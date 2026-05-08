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Planned obsolescence is the sort of issue sci-fi satire would have mocked a few decades ago, but these days it can be hard to find items that actually hold up for years. The internet is flooded with fake reviews, making it pretty hard to actually make an informed decision.

So we’ve gathered some of the best examples of products that you really only need to buy once, according to people online. Get comfortable as you scroll through, take notes for your next shopping spree, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own examples in the comments down below.

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#1

Some Of My Copic Markers Are So Old (Over 20 Years) That The Cap Is Cracking And Discoloring, But They Just Keep On Drawing Flawlessly

A display of colorful Buy It For Life markers and a magnet on a burlap board. The magnet reads: I CAN TRAVEL BACK IN TIME BUT YOU ARE NOT THERE ANYMORE.

r37n1w Report

5points
POST
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    #2

    After 7 Years And Thousands Of Miles Hiking I Treated Myself To A New Pair Of Altberg Boots

    Two pairs of hiking boots, one old and worn, the other new, on a stone path. An example of a Buy It For Life purchase.

    dirtysantchez Report

    5points
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    #3

    The DVD-Player I Bought In 1999 Gave Up Today

    A Sony DVD player under a Samsung TV with a remote, representing durable, Buy It For Life purchases.

    olalof Report

    5points
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    It really comes down to the simple math of staying in business in a world that demands constant growth. If a company makes a washing machine that survives for four decades without a single hiccup, they have basically lost a customer for the next forty years. From a purely financial perspective, that is a bit of a disaster for a corporation that needs to report growing profits every single year to its shareholders.

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    This leads to a strategy where designers intentionally choose materials that have a predictable expiration date. You might notice that gears which used to be made of heavy steel are now frequently replaced with molded plastic.

    #4

    Got This Crockpot For A Wedding Gift In 1997. My Marriage Didn't Last, But The Crockpot Is Still Going Strong - And It Has Never Cheated On Me! 😆

    Got This Crockpot For A Wedding Gift In 1997. My Marriage Didn't Last, But The Crockpot Is Still Going Strong - And It Has Never Cheated On Me! 😆

    katmai_novarupta Report

    5points
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    #5

    Bought A Taco Years Ago, 200k+ Later And Been More Reliable Than Anything I Have Ever Owned. Planning To Try To Get It To Over A Million

    A black Toyota pickup truck covered in snow at night. This "Buy It For Life" purchase still looks great.

    carbon_ape Report

    5points
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    #6

    Got A $200 All-Clad Pan For $1.50 At The Goodwill Bins

    Got A $200 All-Clad Pan For $1.50 At The Goodwill Bins

    Puzzled_Hovercraft_4 Report

    4points
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    This makes the product lighter and cheaper to ship, which saves the company money, but it also ensures that the machine will eventually fail under normal wear and tear. It is a delicate balance because the product has to last long enough that you do not feel cheated, but not so long that you never need to browse their catalog again.

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    #7

    24 Years And Still Going Strong! Truly Bifl

    24 Years And Still Going Strong! Truly Bifl

    jjguy Report

    4points
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    #8

    I Gave My Dad This Batman Wallet 10 Years Ago, I Was Like 4 Or 5 Years Old And I Got It In Preschool. He Uses It To This Day

    I Gave My Dad This Batman Wallet 10 Years Ago, I Was Like 4 Or 5 Years Old And I Got It In Preschool. He Uses It To This Day

    tmxq Report

    4points
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    #9

    Never-Used Stanley 1975 Thrift Find

    Never-Used Stanley 1975 Thrift Find

    Helio_Cashmere Report

    4points
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    The concept is not exactly new, even if it feels more aggressive lately. One of the most famous examples from history involves the Phoebus cartel back in the early twentieth century. A group of lightbulb manufacturers actually got together and agreed to limit the lifespan of their bulbs to exactly one thousand hours.

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    #10

    This Company Ended In 1990, Which Means We've Been Using This To Mark Off Our Calendar Days For 35+ Years

    A SignMaster Watercolor Ink Marker, green and blue, on a speckled countertop. An example of a Buy It For Life purchase.

