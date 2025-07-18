ADVERTISEMENT

What if everything around us suddenly had a cat’s face? That’s the wild and hilarious world created by Galina Bugaevskaya, the artist behind “Cat Universe.” With some clever Photoshop magic, Galina transforms birds, bees, food, and even random objects into unexpected cat-faced hybrids.

Her quirky edits have become a hit on Bored Panda, gaining her a huge fanbase online — and it’s easy to see why. From a croissant with whiskers to a bird with a grumpy feline stare, each image is totally absurd and adorable at the same time.

Scroll down to see some of her funniest new creations, and prepare to see cats where you least expect them!

More info: Instagram | kotyvezde.aqulas.me