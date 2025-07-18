ADVERTISEMENT

What if everything around us suddenly had a cat’s face? That’s the wild and hilarious world created by Galina Bugaevskaya, the artist behind “Cat Universe.” With some clever Photoshop magic, Galina transforms birds, bees, food, and even random objects into unexpected cat-faced hybrids.

Her quirky edits have become a hit on Bored Panda, gaining her a huge fanbase online — and it’s easy to see why. From a croissant with whiskers to a bird with a grumpy feline stare, each image is totally absurd and adorable at the same time.

Scroll down to see some of her funniest new creations, and prepare to see cats where you least expect them!

More info: Instagram | kotyvezde.aqulas.me

#1

Squirrel with a cat face blending hilarious and slightly creepy elements in a nature setting on mossy rocks.

    #2

    Small rodent with a cat face sitting on green plants, showing a hilarious and slightly creepy cat face effect.

    #3

    Squirrel with a cat face blend, showcasing a hilarious and slightly creepy example of everything getting a cat face effect.

    #4

    A bird with a black and white fur pattern resembling a cat face perched on a tree stump in nature.

    #5

    Coiled snake with a cat face digitally edited, showing a hilarious and slightly creepy transformation effect.

    #6

    Cat face edited onto a seal swimming in a pool, creating a hilarious and slightly creepy animal hybrid image.

    #7

    Reptile hatching from egg with a cat face, blending hilarious and slightly creepy features in a surreal image.

    #8

    Ladybug with a cat face on a green leaf, showing a hilarious and slightly creepy cat face transformation effect.

    #9

    A penguin with a cat face, illustrating a hilarious and slightly creepy example of cat face transformations.

    #10

    Animal with a cat face edited onto a koala sitting on a tree branch in a natural outdoor setting.

    #11

    Mouse with a cat face peeking from a tree hollow, showing a hilarious and slightly creepy cat face transformation.

    #12

    Funny and creepy cat face photoshop on a rabbit giving the animal a unique and slightly eerie look.

    #13

    Deer with a cat face and antlers in a forest, blending hilarious and slightly creepy cat face effects.

    #14

    A deer standing in snow with a cat face and large antlers, showing a hilarious and slightly creepy cat face effect.

    #15

    Turtle with a cat face digitally merged, creating a hilarious and slightly creepy visual effect.

    #16

    Squirrel with a realistic cat face, blending animal features in a hilarious and slightly creepy cat face transformation.

    #17

    Animal with a cat face and rabbit body sitting on the grass in a humorous and slightly creepy image.

    #18

    Animal with a cat face digitally added to a ferret-like body, creating a hilarious and slightly creepy cat face effect.

    #19

    A bee with a cat face perched on a pink flower, showcasing hilarious and slightly creepy cat face transformation.

    #20

    Animal with a cat face photoshopped onto a koala, showing hilarious and slightly creepy cat face transformation.

    #21

    A small animal with a cat face camouflaged under autumn leaves in a forest scene, showing cat face humor.

    #22

    Dog with a cat face lying on a mossy tree stump surrounded by purple flowers in a forest, showing cat face transformation.

    #23

    A squirrel with a cat face among green foliage, showcasing hilarious and slightly creepy effects of cat face edits.

    #24

    Turtle with a cat face eating leaves on the ground, illustrating a hilarious and slightly creepy cat face transformation.

    #25

    Cat face edited on a fluffy animal resting on a rock, creating a hilarious and slightly creepy visual effect.

    #26

    Deer with a cat face standing in snowy forest, showcasing a funny and slightly creepy cat face transformation.

    #27

    Deer with a digitally altered cat face lying on grass, showcasing a funny and slightly creepy cat face transformation.

    #28

    Turtle with a cat face digitally blended, creating a hilarious and slightly creepy cat face animal hybrid.

    #29

    A spiky chrysalis hanging from a branch with a cat face blending humor and creepiness in a nature setting.

    #30

    Two ladybugs on a leaf, one with a cat face, illustrating hilarious and creepy pics of everything with a cat face.

    #31

    Close-up of a small animal with a cat face blending into green plant stems and white flowers in a natural setting.

    #32

    White rabbit with a cat face and blue eyes sitting in grass showing what happens when everything gets a cat face.

    #33

    A bunny with a cat face showing a hilarious and slightly creepy example of what happens when everything gets a cat face.

    #34

    Animal with a cat face and a rabbit body blending hilarious and slightly creepy features in a natural outdoor setting.

    #35

    A small rabbit with a cat face, blending animal features in a hilarious and slightly creepy cat face photo.

    #36

    A black bird with a cat face and yellow eyes perched on a wooden surface in an outdoor setting, cat face humor.

    #37

    A surreal image showing a butterfly with a cat face resting on vibrant purple flowers, blending hilarious and slightly creepy elements.

    #38

    Ladybug with a cat face on a green stem, blending hilarious and slightly creepy cat face effects in nature.

    #39

    Penguin with a cat face standing by water, showcasing hilarious and creepy effects of adding cat faces to animals.

    #40

    Penguin body with a cat face standing on snowy ice, a hilarious and creepy example of cat face transformation.

    #41

    A surreal image of a snail with a cat face blending humor and creepiness in cat face photos.

    #42

    Small animal with a cat face sitting on dry grass, showing a funny and slightly creepy cat face transformation.

    #43

    Animal with a cat face digitally added, creating a hilarious and creepy effect in a natural outdoor setting.

