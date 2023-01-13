I create functional artwork made from discarded pots at a community ceramic studio in Brooklyn, NY.

I take unwanted pots from a communal clay studio and add text and faces to them. The challenge is to make something new out of half-finished pottery. I make at least one dish each day at Gasworks NYC, a ceramics studio in Brooklyn and share them with a wide audience online. 

Some works contain inspirational messages or instructions for use. Others are labeled containers. Many function as messages directly to the vessel's user.  

Most pieces aren't too expensive and are available on my website. 

More info: Instagram | davezackin.com

#1

The partially-melted spatula is my favorite spatula.

Dave Zackin
#2

Please do not forget to blink every four seconds.

Dave Zackin
#3

The amazing fish who can speak.

Dave Zackin
#4

This text makes the bowl harder to clean.

Dave Zackin
#5

So... We meet again...

Dave Zackin
#6

My problems are bigger than your problems.

Dave Zackin
#7

Dave Zackin
#8

Don't talk to me.

Dave Zackin
#9

Let's see if we can eat pancakes all day every day for a few months and survive.

Dave Zackin
#10

I just want to eat soup and go to bed early, man.

Dave Zackin
#11

Your hands are a little gross. Please use a fork to eat the rest of the M&Ms.

Dave Zackin
#12

It is a bowl to keep spiders in.

Dave Zackin
#13

I can see my house from here!

Dave Zackin
#14

Wow! This is just like eating off of my bathroom floor!

Dave Zackin
#15

Let's eat cookies an after that...

Dave Zackin
#16

Dear cat, your food is disgusting and you cannot read and I love you.

Dave Zackin
#17

I took a shower and I no longe smell bad and I think we should make out.

Dave Zackin
#18

You have eaten all my brains. I hope you are happy.

Dave Zackin
#19

Just some former and current lovers who are obsessed with me.

Dave Zackin
#20

I am ready for lunch.

Dave Zackin
#21

Now is not a good time.

Dave Zackin
#22

It's a shame that this thing only goes in one direction.

Dave Zackin
#23

I have been collecting these nuts for months to sustain me during the harsh winter ahead, but go ahead, have some as a snack i don't mind at all.

Dave Zackin
#24

The naked mole-rats are having a craaazy party in here!

Dave Zackin
#25

Let's be roommates!!

Dave Zackin
#26

Dave Zackin
#27

Devote your life to us please.

Dave Zackin
#28

Let's get out of here!

Dave Zackin
#29

Beep beep bip I am not programmed to wash dishes. Beep booop I am only programmed to dance.

Dave Zackin
#30

We are out of cheerios and I am ready to resort to cannibalism.

Dave Zackin
#31

What is even going on right now?

Dave Zackin
#32

You are mega-nerd.

Dave Zackin
#33

Let's make some holes in our teeth.

Dave Zackin
#34

When I find fruits that resemble human buttocks I display them in here. Look!

Dave Zackin
#35

Today is a good day to quit your job ans start illegal tilapia farm in the basement. Live your dream!

Dave Zackin
#36

Fart supplies.

Dave Zackin
#37

My pen is regular size.

Dave Zackin
#38

I am sorry that your new baby is illiterate.

Dave Zackin
#39

Portable micro-toilet.

Dave Zackin
#40

I didn't know what to get you, so I got you this fancy bowl. It was 700 dollars.

Dave Zackin
#41

Welcome to my home. Please eat out of this special bowl that looks like the toilet.

Dave Zackin
#42

Fine art.

Dave Zackin
#43

I have eaten too much and now I fall asleep.

Dave Zackin
#44

I wash my big toe in here.

Dave Zackin
#45

I keep accidentally time-travelling in the wrong direction, and now I am late for work.

Dave Zackin
#46

I am looking forward to eating your corpse.

Dave Zackin
#47

I memorized a lot of phone numbers as a kid and will now say them all out loud. Enjoy!

Dave Zackin
#48

Yes, I have been sticking my feet in the peanut bowl, but my feet have been in my rainboots all day and they are way cleaner than my hands are.

Dave Zackin
#49

Let's eat garbage.

Dave Zackin
#50

I'll eat it.

Dave Zackin
#51

Chew the pencil before you swallow the pencil.

Dave Zackin
#52

I made you a salad with wild edibles I found on my nature walk.

Dave Zackin
#53

Evidence of the divine creator's handiwork can be seen in my otherworldly beauty.

Dave Zackin
#54

Ones with words.

Dave Zackin
#55

Toenail clippings.

Dave Zackin
#56

I am a heart worm and I love you.

Dave Zackin
#57

I am a bottom feeder, but it's not a sex thing.

Dave Zackin
#58

Dave Zackin
#59

This water is from the sink, not the toilet.

Dave Zackin
#60

Former roomates.

Dave Zackin
#61

This is that cup from Indiana Jones #3, but it's the real one.

Dave Zackin
