Axel, the ‘sumo wrestler’ cat, was tipping the scales at 43 pounds, and thus surrendered to a shelter due to his extreme weight, far exceeding the typical eight pounds for most cats and even the 13 pounds of larger breeds.

Rescued by Ferdinand and Friends and fostered by director Christina, Axel faced significant health issues, including arthritis from the strain of his weight, requiring special equipment like oversized scales. Despite these challenges, Axel is now on a successful weight loss journey, gaining attention and support on Instagram and TikTok under the stage name Biggie Smalls.

Christina, his owner hopes that the cat’s progress offers hope and inspiration for others dealing with overweight pets, and his Instagram page provides valuable resources and a comprehensive guide to help transform obese cats into healthier, happier animals.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | Facebook

Meet Axel, a 43-pound cat who was surrendered to a shelter after his owner fell ill and was unlikely to recover

Christine, a foster with Ferdinand and Friends animal rescue, took Biggie (aka Axel) in, needing two people to transport him due to his size

The cat’s size was overwhelming; he was friendly but had labored breathing and an overworking heart

Despite his size, initial vet tests showed good blood work and only arthritis, with difficulty in assessing his organs due to excess fat

Axel required a large litter box (an oil pan) and a bed as big as a dog’s. Finding a suitable scale was challenging so they eventually ended up using a baby scale

Axel lost 7 pounds in the first 2 months as his diet was adjusted and he was monitored by veterinarians. The goal is to reduce his weight to 25 pounds within a year

The cat’s health includes managing arthritis and maintaining a proper diet to support his heart and overall well-being

He adapted well to his new home, enjoying play sessions and slowly adjusting to activities like jumping on the sofa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Axel aka Biggie Smalls (@axel.biggiesmalls)

Christine plans to include Axel in family activities, such as kayaking, and even bought him a life jacket for this purpose

Aside from losing weight successfully, the kitty was also officially adopted, becoming a beloved member of the family and integrating well with Christine’s four children

