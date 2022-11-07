For one more week in O.D. Gallery in Amsterdam you can see an exhibition of my ceramic street art.

Ceramic street art is the heart of my creation, clay is my primary material. It was ceramic objects with lace motifs that were the first works I placed on the street in 2009. Over the last 13 years, I left several hundred of such laborious pieces on the streets of nearly 100 cities around the globe.

All over the world one of the most popular ways to decorate ceramic dishes is by pushing the lace onto fresh clay. This is how the pattern is created. One day I realized that these motifs are intriguing on their own, they don’t need an excuse such as a plate or a mug to exist. I started to make such no-purpose lacy objects and glue them on walls.

Each ceramic lace is made in two copies: one is left somewhere on the street, and the other becomes the center of the fragile art object. The title of each work is the name of the city in which the second copy of the lace was left.

O.D. Gallery , Singel 395, Amsterdam

Tuesday to Sunday, 12.00-18.00

Closing November 13.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Bayreuth, Germany, 2020

Bayreuth, Germany, 2020

Report

0points
Nes NeSpoon
POST
#2

Bayreuth

Bayreuth

Report

0points
Nes NeSpoon
POST
#3

Calais, France, 2019

Calais, France, 2019

Report

0points
Nes NeSpoon
POST
#4

Calais

Calais

Report

0points
Nes NeSpoon
POST
#5

Covilha, Spain, 2015

Covilha, Spain, 2015

Report

0points
Nes NeSpoon
POST
#6

Covilha

Covilha

Report

0points
Nes NeSpoon
POST
#7

Stone Town, Tanzania, 2021

Stone Town, Tanzania, 2021

Report

0points
Nes NeSpoon
POST
#8

Stone Town

Stone Town

Report

0points
Nes NeSpoon
POST
#9

Mumbai, India, 2012

Mumbai, India, 2012

Report

0points
Nes NeSpoon
POST
#10

Bologna, Italy, 2014

Bologna, Italy, 2014

Report

0points
Nes NeSpoon
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

Koh Rong, Kambodja, 2019

Koh Rong, Kambodja, 2019

Report

0points
Nes NeSpoon
POST
#12

Auckland, New Zealand, 2016

Auckland, New Zealand, 2016

Report

0points
Nes NeSpoon
POST
#13

Warsaw, Poland, 2099

Warsaw, Poland, 2099

Report

0points
Nes NeSpoon
POST
#14

Berlin, Germany, 2010

Berlin, Germany, 2010

Report

0points
Nes NeSpoon
POST
#15

Lisbon, Portugal, 2017

Lisbon, Portugal, 2017

Report

0points
Nes NeSpoon
POST
#16

Koh Rong, Cambodja, 2019

Koh Rong, Cambodja, 2019

Report

0points
Nes NeSpoon
POST
#17

Warsaw, Poland, 2011

Warsaw, Poland, 2011

Report

0points
Nes NeSpoon
POST
#18

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 2018

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 2018

Report

0points
Nes NeSpoon
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!