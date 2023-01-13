I Create Ceramic Dishes With Personality (61 pics)
I create functional artwork made from discarded pots at a community ceramic studio in Brooklyn, NY.
I take unwanted pots from a communal clay studio and add text and faces to them. The challenge is to make something new out of half-finished pottery. I make at least one dish each day at Gasworks NYC, a ceramics studio in Brooklyn and share them with a wide audience online.
Some works contain inspirational messages or instructions for use. Others are labeled containers. Many function as messages directly to the vessel's user.
Most pieces aren't too expensive and are available on my website.
More info: Instagram | davezackin.com
The partially-melted spatula is my favorite spatula.
Please do not forget to blink every four seconds.
The amazing fish who can speak.
This text makes the bowl harder to clean.
So... We meet again...
My problems are bigger than your problems.
Don't talk to me.
Let's see if we can eat pancakes all day every day for a few months and survive.
I just want to eat soup and go to bed early, man.
Your hands are a little gross. Please use a fork to eat the rest of the M&Ms.
It is a bowl to keep spiders in.
I can see my house from here!
Wow! This is just like eating off of my bathroom floor!
Let's eat cookies an after that...
Dear cat, your food is disgusting and you cannot read and I love you.
I took a shower and I no longe smell bad and I think we should make out.
You have eaten all my brains. I hope you are happy.
Just some former and current lovers who are obsessed with me.
I am ready for lunch.
Now is not a good time.
It's a shame that this thing only goes in one direction.
I have been collecting these nuts for months to sustain me during the harsh winter ahead, but go ahead, have some as a snack i don't mind at all.
The naked mole-rats are having a craaazy party in here!
Let's be roommates!!
Devote your life to us please.
Let's get out of here!
Beep beep bip I am not programmed to wash dishes. Beep booop I am only programmed to dance.
We are out of cheerios and I am ready to resort to cannibalism.
What is even going on right now?
You are mega-nerd.
Let's make some holes in our teeth.
When I find fruits that resemble human buttocks I display them in here. Look!
Today is a good day to quit your job ans start illegal tilapia farm in the basement. Live your dream!
Fart supplies.
My pen is regular size.
I am sorry that your new baby is illiterate.
Portable micro-toilet.
I didn't know what to get you, so I got you this fancy bowl. It was 700 dollars.
Welcome to my home. Please eat out of this special bowl that looks like the toilet.
Fine art.
I have eaten too much and now I fall asleep.
I wash my big toe in here.
I keep accidentally time-travelling in the wrong direction, and now I am late for work.
I am looking forward to eating your corpse.
I memorized a lot of phone numbers as a kid and will now say them all out loud. Enjoy!
Yes, I have been sticking my feet in the peanut bowl, but my feet have been in my rainboots all day and they are way cleaner than my hands are.
Let's eat garbage.
I'll eat it.
Chew the pencil before you swallow the pencil.
I made you a salad with wild edibles I found on my nature walk.
Evidence of the divine creator's handiwork can be seen in my otherworldly beauty.
Ones with words.
Toenail clippings.
I am a heart worm and I love you.
I am a bottom feeder, but it's not a sex thing.
This water is from the sink, not the toilet.
Former roomates.
This is that cup from Indiana Jones #3, but it's the real one.
These are great, Dave! Nice work.
love