    PinkPearMartini Report

    4points
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    #11

    My 43 Years Old Microwave, Hoping To Last Another 40

    My 43 Years Old Microwave, Hoping To Last Another 40

    Hampool Report

    4points
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    #12

    Cutco Knife Set Given To My Wife's Grandparents On Their Wedding Day In 1957

    A Buy It For Life knife block and set of various kitchen knives with wooden and black handles, on a rustic wood surface.

    VEXtheMEX Report

    4points
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    Before this agreement, some bulbs could last for a significantly longer time, but that was seen as a threat to the stability of the industry. They even issued fines to members who made bulbs that were too durable. While we like to think we have moved past such blatant conspiracies, the modern version is often much more subtle. Instead of secret meetings, we have high tech devices that are sealed shut with industrial glue instead of screws.

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    #13

    32 Years And 200,000 Miles Later My Great Grandfather’s 1992 Ford F-150 Lives On

    A red pickup truck parked on an empty parking garage rooftop at sunset, showcasing a Buy It For Life vehicle.

    Significant-Tackle26 Report

    4points
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    #14

    100 Years Old And This 1925 Ge 6" Desk Fan Still Looks And Works Great. Still Has Its Original Paint. Converted To Have 2 Speeds, And Wiring Replaced For Safety. United States

    A vintage GE fan with shiny brass blades and a black casing on a rustic white surface. A true Buy It For Life item.

    Legend_of_the_Wind Report

    4points
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    #15

    My Family Has Been Using The Same Sno-Tubes Since 1994. Still Holding Air In 2025!

    Three colorful snow tubes lie on a snowy hill, ready for winter fun, embodying a Buy It For Life purchase.

    Devious_Bastard Report

    4points
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    This makes it nearly impossible for a regular person to swap out a battery or fix a broken screen. When the cost of a professional repair is almost the same as buying a brand new model, most people will just choose the upgrade. This creates a cycle of waste that is great for the bottom line but pretty hard on our wallets and the environment. Groups like The Restart Project are working to change this by teaching people how to fix their own gadgets and pushing for better laws.

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    #16

    This Restoration Belongs Here

    A collection of various sizes of "Buy It For Life" copper pots and pans in a metal sink, shiny and clean.

    coco289 Report

    4points
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    #17

    Buy Your Pyrex Measuring Cups From Thrift Stores If You Want Them Last A Lifetime

    Two Pyrex measuring cups on a wooden table, exemplifying a Buy It For Life purchase that didn't disappoint.

    Altruistic-Turn-1561 Report

    4points
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    #18

    Buy Scissors That Can Be Sharpened

    Buy Scissors That Can Be Sharpened

    Vaniljkram Report

    4points
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    There is also the issue of software and how it interacts with hardware. Even if your phone or laptop is physically in perfect condition, it can become useless if the software updates make it too slow to function. This is sometimes called systemic obsolescence. Companies stop supporting older models, which means you lose access to security patches or your favorite apps suddenly require a newer operating system that your old hardware cannot handle.

    #19

    I've Had This Pencil Box Since Kindergarten. I'm 33

    A red plastic pencil case with a textured top and Spacemaker embossed logo, a Buy It For Life purchase.

    sr_ingram Report

    4points
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    #20

    I've Had This Guy Since 1994 I Was 7 And I'm Now 37, He's My Favourite And Still Is To This Day

    A hand holds a skeletal toy figure with orange eyes and an open, fanged mouth; an example of a Buy It For Life purchase.

    Professional-Cut3096 Report

    4points
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    #21

    Best Grill I Ever Owned, And Designed For The Elements!

    Best Grill I Ever Owned, And Designed For The Elements!

    daddybearmissouri Report

    4points
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    It feels like a forced upgrade because you are essentially being locked out of the digital world you rely on every day. It is frustrating because the device itself might have years of life left in it, but the digital ecosystem has moved on without it. This is why the Right to Repair movement has gained so much momentum recently. People are tired of feeling like they do not actually own the things they pay for. Organizations like iFixit provide free guides and tools to help consumers take back control, showing that many things are fixable if we are just given the chance to try.
    #22

    12 Years Old With No Signs Of Slowing Down

    12 Years Old With No Signs Of Slowing Down

    h0494 Report

    4points
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    #23

    Mom Bought It For Me In The 90's. Still Take It On Trips

    Mom Bought It For Me In The 90's. Still Take It On Trips

    Lavajavalamp Report

    4points
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    #24

    Bad News/Good News: Parent Of Friend Died, None Of The Kids Wanted The Set Of All-Clad

    Bad News/Good News: Parent Of Friend Died, None Of The Kids Wanted The Set Of All-Clad

    Vuelhering Report

    4points
    POST

    Beyond the technical side, there is the psychological pull of the new and shiny. Fast fashion and the rapid release cycles of consumer electronics play on our desire to stay current. Even if a product is working perfectly, the marketing department is very good at making us feel like it is out of date. This creates a culture of perceived obsolescence where we replace items not because they are broken, but because they are no longer trendy.

