that it wouldn’t be pleasant for him to tell others who he was named after, so the new parents registered the boy’s middle name as his first name, which is the new dad’s and Sue’s grandfather’s name. With his middle name, the parents honored OP’s dad, who fell in love with his grandchild from first sight.

The boy’s biological parents are the husband’s cousin and her boyfriend, but because of addiction problems, they couldn’t raise their son

Image credits: u/Any-Blacberry-5557

It was decided that the woman and her husband would temporarily take care of the baby until his parents recovered

Image credits: u/Any-Blacberry-5557

When John’s family found out about it, they were furious and were blasting the OP’s social media, insulting and degrading her. Keep in mind that this family has no blood connection either to the OP or her husband. At some point the woman had had enough of it and snapped back.

She was harsh, calling out the dead brother for his crimes and his life full of vices. Some would say that it’s inappropriate to talk like that about dead people, but she felt that she had the right to defend herself even if her husband thought that she went too far.

When Bored Panda got in contact with the woman, she told us that she knew the story of the dead brother because she saw the police and court reports and she told us that “There are reasons CPS apprehended the baby AT BIRTH. We received him because we were approached after another of my husband’s family members suggested us as a solution.”

However, that never happened and the temporary parents officially adopted the boy, who has been in their care for 2 years

Image credits: Patrick Connelly (not the actual image)

Image credits: u/Any-Blacberry-5557

The woman also told us that she doesn’t know for sure if the parents are only mad about her changing the boy’s name or because she adopted him: “We haven’t had contact with them since early on when I had the police remove them from my property. At that point they were demanding their child but they didn’t bother going to any of the scheduled visits before or after.”

What is for sure is that the biological parents do know about the OP adopting their child. “Bio dad and bio mom were both served with legal documents. Neither bio parent filed any legal objections during the process. They didn’t respond or acknowledge anything. But they were legally served.”

Before that, every interaction between the families was via phone and they met only once in the hospital with security and CPS supervising them. Later, the OP and her family “moved away after getting custody due to both our concerns over their previous hostility and refusal to do anything for the benefit or security of the baby.”

The new parents decided to change his name as he was named after his biological father’s brother who died after overdosing

Image credits: u/Any-Blacberry-5557

But then the harassment began. The ones that blew up OP’s social media were John’s family, the cousin’s boyfriend’s family who is not tied to the OP or her husband by blood or is in their friend circle: “Then out of the blue the bio dad’s mother suddenly realized or found out, or whatever. She rallied their family troops from whatever sewers and traphouses they were in and they waged their campaign on my social media and in messaging.” However, the biological parents never made an effort to contact the OP.

The mom wanted to make it clear, “Despite the accusations, we had no desire to have more children. Neither through theft, adoption nor birth. We did not seek it. We did not plan it.” She and her husband were actually enjoying the stage in their lives when their daughters needed less care as they are older and already thinking about college.

But at the same time, she is happy how it all turned out. “4 years ago I would have laughed and said you must be high, but now… My son is a gift I never knew we wanted and now I can’t imagine life without him. We didn’t know our little family was missing such an important piece until he came into our life and filled it.”

When the cousin’s boyfriend’s family found out about it, they harassed the adoptive mom and eventually she snapped back

Image credits: u/Any-Blacberry-5557

The woman pointed out that the dead brother didn’t live an honorable life, so he didn’t deserve to be remembered by giving his name to his nephew

Image credits: Mark Evans (not the actual image)

People in the comments agreed that the woman’s comment was harsh and that addiction is no joking matter because it takes lives, as it happened with John’s brother. At the same time, they pointed out that the child is already legally her and her husband’s, so if they wanted to change his name, they are able to do it and shouldn’t be harassed about it by the biological parents who didn’t show any interest in being real parents until then.

We would like to know what you think of the story and the comment the woman made about John’s dead brother. Do you think she was justified as she was being harassed? Do you think it was possible to just ignore it, seeing that the people harassing her were related to her adopted son? We would love to hear your insights in the comments!

Redditors supported the mom and could justify her reaction even if it was harsh