Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Collaborated With An Illustrator To Create These Humorous And Relatable Comics Depicting The Challenges Brides Face Relating To Their Wedding
23points
User submission
Comics1 hour ago

I Collaborated With An Illustrator To Create These Humorous And Relatable Comics Depicting The Challenges Brides Face Relating To Their Wedding

Corinne
Community member

The wedding day will undoubtedly be the most beautiful day in your life, but the preparations for a wedding also bring many challenges.

I have collaborated with an Illustator Ingebritt ter Veld, to capture five humorous cartoons to honor this momentous time in her life on the occasion of her copper wedding day. Do you recognize yourself in them?

More info: prettyorange.de | pinterest.com | Facebook | Instagram

On the wedding day, the bride wants it all to go perfectly; in this illustration, we portray the worst nightmares the bride might get before the wedding

I Collaborated With An Illustrator To Create These Humorous And Relatable Comics Depicting The Challenges Brides Face Relating To Their Wedding

Finding the perfect wedding dress comes with a subtle price of fear that something might happen to it

I Collaborated With An Illustrator To Create These Humorous And Relatable Comics Depicting The Challenges Brides Face Relating To Their Wedding

Doing the deed in the ladies room can be a real challenge for a dressed-up bride, this is how you can pee when there is no other choice

I Collaborated With An Illustrator To Create These Humorous And Relatable Comics Depicting The Challenges Brides Face Relating To Their Wedding

The tension of planning the day of one’s dreams can be overwhelming and this cartoon illustrates what it means to witness a real ‘Bridezilla’

I Collaborated With An Illustrator To Create These Humorous And Relatable Comics Depicting The Challenges Brides Face Relating To Their Wedding

Expectations and reality of the perfect wedding can be opposite of what you’ve expected, yet what matters is who you say yes to

I Collaborated With An Illustrator To Create These Humorous And Relatable Comics Depicting The Challenges Brides Face Relating To Their Wedding

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Corinne
Corinne
Author, Community member

Dutchie, wife to Hanne, mother to Jaron and Ezra, I love thrift shopping and a good latte

Read more »
Agne Dracanovaite
Agne Dracanovaite
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Agnė is a Community Manager for Bored Panda. She is a dreamy, down-to-earth person who believes practice makes perfect; this is why after school, she wasn't planning on continuing education at university, but rather decided to travel the world to find her true calling.

Agnė's hobbies are rooted in creativity: painting, sewing, leather crafting and cooking are the most popular ones she chooses to invest her time in.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
Puffy Panda
Puffy Panda
Community Member
9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are so sweet! I love them!

0
0points
reply
POST
Puffy Panda
Puffy Panda
Community Member
9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are so sweet! I love them!

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda