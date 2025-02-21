ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Joy of JoyousJoyfulJoyness, and I am a California-based artist known for my vibrant animal art. I’m a mother of two wonderful boys and a former lawyer who realized my dream of becoming a professional artist in my early 40s! Completely self-taught, I grew up drawing alongside my mother, who is also an artist. I started my professional career drawing and foiling pet portraits but later taught myself how to paint in color, drawing inspiration from the chaotic charm of cats. My goal as an artist is to spark joy and happiness through my work.

Imagine locking eyes with a cat and feeling an instant connection—whether it’s the judgmental glare of a tabby or the wide-eyed innocence of a kitten. ‘Close Encounters’ brings that magic to life in 25 detailed paintings of cat faces, each brimming with personality.