    #25

    Can I Get An Honourable Mention For This Warhorse Of An Oral B Toothbrush That Has Just Finally Bowed Out After 27 Years Of Daily Use?

    Can I Get An Honourable Mention For This Warhorse Of An Oral B Toothbrush That Has Just Finally Bowed Out After 27 Years Of Daily Use?

    flavourballs Report

    4points
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    #26

    I Found This Legendary Item Buried In My Dad's Driveway. It's Indestructible, Unstoppable, And Easily My Favourite Demolition Tool

    I Found This Legendary Item Buried In My Dad's Driveway. It's Indestructible, Unstoppable, And Easily My Favourite Demolition Tool

    DocJawbone Report

    4points
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    #27

    Blue Onion Corelle That I've Been Eating Mac/Cheese From Since The 80s

    Blue Onion Corelle That I've Been Eating Mac/Cheese From Since The 80s

    taoofshawn Report

    4points
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    When you combine this with the fact that products are getting harder to fix, you end up with a society that views almost everything as disposable. It is a massive shift from the way our grandparents shopped, where buying a high quality tool or appliance was seen as a lifetime investment. Finding those rare items today requires a lot of research and a willingness to look past the flashy advertisements.
    #28

    Man Has Used The Same Christmas Lights Since 1956 And Has Never Changed A Bulb (Philips Decoration Lights)

    Man Has Used The Same Christmas Lights Since 1956 And Has Never Changed A Bulb (Philips Decoration Lights)

    joaopergunta Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    My Mom Has Used This Same Lint Roller Since The 70s

    My Mom Has Used This Same Lint Roller Since The 70s

    xxknowledge Report

    4points
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    #30

    Every Christmas Since 1998/99 My Wife’s Aunt Has Bought Her A Couple New Pieces Of Villeroy & Boch… We Use It Every Day

    Elegant Buy It For Life dinnerware with yellow borders and detailed black-and-white pastoral and architectural scenes.

    HollowBambooEnt Report

    4points
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    It is about choosing quality over convenience and realizing that sometimes the most expensive option is actually the cheapest one if you only have to buy it once. By supporting companies that prioritize durability and repairability, we can start to shift the market back toward things that are built to last. It might take more effort to find these treasures, but the peace of mind and the savings over time are definitely worth the search.
    #31

    Scored Myself An Oster Regency Kitchen Center For 26 Bucks At Thrift. Works Perfectly

    A vintage KitchenAid mixer with numerous attachments spread on a wooden table, showcasing a Buy It For Life purchase.

    BurningBerns Report

    4points
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    #32

    Hamilton Beach Mixer From Great Grandmother

    A gleaming vintage Hamilton Beach stand mixer, a Buy It For Life purchase, showcasing its enduring quality.

    said_no_womanEVER Report

    4points
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    #33

    I Just Want To Remind Everyone My Alarm Clock Turns 50 This Year

    I Just Want To Remind Everyone My Alarm Clock Turns 50 This Year

    19chris1996 Report

    4points
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    #34

    Hard To Justify Buying New Jackets When Thrifted Bifl Pieces Like These Exist

    Hard To Justify Buying New Jackets When Thrifted Bifl Pieces Like These Exist

    HollowBambooEnt Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Og Fat Ps3 Still Working It 19+ Years Later

    A shiny black Playstation 3 on a wooden side table, demonstrating a Buy It For Life purchase that didn't disappoint.

    apuckeredanus Report

    4points
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    #36

    2 Years And 150+ Flights With Marlondo's Executive Briefcase

    2 Years And 150+ Flights With Marlondo's Executive Briefcase

    Jose_Gonzales_2003 Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Keeping Toasty With My 1920s Perfection Firelight Heater During The Cold Snap In The Northeast. Still Works Good As New

    A glowing vintage kerosene heater on a patterned rug, with several antique lanterns displayed on a wooden table in the background. Buy It For Life purchases.

