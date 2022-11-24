Josh Gluckstein is an artist, illustrator, and textile designer with more than 15 years of expertise in the field. During the lockdown, he started experimenting with different recycled materials to create life-size sculptures of wild animals to raise awareness of endangered species through his craft and contribute to their preservation the best way he can.

Josh is also an internationally recognized wildlife artist with a focus on anatomical studies, wildlife portraits, and drawings for wildlife documentaries for outlets including Discovery Channel and National Geographic Adventure Magazine. The travel enthusiast from London spent many months exploring Africa, Asia, and South America; this had a significant impact on his artistic work. 

More info: Instagram | joshgluckstein.com | artsy.net

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Artist Turns Cardboard And Other Discarded Materials Into Stunning Lifelike Animal Sculptures

joshglucksteinartist Report

14points
POST
#2

Artist Turns Cardboard And Other Discarded Materials Into Stunning Lifelike Animal Sculptures

joshglucksteinartist Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#3

Artist Turns Cardboard And Other Discarded Materials Into Stunning Lifelike Animal Sculptures

joshglucksteinartist Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#4

Artist Turns Cardboard And Other Discarded Materials Into Stunning Lifelike Animal Sculptures

joshglucksteinartist Report

11points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love this one, you can see how he actually brings them to 'life'. How amazing!

0
0points
reply
#5

Artist Turns Cardboard And Other Discarded Materials Into Stunning Lifelike Animal Sculptures

joshglucksteinartist Report

9points
POST
Mine Truly
Mine Truly
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG I want the alpacas ❤️❤️❤️

0
0points
reply
#6

Artist Turns Cardboard And Other Discarded Materials Into Stunning Lifelike Animal Sculptures

joshglucksteinartist Report

8points
POST
CelticElff
CelticElff
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All of these are so playful! I love them :)

0
0points
reply
#7

Artist Turns Cardboard And Other Discarded Materials Into Stunning Lifelike Animal Sculptures

joshglucksteinartist Report

8points
POST
#8

Artist Turns Cardboard And Other Discarded Materials Into Stunning Lifelike Animal Sculptures

joshglucksteinartist Report

7points
POST
Mine Truly
Mine Truly
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Textures on this one are genius.

0
0points
reply
#9

Artist Turns Cardboard And Other Discarded Materials Into Stunning Lifelike Animal Sculptures

joshglucksteinartist Report

7points
POST
#10

Artist Turns Cardboard And Other Discarded Materials Into Stunning Lifelike Animal Sculptures

joshglucksteinartist Report

7points
POST
Mine Truly
Mine Truly
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a pangolin for those of you who don't recognize this endangered species! ❤️

0
0points
reply
#11

Artist Turns Cardboard And Other Discarded Materials Into Stunning Lifelike Animal Sculptures

joshglucksteinartist Report

7points
POST
#12

Artist Turns Cardboard And Other Discarded Materials Into Stunning Lifelike Animal Sculptures

joshglucksteinartist Report

6points
POST
Mine Truly
Mine Truly
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love how he has such a big smile with all of these.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#13

Artist Turns Cardboard And Other Discarded Materials Into Stunning Lifelike Animal Sculptures

joshglucksteinartist Report

6points
POST
#14

Artist Turns Cardboard And Other Discarded Materials Into Stunning Lifelike Animal Sculptures

joshglucksteinartist Report

6points
POST
#15

Artist Turns Cardboard And Other Discarded Materials Into Stunning Lifelike Animal Sculptures

joshglucksteinartist Report

6points
POST
Mine Truly
Mine Truly
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ahhhhhhhh the pangolinnnnnnn and his little tongue ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

0
0points
reply
#16

Artist Turns Cardboard And Other Discarded Materials Into Stunning Lifelike Animal Sculptures

joshglucksteinartist Report

5points
POST
#17

Artist Turns Cardboard And Other Discarded Materials Into Stunning Lifelike Animal Sculptures

joshglucksteinartist Report

5points
POST
#18

Artist Turns Cardboard And Other Discarded Materials Into Stunning Lifelike Animal Sculptures

joshglucksteinartist Report

5points
POST
#19

Artist Turns Cardboard And Other Discarded Materials Into Stunning Lifelike Animal Sculptures

joshglucksteinartist Report

5points
POST
#20

Artist Turns Cardboard And Other Discarded Materials Into Stunning Lifelike Animal Sculptures

joshglucksteinartist Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Artist Turns Cardboard And Other Discarded Materials Into Stunning Lifelike Animal Sculptures

joshglucksteinartist Report

3points
POST
#22

Artist Turns Cardboard And Other Discarded Materials Into Stunning Lifelike Animal Sculptures

joshglucksteinartist Report

2points
POST
Mine Truly
Mine Truly
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are.... Are they really that huge.

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!