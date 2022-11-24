Artist Turns Cardboard And Other Discarded Materials Into Stunning Lifelike Animal Sculptures

Josh Gluckstein is an artist, illustrator, and textile designer with more than 15 years of expertise in the field. During the lockdown, he started experimenting with different recycled materials to create life-size sculptures of wild animals to raise awareness of endangered species through his craft and contribute to their preservation the best way he can.

Josh is also an internationally recognized wildlife artist with a focus on anatomical studies, wildlife portraits, and drawings for wildlife documentaries for outlets including Discovery Channel and National Geographic Adventure Magazine. The travel enthusiast from London spent many months exploring Africa, Asia, and South America; this had a significant impact on his artistic work.

