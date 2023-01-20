“Uh… Okay? Sorry, Man?”: Man Makes A Scene At High School Reunion Party Over ‘Carrot Boy’ Incident Nobody Remembers, Leaves Embarrassed
Recently, a man shared an incident he had at a high school reunion that left him utterly embarrassed.
In a story posted on the TIFU community on Reddit, the person who goes by Carrot_man_tifu recounted a moment from when he was in third grade 29 years ago.
“I took one of the carrot packs out of my lunch box, the kind that came with a little cup of ranch dressing. All of the sudden this kid Balthasar said ‘Hey everyone, look, Tim is a Carrot Boy!’ Everyone at the whole lunch table started to laugh. I couldn’t believe it.”
It turns out this incident struck the author deeper than he could have imagined. While in adulthood, the author has kept recounting this memory as something that was a “big disrespectful insult to me.”
Now, the school reunion arrives and the author decides to show up, but the party is about to take an unplanned turn.
A man who has been holding a grudge over an incident from the third grade has a meltdown at a high school reunion
Proximity to an event makes it feel important to you. A small slight can stick with you and be magnifed in your memory 'beacuse it was strongly felt by you it must be important to those around you'. When it's your proximity and the strength of feeling you gave it. An important learning experience in understanding our selfworth and how a small act can affect and even define a person.
