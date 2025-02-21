I Captured The Hilarious And Mysterious Expressions Of Cats In 25 Vibrant Paintings
My name is Joy of JoyousJoyfulJoyness, and I am a California-based artist known for my vibrant animal art. I’m a mother of two wonderful boys and a former lawyer who realized my dream of becoming a professional artist in my early 40s! Completely self-taught, I grew up drawing alongside my mother, who is also an artist. I started my professional career drawing and foiling pet portraits but later taught myself how to paint in color, drawing inspiration from the chaotic charm of cats. My goal as an artist is to spark joy and happiness through my work.
Imagine locking eyes with a cat and feeling an instant connection—whether it’s the judgmental glare of a tabby or the wide-eyed innocence of a kitten. ‘Close Encounters’ brings that magic to life in 25 detailed paintings of cat faces, each brimming with personality.
More info: joyousjoyness.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | pinterest.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Peekaboo
I created this series to highlight the many quirks and moods that make cats endlessly fascinating. From the existential crisis of a wide-eyed ginger cat to the silliness of a black kitty caught mid-mlem, each painting exaggerates their expressions and unique perspectives. Whether you’re a cat parent or simply a fan of lighthearted, playful art, these paintings are sure to bring a smile to your face.
I Sits
If I Fits
Where ‘Close Encounters’ zooms in, ‘Feline Flows and Poses’ zooms out—capturing the full-bodied elegance (and ridiculousness) of cats in motion. This ever-growing collection features cats in their most iconic poses: the ‘loaf,’ the ‘squiggle,’ the ‘flop,’ and, of course, showing off that floofy ‘belleh.’
Wimdy
Floof
Each piece embraces the natural fluidity of feline movement, celebrating the way cats can be both majestic and utterly unhinged within the span of five seconds. Whether it’s a perfect circle of a curled-up napper or a mid-stretch masterpiece, every pose tells a story—and if you’ve ever lived with a cat, you’ve seen these stories play out in real-time.
Scrungle
Belleh
Both collections tap into the universal cat experience: the adoration, the confusion, the sheer awe of their weird and wonderful ways. Whether you’re giggling at a ridiculously spherical cat or feeling personally judged by an intense stare, my work is a celebration of the creatures that rule our homes and our hearts.
Disappoint
Meow
I hope these paintings make you smile! So, if you’re a fan of floofs, derps, and everything in between, keep an eye on JoyousJoyfulJoyness’ growing feline empire. After all, who better to immortalize our beloved chaos gremlins than an artist who truly understands their magic?
Which cat pose best represents your daily mood? Let us know in the comments!
Smug
Eepy
No Thoughts
If I Fits And I Sits
Cat-Atonic
Melancholy
Spoopy
Squiggle
Blep
Boop
Chonk
Loaf
Double Chin
Golden Eyes
Green Eyes
Grin
Hunt
Little Mlem
Teal Eyes
Flop
Glow
Something in the colours and the style that puts me in mind of Louis Wain, and that's a compliment.
High praise, thank you!!
Something in the colours and the style that puts me in mind of Louis Wain, and that's a compliment.
High praise, thank you!!