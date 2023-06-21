Hey there, photography enthusiasts and wedding aficionados! We're thrilled to unveil the remarkable winners of the Spring 2023 FdB Photo Award. This year's collection of awe-inspiring images is a testament to the beauty and significance of weddings in our society. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the esteemed judges who had the challenging task of selecting these breathtaking photographs. Justin Benson from USA, Nayara Andrade from Brasil and Shivali Chopra from India did an incredible work in selecting this collection among more than 1200 submitted photos. We also want to express our gratitude to all the talented photographers who submitted their work, as their passion and dedication continue to inspire us all. More than 180 photographers form all around the globe participated in this edition of FdB Awards.

Weddings hold a special place in our hearts, representing the beginning of a beautiful journey between two souls. They are a celebration of love, unity, and commitment, and they evoke a myriad of emotions that touch us deeply. From the joyful tears of the bride's parents to the infectious laughter shared among friends, weddings create unforgettable memories that resonate for a lifetime.

More info: fotografos-de-boda.net