Who says cats can’t be royalty? This charming series of portraits by ‘Cat Universe’ transforms our mischievous feline friends into regal characters straight out of historic paintings. Dressed in velvet robes, lace collars, and lavish attire, these cats are sure to bring an instant smile to your face.

It’s not the first time we’ve featured these humorous portraits, so if you’d like to see more, be sure to check out our previous posts. For now, keep scrolling to discover the latest selection of images created by this artist.

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com

#1

Black cat dressed as a historical figure holding a painter's palette and brushes in majestic portrait style.

koty_vezde Report

    #2

    Black cat dressed in royal historical attire with pearls and jewels, transformed into a majestic figure in a historical portrait.

    koty_vezde Report

    #3

    Majestic cat wearing a golden crown and royal blue medieval armor decorated with fleur-de-lis in a historical portrait style.

    koty_vezde Report

    #4

    Black and white cat dressed in ornate historical armor and a feathered hat, transformed into a majestic figure portrait.

    koty_vezde Report

    #5

    Majestic cat dressed in historical regal attire with a laurel crown, embodying cats transformed into majestic figures.

    koty_vezde Report

    #6

    Majestic cat dressed in regal historical attire with crown and scepter, transformed into a noble figure in a portrait style.

    koty_vezde Report

    #7

    Black cat dressed as a majestic figure in elaborate royal robes and a crown, holding a scepter in a historical portrait style.

    koty_vezde Report

    #8

    Majestic cat dressed in historical attire with lace and blue ribbons, transformed into a regal figure in a portrait style.

    koty_vezde Report

    #9

    Two cats transformed into majestic figures wearing elegant historical dresses in a detailed outdoor portrait scene.

    koty_vezde Report

    #10

    Cat dressed as a majestic historical figure wearing a crown and pearls in a vintage royal portrait style.

    koty_vezde Report

    #11

    Cat transformed into a majestic figure wearing ornate historical royal attire with intricate gold and white patterns.

    koty_vezde Report

    #12

    Cat transformed into majestic figure wearing a jeweled crown and ornate historical dress in a regal portrait style.

    koty_vezde Report

    #13

    Cat transformed into majestic figure wearing historical royal attire with floral hat and ruffled collar in a dark background.

    koty_vezde Report

    #14

    Majestic cat dressed as a historical figure seated on a throne in an elaborate red and black outfit in historical portrait style.

    koty_vezde Report

    #15

    Tabby cat transformed into a majestic figure wearing royal robes and a crown in a historical portrait style.

    koty_vezde Report

    #16

    Cat transformed into a majestic figure wearing a decorated historical military uniform with medals and golden epaulets.

    koty_vezde Report

    #17

    Gray cat with amber eyes wearing a jeweled crown and royal historical clothing in a majestic portrait style.

    koty_vezde Report

    #18

    Majestic cat dressed in royal historical attire seated on a throne holding a scepter in this artistic portrait.

    koty_vezde Report

    #19

    Two cats transformed into majestic figures wearing historical clothing against a red background in a portrait style.

    koty_vezde Report

    #20

    Two cats transformed into majestic figures wearing royal crowns and historical portraits clothing in a regal setting.

    koty_vezde Report

    #21

    Majestic cat dressed as a king wearing a crown and royal robe, holding a scepter in a historical portrait style.

    koty_vezde Report

    #22

    Tabby cat dressed in regal historical attire wearing a crown, transformed into a majestic figure in a vintage portrait style.

    koty_vezde Report

    #23

    Black and white cat dressed as a noble figure wearing a crown and ornate historical military uniform, cats transformed portrait.

    koty_vezde Report

    #24

    Cat transformed into a majestic figure wearing royal robes and a crown in a historical portrait style.

    koty_vezde Report

    #25

    Two cats transformed into majestic figures wearing historical royal gowns and crowns in a lush garden setting.

    koty_vezde Report

