Cats Transformed Into Majestic Figures In These 25 New Historical Portraits
Who says cats can’t be royalty? This charming series of portraits by ‘Cat Universe’ transforms our mischievous feline friends into regal characters straight out of historic paintings. Dressed in velvet robes, lace collars, and lavish attire, these cats are sure to bring an instant smile to your face.
It’s not the first time we’ve featured these humorous portraits, so if you’d like to see more, be sure to check out our previous posts. For now, keep scrolling to discover the latest selection of images created by this artist.
