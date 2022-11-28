I Collaborated With An Illustrator To Create These Humorous And Relatable Comics Depicting The Challenges Brides Face Relating To Their Wedding

The wedding day will undoubtedly be the most beautiful day in your life, but the preparations for a wedding also bring many challenges.

I have collaborated with an Illustator Ingebritt ter Veld, to capture five humorous cartoons to honor this momentous time in her life on the occasion of her copper wedding day. Do you recognize yourself in them?

On the wedding day, the bride wants it all to go perfectly; in this illustration, we portray the worst nightmares the bride might get before the wedding

Finding the perfect wedding dress comes with a subtle price of fear that something might happen to it

Doing the deed in the ladies room can be a real challenge for a dressed-up bride, this is how you can pee when there is no other choice

The tension of planning the day of one’s dreams can be overwhelming and this cartoon illustrates what it means to witness a real ‘Bridezilla’

Expectations and reality of the perfect wedding can be opposite of what you’ve expected, yet what matters is who you say yes to