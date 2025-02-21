ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Joy of JoyousJoyfulJoyness, and I am a California-based artist known for my vibrant animal art. I’m a mother of two wonderful boys and a former lawyer who realized my dream of becoming a professional artist in my early 40s! Completely self-taught, I grew up drawing alongside my mother, who is also an artist. I started my professional career drawing and foiling pet portraits but later taught myself how to paint in color, drawing inspiration from the chaotic charm of cats. My goal as an artist is to spark joy and happiness through my work.

Imagine locking eyes with a cat and feeling an instant connection—whether it’s the judgmental glare of a tabby or the wide-eyed innocence of a kitten. ‘Close Encounters’ brings that magic to life in 25 detailed paintings of cat faces, each brimming with personality.

More info: joyousjoyness.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | pinterest.com

#1

Peekaboo

Peekaboo

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
I created this series to highlight the many quirks and moods that make cats endlessly fascinating. From the existential crisis of a wide-eyed ginger cat to the silliness of a black kitty caught mid-mlem, each painting exaggerates their expressions and unique perspectives. Whether you’re a cat parent or simply a fan of lighthearted, playful art, these paintings are sure to bring a smile to your face.
    #2

    I Sits

    I Sits

    JoyousJoyfulJoyness
    #3

    If I Fits

    If I Fits

    JoyousJoyfulJoyness
    Where ‘Close Encounters’ zooms in, ‘Feline Flows and Poses’ zooms out—capturing the full-bodied elegance (and ridiculousness) of cats in motion. This ever-growing collection features cats in their most iconic poses: the ‘loaf,’ the ‘squiggle,’ the ‘flop,’ and, of course, showing off that floofy ‘belleh.’
    #4

    Wimdy

    Wimdy

    JoyousJoyfulJoyness
    #5

    Floof

    Floof

    JoyousJoyfulJoyness
    Each piece embraces the natural fluidity of feline movement, celebrating the way cats can be both majestic and utterly unhinged within the span of five seconds. Whether it’s a perfect circle of a curled-up napper or a mid-stretch masterpiece, every pose tells a story—and if you’ve ever lived with a cat, you’ve seen these stories play out in real-time.
    #6

    Scrungle

    Scrungle

    JoyousJoyfulJoyness
    #7

    Belleh

    Belleh

    JoyousJoyfulJoyness
    Both collections tap into the universal cat experience: the adoration, the confusion, the sheer awe of their weird and wonderful ways. Whether you’re giggling at a ridiculously spherical cat or feeling personally judged by an intense stare, my work is a celebration of the creatures that rule our homes and our hearts.
    #8

    Disappoint

    Disappoint

    JoyousJoyfulJoyness
    #9

    Meow

    Meow

    JoyousJoyfulJoyness
    I hope these paintings make you smile! So, if you’re a fan of floofs, derps, and everything in between, keep an eye on JoyousJoyfulJoyness’ growing feline empire. After all, who better to immortalize our beloved chaos gremlins than an artist who truly understands their magic?

    Which cat pose best represents your daily mood? Let us know in the comments!
    #10

    Smug

    Smug

    JoyousJoyfulJoyness
    #11

    Eepy

    Eepy

    JoyousJoyfulJoyness
    #12

    No Thoughts

    No Thoughts

    JoyousJoyfulJoyness
    #13

    If I Fits And I Sits

    If I Fits And I Sits

    JoyousJoyfulJoyness
    #14

    Cat-Atonic

    Cat-Atonic

    JoyousJoyfulJoyness
    #15

    Melancholy

    Melancholy

    JoyousJoyfulJoyness
    #16

    Spoopy

    Spoopy

    JoyousJoyfulJoyness
    #17

    Squiggle

    Squiggle

    JoyousJoyfulJoyness
    #18

    Blep

    Blep

    JoyousJoyfulJoyness
    #19

    Boop

    Boop

    JoyousJoyfulJoyness
    #20

    Chonk

    Chonk

    JoyousJoyfulJoyness
    #21

    Loaf

    Loaf

    JoyousJoyfulJoyness
    #22

    Double Chin

    Double Chin

    JoyousJoyfulJoyness
    #23

    Golden Eyes

    Golden Eyes

    JoyousJoyfulJoyness
    #24

    Green Eyes

    Green Eyes

    JoyousJoyfulJoyness
    #25

    Grin

    Grin

    JoyousJoyfulJoyness
    #26

    Hunt

    Hunt

    JoyousJoyfulJoyness
    #27

    Little Mlem

    Little Mlem

    JoyousJoyfulJoyness
    #28

    Teal Eyes

    Teal Eyes

    JoyousJoyfulJoyness
    #29

    Flop

    Flop

    JoyousJoyfulJoyness
    #30

    Glow

    Glow

    JoyousJoyfulJoyness