    Legend_of_the_Wind Report

    4points
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    #38

    Ray Ban Aviators: 21 Years, Countless Miles, Still Stylish

    Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses with a black case and cleaning cloth on a red and white checkered surface. A Buy It For Life purchase.

    Tris_Memba Report

    4points
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    #39

    My Parents Just Re-Webbed Lawn Chairs That Were My Grandparents

    My Parents Just Re-Webbed Lawn Chairs That Were My Grandparents

    borosillycut_ Report

    4points
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    #40

    This Is A Microwave With A 100+ Years Lifespan

    A durable, stainless steel Sharp commercial microwave, an example of a Buy It For Life purchase that didn't disappoint.

    Dynszis Report

    4points
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    #41

    My Wife Noticed A Small Hole In Her Glerups And Was Able To Felt Over It With A Small Mushroom

    Dark gray felt slippers with a red and white mushroom embroidery on a wooden dresser. A Buy It For Life purchase.

    PBratz Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    My Pilón, Serving Puerto Rican Homes Since At Least 1911

    A rustic wooden mortar and pestle sits on a red countertop, showcasing a reliable Buy It For Life item.

    Jealous_Acorn Report

    4points
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    #43

    My 1979 Oven That Works Perfectly Except For The Clock. Timer, Thermostats, Self-Clean Still Work. Heats Fast

    A vintage General Electric built-in oven with an analog clock and digital display showing 4:20. A true Buy It For Life purchase.

    CharmingMechanic2473 Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    "An Advertisement Essentially Telling Their Customers To Not Buy A New Jacket" Was Not On My 2024 Bingo Card But Here We Are

    "An Advertisement Essentially Telling Their Customers To Not Buy A New Jacket" Was Not On My 2024 Bingo Card But Here We Are

    darkwater427 Report

    3points
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    #45

    I've Had These Socks For 10 Years

    Close-up of blue and orange Darn Tough socks on legs wearing plaid, a popular Buy It For Life purchase.

    Electronic_Star_8940 Report

    3points
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    #46

    I’ve Had This Over Half My Life (24 Years) But I Wish Teenage Me Had Better Taste

    I’ve Had This Over Half My Life (24 Years) But I Wish Teenage Me Had Better Taste

    sudosussudio Report

    3points
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    #47

    Found An Unopened Set Of Duralex Glassware For 4 Dollars At A Thrift Store

    Duralex product packaging, highlighting features like durable, elegant, freezer-proof, and withstands boiling water. A true Buy It For Life purchase.

    OooDonuts9994 Report

    3points
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    #48

    15 Years Ago I Renovated And Used This Powertex Ratchet Strap To Pull A 20m (65ft) Palm Tree Away From The Fence And Forgot About It

    15 Years Ago I Renovated And Used This Powertex Ratchet Strap To Pull A 20m (65ft) Palm Tree Away From The Fence And Forgot About It

    merlin6014 Report

    3points
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    #49

    My Fiancé And I Rehabbed This Bifl Kroehler Sofa From The Mid 60s!!

    My Fiancé And I Rehabbed This Bifl Kroehler Sofa From The Mid 60s!!

    Vintagesourcekc Report

    3points
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    #50

    2 Weeks Ago I Asked "What's The Best No-Frills Coffee Maker", And After 400+ Recommendations, I Bought My Mom The Moccamaster

    A Technivorm Moccamaster coffee maker and a bag of Cafe Ole Houston Blend coffee. A Buy It For Life purchase.

    Baba_Jaga_II Report

    3points
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    #51

    Rip. Probably Drank 10,000 Gallons Out Of This Thing Over The Years. Anyway, I’m Off To Submit A Lifetime Warranty Claim

    Rip. Probably Drank 10,000 Gallons Out Of This Thing Over The Years. Anyway, I’m Off To Submit A Lifetime Warranty Claim

    lolligaggins Report

    3points
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    #52

    Just Bought This Rice Cooker For Less Than $4

    A silver Zojirushi rice cooker in a car, a Buy It For Life purchase that didn't disappoint.

    imseraqhin Report

    3points
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    #53

    Mary-Kate And Ashley Hairdryer That’s Lasted 24 Years And Still Going Strong

    Mary-Kate And Ashley Hairdryer That’s Lasted 24 Years And Still Going Strong

    leahlikesweed Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    1991 Toyota Corolla With Over 939,000 Miles Exchanged As A Trade-In

    1991 Toyota Corolla With Over 939,000 Miles Exchanged As A Trade-In

    ToastyBedsheets Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    New To Me Toyota Tacoma

    A black Toyota pickup truck parked on asphalt with autumn leaves, surrounded by green and yellow trees. A classic Buy It For Life purchase.

    nate2188764 Report

    3points
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    #56

    Which Manufacturer Made The Refrigerator?

