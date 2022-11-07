For one more week in O.D. Gallery in Amsterdam you can see an exhibition of my ceramic street art.

Ceramic street art is the heart of my creation, clay is my primary material. It was ceramic objects with lace motifs that were the first works I placed on the street in 2009. Over the last 13 years, I left several hundred of such laborious pieces on the streets of nearly 100 cities around the globe.

All over the world one of the most popular ways to decorate ceramic dishes is by pushing the lace onto fresh clay. This is how the pattern is created. One day I realized that these motifs are intriguing on their own, they don’t need an excuse such as a plate or a mug to exist. I started to make such no-purpose lacy objects and glue them on walls.

Each ceramic lace is made in two copies: one is left somewhere on the street, and the other becomes the center of the fragile art object. The title of each work is the name of the city in which the second copy of the lace was left.

O.D. Gallery , Singel 395, Amsterdam

Tuesday to Sunday, 12.00-18.00

Closing November 13.