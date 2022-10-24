Wife And Husband Aren’t Talking After He Bought Tickets To Ski Resort For His Grieving Cousin’s Children And Not His Own

Even if you haven’t gone through losing a loved one, you understand that there is a lot of pain and sorrow a person is experiencing. So you try to console the person any way you can. But to what lengths can you go? At what point do you draw the line and leave the person to get a hold of themselves on their own?

This father thought that sacrificing his own kids’ vacation is not that big of a deal if he can take his widowed cousin’s kids on that trip. The mom was absolutely furious and canceled the vacation altogether and now both of the parents are not on speaking terms.

The Original Poster (OP) is the mother and she was planning a family vacation in a ski resort out of state. She was the one paying for it and although the budget was tight, she managed to organize the vacation in a way that included both of her children.

Although the woman had money to barely cover her own children, her husband thought that they should take his husband’s kids as well as they recently lost their mother. The husband felt really sad about his cousin losing his wife because the two men were really good friends as well, but the OP started to see that her husband was too caring for his cousin.

At first when the OP refused to take her niblings on the vacation, no compromises that her husband suggested would have worked. It seemed that he dropped it, but he actually went behind his wife’s back and booked tickets to the resort for himself, his wife and his niblings.

The husband’s excuse was that his cousin needed some time for himself and the kids needed a change of scenery more than his own kids. The mom understandably was stunned and couldn’t believe that the father of her children would be prioritizing someone else’s kids.

The dad tried to convince the OP that his children, who are up to 10 years old, would understand that they are giving away their vacation to their own cousins because they are grieving and need the fun more. He also threatened to make sure their kids know what a cruel mom they have for not wanting grieving relatives to feel better.

It’s hard to tell how the children would react to this, but the mom still considered it unfair that their family vacation wouldn’t include their own children, so she canceled the trip, which made the husband so angry that the couple can’t speak normally as the man keeps throwing fits and blaming the woman for ruining it for everyone.

It is important to support a grieving friend or family member because death always jumps on us unexpectedly, even if we see it coming. It may be hard to go on and to complete even the simplest tasks because the sadness in their heart is so heavy and prevents them from thinking and caring about anything else.

But what is appropriate to do in such a situation? What is not enough? What is too much?

Various resources suggest just listening when the person wants to talk and not trying to minimize their pain by trying to explain the death, trying to tell them that their late loved one is in a better place and similar things that we unconsciously tell people. Keeping in touch is what makes the biggest difference.

They also remind people caring for grieving friends and relatives that the person will have mood swings and it’s important to give them time to heal. And when you’re offering help, it is useful to just be available, but also be bold and suggest the things you can help with because “It may be difficult for a grieving person to ask for help when they’re already feeling vulnerable.”

Also, because they are grieving, they might not “have the capacity for this type of critical thinking” when it comes to prioritizing things that have to be done.

The most valuable thing that the grieving person is most grateful for is just being there for them, so what OP’s husband was doing was going above and beyond which is not necessarily bad in itself, but the wife was concerned that he put someone else’s children’s happiness above his own kids’.

Do you think the dad was going to an extreme? Do you think he just genuinely wants to help his cousin to get back on his feet quicker and provide his children with stability and a normal family experience? Do you think the cousin’s children are his responsibility because he is their dad, even though he went through a traumatic loss? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

