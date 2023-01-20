Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Uh… Okay? Sorry, Man?”: Man Makes A Scene At High School Reunion Party Over ‘Carrot Boy’ Incident Nobody Remembers, Leaves Embarrassed
32points
People4 hours ago

“Uh… Okay? Sorry, Man?”: Man Makes A Scene At High School Reunion Party Over ‘Carrot Boy’ Incident Nobody Remembers, Leaves Embarrassed

Liucija Adomaite and
Gabija Palšytė

Recently, a man shared an incident he had at a high school reunion that left him utterly embarrassed.
In a story posted on the TIFU community on Reddit, the person who goes by Carrot_man_tifu recounted a moment from when he was in third grade 29 years ago.

“I took one of the carrot packs out of my lunch box, the kind that came with a little cup of ranch dressing. All of the sudden this kid Balthasar said ‘Hey everyone, look, Tim is a Carrot Boy!’ Everyone at the whole lunch table started to laugh. I couldn’t believe it.”

It turns out this incident struck the author deeper than he could have imagined. While in adulthood, the author has kept recounting this memory as something that was a “big disrespectful insult to me.”

Now, the school reunion arrives and the author decides to show up, but the party is about to take an unplanned turn.

A man who has been holding a grudge over an incident from the third grade has a meltdown at a high school reunion

Image credits: nata_llo (not the actual photo)

Image credits: westend61 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: altanaka (not the actual photo)

Image credits: carrot_man_tifu

And this is how people reacted to this whole story

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
Mark Nash
Mark Nash
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Proximity to an event makes it feel important to you. A small slight can stick with you and be magnifed in your memory 'beacuse it was strongly felt by you it must be important to those around you'. When it's your proximity and the strength of feeling you gave it. An important learning experience in understanding our selfworth and how a small act can affect and even define a person.

0
0points
reply
POST
Mark Nash
Mark Nash
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Proximity to an event makes it feel important to you. A small slight can stick with you and be magnifed in your memory 'beacuse it was strongly felt by you it must be important to those around you'. When it's your proximity and the strength of feeling you gave it. An important learning experience in understanding our selfworth and how a small act can affect and even define a person.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda