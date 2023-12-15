ADVERTISEMENT

Pet rescue is near and dear to my heart, and one of my favorite ways to give back.

For the past three years, I've partnered with a central Florida rescue organization - Happy Trails Animal Rescue - creating an annual calendar featuring dogs they've adopted out or supported through their numerous community outreach programs.

Happy Trails focuses on dogs who need some additional support to be happy, content family members. They might be nervous around new people or situations, find other dogs frightening, need help channeling their energy, have disabilities like deafness or blindness, or simply do best with some enrichment. Happy Trails meets them where they are to help them be their best selves - along with running a much-needed pet food pantry.

More info: happytrailsanimalrescue.com