‘Karen’ Calls Animal Control Over Neighbor’s ‘Neglected’ Dog, They Retaliate With CPS
There’s a saying that goes, “people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.” And another that simply states, “mind your own business.” A woman from Utah is wishing she’d done both, after finding herself in a very tricky situation. The lady, henceforth known as ‘Karen’ by her husband, took things a bit too far when she called Animal Control to report her neighbor for letting their dog sleep outside.
In a wild turn of events, the neighbor retaliated by pulling out some incriminating evidence of their own. The woman is in a flat panic as she awaits a call from Child Protection Services. Her husband is livid and says she should have just let sleeping dogs lie. ‘Karen’ has begged netizens for help.
When one woman noticed her neighbor’s dog outside 24/7, she went straight to Animal Control and the SPCA
Image credits: Beyzaa Yurtkuran / pexels (not the actual photo)
What she didn’t know was the neighbor was about to fight fire with fire
Image credits: Kohanova / envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Prestigious-Deal8854
People had lots to say about the spanking and not everyone was sympathetic
My brother and I were both spanked as kids. Not beaten, just whacked on the butt. Usually by dad after he got home from work. We also had our mouths washed out with soap. (only once for me, he was not quite as smart😂) That's what people did back then. Does that mean we did the same to our own children? NO. Things change and it has been shown that spanking/hitting doesn't work to change behavior. People also used to think cigarettes were healthy. 🙄 I feel bad for this family's kids.
Abuse of both animals and kids has to be pretty egregious before authorities will do anything about it. Neither of these neighbors have crossed that line, although neither are model pet owners/parents. Hope the OP learns some things from the comments.
Thankfully physical chastisment is against the law in the UK. However psychological abuse is often as damaging or worse and lasts a lifetime. I know I was spanked as a child but barely remember it but I certainly remember all too well the psychological abuse dished out by my 'mother'. And yes I went nc but really should have done that a lot sooner.
