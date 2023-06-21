Hey there, photography enthusiasts and wedding aficionados! We're thrilled to unveil the remarkable winners of the Spring 2023 FdB Photo Award. This year's collection of awe-inspiring images is a testament to the beauty and significance of weddings in our society. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the esteemed judges who had the challenging task of selecting these breathtaking photographs. Justin Benson from USA, Nayara Andrade from Brasil and Shivali Chopra from India did an incredible work in selecting this collection among more than 1200 submitted photos. We also want to express our gratitude to all the talented photographers who submitted their work, as their passion and dedication continue to inspire us all. More than 180 photographers form all around the globe participated in this edition of FdB Awards.

Weddings hold a special place in our hearts, representing the beginning of a beautiful journey between two souls. They are a celebration of love, unity, and commitment, and they evoke a myriad of emotions that touch us deeply. From the joyful tears of the bride's parents to the infectious laughter shared among friends, weddings create unforgettable memories that resonate for a lifetime.

#1

"A Smile Says It All" Photo By Marta Monés

Capturing the essence of these cherished moments requires a skilled artist behind the lens. Wedding photographers work tirelessly, not only to document the day but also to weave a narrative that encapsulates the love, excitement, and raw emotions shared by the couple and their loved ones. Each click of the shutter freezes a moment in time, allowing us to relive those cherished memories whenever we gaze upon the photographs.

Our memories are priceless treasures, and wedding photographs have the incredible power to transport us back to those precious moments that we hold dear. They allow us to revisit the heartfelt vows, the stolen glances, and the uninhibited dance moves that made our hearts soar. Wedding photography preserves the legacy of love for generations to come, giving future family members a glimpse into the beautiful beginning of their lineage.
#2

"I Have Been Abducted By You" Photo By Alberto Ramirez

#3

"Darling, Can You Turn On The Fan Please?" Photo By Pedro Alvarez

At FdB Fotógrafos de boda, we've been champions of exceptional wedding photography for the past ten years. Our association is committed to upholding the highest standards of quality, professionalism, and creativity in the industry. We strive to showcase the exceptional talents of wedding photographers and provide a platform for them to grow and thrive. Through workshops, exhibitions, and community-building initiatives, we continuously foster a supportive environment where photographers can hone their craft and push the boundaries of creativity.

The Spring 2023 FdB Photo Award has once again reminded us of the profound impact wedding photography can have on our lives. These 24 remarkable images are a testament to the dedication, skill, and artistry of the photographers who capture these fleeting moments. We extend our deepest appreciation to the judges for their discerning eye and to all the photographers who shared their incredible work with us. Let us continue to treasure the power of wedding photography, as it preserves the magic of love for generations to come.
#4

"You, Me And The City. What Else?" Photo By: Frippa

#5

"Please Tell Me You Know How To Swim" Photo By Pedro Alvarez

Remember, a picture is worth a thousand words, and a heartfelt wedding photograph is a timeless story waiting to be told.

Keep spreading the love through the lens!
#6

"You Are Safe With Me Darling... I Think!" Photo By Marnix De Stigter

#7

"Our Love Is Bigger Than Mountains" Photo By Stefano Cassaro

#8

"I Finally Found It, The Space Portal!" Photo By Carmelo Ucchino

#9

"Can't Wait To Take My Shoes Off..." Photo By Rocio Sanchez

#10

"Magic Is A State Of Mind" Photo By Simona Cancelli

#11

"Darling I Booked A 5.000 Stars Hotel" Photo By Sara Sganga

#12

"I Can't Remember Where I Parked My Car..." Photo By Eder Peroza

#13

"This Guest Was Really Thirsty!" Photo By Carlos Strazzullo

#14

"Unidentified Flying Martini" Photo By Fran Ortiz

#15

"Redder Than Red" Photo By Luis Jordano

#16

"There Is A Special Light When I Am With You" Photo By Gaetano Pipitone

#17

"No Need For Gloves" Photo By Letizia Di Candia

#18

"Sometimes Weddings Can Be... Strange" Photo By Angel Blanco

#19

"Don't Freak Out: There Is Something On Your Head" Photo By Raul Barba

#20

"Angel And Devil" Photo By Roberto Montorio

#21

"What I Like Most Of Weddings? The Party!" Photo By Pablo Banterla

#22

"Don't Worry Mummy, I Will Not Do It Again" Photo By Meral Soydas

#23

"A Long Road To Walk Together!" Photo Gabriel Monsalve

#24

"H Who Laughs Last, Laughs Best" Photo By Estelle Carlier

