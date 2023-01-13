I create functional artwork made from discarded pots at a community ceramic studio in Brooklyn, NY.

I take unwanted pots from a communal clay studio and add text and faces to them. The challenge is to make something new out of half-finished pottery. I make at least one dish each day at Gasworks NYC, a ceramics studio in Brooklyn and share them with a wide audience online.

Some works contain inspirational messages or instructions for use. Others are labeled containers. Many function as messages directly to the vessel's user.

Most pieces aren't too expensive and are available on my website.

More info: Instagram | davezackin.com