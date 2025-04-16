ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’re excited to introduce you to the captivating work of aerial and landscape photographer Ekaterina Polischuk from Ukraine. Normally based in Kharkiv, Ekaterina is currently residing in the EU due to the ongoing war.

Aerial photography has been her main focus since 2019, and over the past few years, her work has gained international recognition, winning awards such as the Skypixel Awards 2022, Siena Drone Awards 2022, Drone & Astro Awards 2023, Minimalist Photography Awards 2024, and One Eyeland Awards 2024, among others.

Scroll down to explore a curated selection of her best images and discover more about the inspiration behind her work in our exclusive interview.

More info: Instagram