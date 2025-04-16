ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’re excited to introduce you to the captivating work of aerial and landscape photographer Ekaterina Polischuk from Ukraine. Normally based in Kharkiv, Ekaterina is currently residing in the EU due to the ongoing war.

Aerial photography has been her main focus since 2019, and over the past few years, her work has gained international recognition, winning awards such as the Skypixel Awards 2022, Siena Drone Awards 2022, Drone & Astro Awards 2023, Minimalist Photography Awards 2024, and One Eyeland Awards 2024, among others.

Scroll down to explore a curated selection of her best images and discover more about the inspiration behind her work in our exclusive interview.

#1

Aerial view of vibrant basketball courts with a large tree in the center, captured by a Ukrainian photographer.

    #2

    Aerial view of a castle surrounded by lush forests and mountains, captured by Ukrainian photographer showcasing nature's beauty.

    #3

    Aerial view of a vibrant basketball court with a player and shadows, showcasing stunning landscapes and photography.

    #4

    Aerial view of misty forest and hills at sunrise, captured by a Ukrainian photographer.

    #5

    Aerial view of people on a skatepark ramp, showcasing unique urban landscape photography.

    #6

    Aerial view of a person on stacked hay bales, showcasing breathtaking nature and landscapes photography.

    #7

    Aerial view of a town with red rooftops, showcasing intricate urban landscape captured by a Ukrainian photographer.

    #8

    Aerial view of a stunning pink lake landscape captured by a Ukrainian photographer.

    #9

    Aerial photograph showing a colorful, eclectic building surrounded by water and urban landscape.

    #10

    Aerial view showcasing a stunning castle and lush landscapes captured by a Ukrainian photographer.

    #11

    Aerial view of a housing complex with unique pool shapes, captured by a Ukrainian photographer.

    #12

    Aerial view of sand landscape with two people walking, casting long shadows.

    #13

    Aerial view of lush green landscape and boats docked, captured by Ukrainian photographer.

    #14

    Aerial view of snow-covered trees in rows, showcasing breathtaking nature and landscapes photography.

    #15

    Aerial view of a solitary figure walking along lined pathways, captured by a Ukrainian photographer.

    #16

    Aerial view of a snowy landscape with a narrow bridge over a winding turquoise river, photographed by a Ukrainian photographer.

    #17

    Aerial view of a cityscape at sunset, capturing breathtaking urban architecture and landscapes.

    #18

    Aerial view of a picturesque town on a hill, captured by a Ukrainian photographer, showcasing stunning landscapes.

    #19

    Aerial view of three sailboats on calm water captured by Ukrainian photographer, showcasing nature and landscapes.

    #20

    Aerial view of children playing on a merry-go-round, showcasing nature and landscapes photography.

    #21

    Aerial view of a canal-based neighborhood captured by a Ukrainian photographer showcasing breathtaking landscapes.

    #22

    Aerial view of a car on a dirt road between lush green fields and golden crops, captured by a Ukrainian photographer.

    #23

    Aerial view of snow-covered forest and cabins showcasing breathtaking landscapes.

    #24

    Aerial view of a field with green and red stripes, showcasing stunning Ukrainian landscapes.

    #25

    Aerial view of a stunning geometric garden design surrounded by lush greenery, showcasing nature and landscape artistry.

    #26

    Aerial view of snowy Ukrainian landscape and architecture captured by photographer.

    #27

    Aerial view of a serene sunset reflecting on water captured by Ukrainian photographer.

    #28

    Aerial view of a snowy landscape with a winding river and scattered trees, captured by a Ukrainian photographer.