    Which Manufacturer Made The Refrigerator?

    Amazing-Information1 Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    My Grandpa In Sweden Has Had This Soviet Made Bench Vice For Almost 55 Years

    My Grandpa In Sweden Has Had This Soviet Made Bench Vice For Almost 55 Years

    Special_Leading_3086 Report

    3points
    POST
    #58

    My 1945 Girard Perregaux Refuses To Die

    My 1945 Girard Perregaux Refuses To Die

    exodus_sirius Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    L.l. Bean Duffle From 1982

    A well-worn brown canvas duffel bag with leather accents and a green strap, showcasing a true Buy It For Life purchase.

    Puzzle-headed__ Report

    3points
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    #60

    2007 Toyota Prius - 355k Miles, 1 Fire, 5 Wrecks, And 1 Divorce Later It’s Still Going Strong!

    A pink car parked on a mountain road with evergreen trees and a vast mountain range in the background. Buy It For Life purchase.

    sworzeh Report

    3points
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    #61

    30+ Years Old Snoopy Hairdryer Still Going Strong

    A Snoopy-shaped Buy It For Life fan on a black blanket with constellations. The vintage fan has an electrical cord.

    Devious_Pudding Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    433,820 Miles And Still Going

    A dusty car dashboard with a speedometer showing 433,820 miles. An example of a Buy It For Life purchase.

    alter_ego_incognito Report

    3points
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    #63

    Jeans. God Damn Jeans

    Close-up of denim jeans with a light blue patch sewn over a tear, showcasing Buy It For Life durability.

    idontwannadance0480 Report

    3points
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    #64

    Back In 2005 In Fear That I Would Be Bullied For My Lion King Sleeping Bag, My Parents Went Out Last Minute And Got Me A “Mature Sleeping Bag” For A Sleepover

    An orange sleeping bag with a black hood and the Quest logo, a Buy It For Life purchase for outdoor adventures.

    thotfullawful Report

    3points
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    #65

    Got This Coors Light Cooler Off Marketplace Years Ago And It’s Still The Coolest Cooler!

    A maroon Jeep with a roof rack and cargo carrier with a Coors Light cooler and Ridgid box, parked outside Buc-ee's at night. These are Buy It For Life purchases.

    gebronie27 Report

    3points
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    #66

    Behold! The Iron On Crotch Patch. Save Your Jeans!

    Inside view of dark jeans with a white patch, showing durable repairs. A true Buy It For Life purchase.

    p0rty-Boi Report

    3points
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    #67

    The Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Towel! Over 16 Years Of Love

    The Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Towel! Over 16 Years Of Love

    Charming-Paint-7543 Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    This Vitamix Was Bought In 1994 And Still Blends Smoothies As Good As The Day It Was Purchased

    A white Vita-Mix 5000 blender with a purple smoothie in a glass, a Buy It For Life purchase, in a kitchen.

    iEatSwampAss Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    My Grandmother’s Goschveimachina Sewing Machine, Brought Home By Horse Carriage And Used Until She Passed Away At 93

    A vintage black sewing machine on a rustic wooden table, an example of a Buy It For Life purchase.

    mix69 Report

    3points
    POST
    #70

    Found This Faribo Wool Blanket At A Resale Store. Confirmed With Faribo That It’s From The 30’s. Can’t Wait To Use It For Camping/Outside

    A dark red textile with light-colored horizontal stripes and triangle patterns on a wooden floor, a Buy It For Life purchase.

    narlycharley Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    1960s Stanley Handyman Drill, Works Flawlessly

    An old, metallic silver drill with a red data plate, showcasing a durable "Buy It For Life" purchase.

    _avnr Report

    3points
    POST
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